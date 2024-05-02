The Original Wiener Schnitzel

When ordering a schnitzel in Austria, it's worth noting that not every schnitzel can be called a Wiener Schnitzel. When it says Wiener Schnitzel on the menu, it refers to a veal escalope that is fried out in clarified butter.

Before breading, the meat is carefully pounded, seasoned and moistened, then dredged in flour, egg and finally breadcrumbs. The breadcrumbs are not pressed down so that they souffle when they are baked. This is how you get that "Wow! It's a real Wiener Schnitzel!" effect.