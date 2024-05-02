Venison Ragout
- Meat
- Main course
A true autumnal classic from Austria.
Preparation
- Preparation time: 60 min
- 4 Servings
Cut the root vegetables and the onion into small cubes, season with a pinch of sugar, and fry them in butter until golden brown.
Add the 3-4 cm / 1-1.5 in big venison pieces, season with salt, and pour in a little water.
Mix in the spices and stew the dish until the meat is done.
Carefully remove the venison, then water down the sauce and purée until smooth.
Blend the sour cream with the flour and add the red wine to the sauce. Season with lemon juice, salt, and pepper, and bring to a boil again.
Put the meat back into the sauce and let it simmer for about 10 minutes. Serve with parsley, Brussels sprouts and "Spätzle", "Knödel" (dumplings), or noodles.
Tip: As a side dish to venison ragout, all things pasta or dumplings are an excellent choice, like spätzle or bread dumplings.
Ingredients
Did you know, that...?
During the time of the Migration Period, Austria's forests were open to anyone who could hold – and above all, throw – a javelin. This changed in 1156, when Emperor Frederick I granted the hunting rights as fiefs to spiritual and secular princes. Since then, hunting has remained an "aristocratic" privilege.