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Burg Hotel Lech *****

Nestled amid green meadows with stunning mountain views, this family-run hotel is a haven for nature lovers and gourmets.

  • A lovingly run family business at 1.650 m / 5.413 ft above sea level with nature right at the doorstep

  • Authentic mountain hut experience with charmingly furnished rooms

  • Perfect gateway to numerous outdoor activities – all adorned by stunning mountain panoramas 

  • Spacious spa oasis with separate areas for adults and children

  • A newly opened infinity pool with mountain panorama

  • Culinary delights at the highest level

  • One of the largest wine cellars in western Austria

About Burg Hotel Lech

Nestled amid green meadows with stunning mountain views, this family-run hotel is a haven for nature lovers and gourmets. Explore the surrounding mountains by hiking, biking, or golfing, and cap off your perfect day with culinary delights at one of their award-winning restaurants. Don't forget to explore their renowned wine cellar, featuring an extraordinary selection, including exceptional vintages.

Experience complete relaxation in their expansive spa world, where all your wellness desires are met: pools of varying temperatures including the newly opened infinity pool, several saunas, a whirlpool with a fireplace, an infrared cabin, a steam room, and more.

The Lucian family has been a host family for 60 years, with what started as a small milk bar offering refreshments to skiers on the slopes. Gradually expanding, it transformed into an inn and eventually turned into the esteemed Alpine retreat it is today. Today, three generations of family members are actively engaged and committed to the "Burg," infusing it with their personal charm, attentiveness, and extraordinary passion.

Amenities
Restaurant & Wine Cellar:award-winning eateries & wine cellar with exceptional selection
Spa & Wellness:pools, saunas, whirlpool with fireplace, infrared cabin, steam room & more
For Children:separated spa area & childcare 6 days per week
Courses & Trainings:yoga courses & personal fitness trainings
Tennis court:hotel tennis court right at your doorstep
Zurich Airport Transfer Service:book a private transfer in a limousine, minibus or helicopter
See on map
Learn more

Check out the seasonal highlights of the Burg Hotel Lech here.

Explore the culinary heritage of the family and the region by joining a cheese spaetzle cooking class at the renowned Kriegeralpe mountain hut, featuring Grandma Helga Lucian's cherished family recipe.

Concierge Recommendation

The Burg Hotel Oberlech is an absolute jewel in the Austrian Alps and offers an incomparable vacation experience that perfectly combines luxury, warmth and nature.

Local Guide 10 Anwärter Google Reviews

Suites & rooms

Spacious room in the main building with 2 beds for up to 3 adults. Living space with generous seating area, TV, and south-facing private balcony. Fully equipped bathroom with combined shower & bathtub and separate WC.

Large room with separate sleeping and living areas featuring 2 beds for up to 3 adults, an open fireplace, and a south-facing balcony with stunning views of the mountain landscape. Fully equipped bathroom with combined shower & bathtub and separate WC.

Charming chalet located in a quiet spot 200 m / 656 ft from the hotel, connected to the main building through an underground path.
Separate bedroom with 1 double bed and a living room featuring an open fireplace, a large south-facing balcony, and kitchenette. Fully equipped bathroom with combined shower and bathtub and separate WC.
Private spa with sauna, steam bath, infrared heat cabin and massages available upon reservation.

Generous apartment in the main building for up to 4 adults featuring 2 double rooms, 2 fully equipped bathrooms with combined shower & bathtub and 2 separate WCs. Beautiful balcony with the best view of the mountain range.

Spacious studio apartment on 3 levels with 2 sleeping areas, 1 living area, and stunning mountain landscape views. The apartment features 2 double beds and 2 sofa beds for up to 5 adults, a fully equipped bathroom with a combined shower & bathtub and a separate WC.

More room categories

See all room categories

Around the hotel

Getting there

  • Innsbruck Airport (INN): 1 h 30 min by car

  • Zurich Airport (ZRH): 2 h 30 min by car

  • Munich Airport (MUC): 3 h 30 min by car

  • Train Station (Langen am Arlberg): 20 min by car

Nearby attractions

Top 3 things to do nearby

Explore the mountains

350 km / 217 miles of hiking trails await you, winding along beautiful mountain lakes and past charming Alpine lodges.

Hiking

Events @Burg Hotel Lech

Live bands, kids' entertainment, winter parties, spring events - Burg Hotel Lech has it all!

Check out our events

Alpine golfing experience

Experience stunning golf courses nestled in the mountains, including Austria's highest: the Lech golf course at 1,500 metres above sea level.

Golfing in the mountains
Burg Hotel Lech Nestled amid green meadows with stunning mountain views, this family-run hotel is a haven for nature lovers and gourmets.
Learn more

Lucian Burghotel Oberlech GmbH & Co. KG

Oberlech 266

6764 Lech

Phone: +43 5583 2291

info@burghotel-lech.com
www.burghotel-lech.com
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