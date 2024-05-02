Dips&Drops ****s

A 4-star superior luxury home for urban lifestyle, free spirits, outdoor and sports enthusiasts, relaxation seekers, business travellers, and families.

Prime location in the Austrian Alps: located just steps from the Ski Amadé slopes and surrounded by year-round outdoor experiences, with easy access from Salzburg.

All-in-one mountain adventure: a blend of Alpine adventure and relaxation — from skiing, hiking, and biking to spa, pools, and saunas.

Bike & Ski Hub right in the hotel: rent equipment, book guides, and head straight to the slopes or trails.

Modern Alpine style & great food: it combines contemporary design, cosy comfort, and a variety of on-site dining options — from casual to elevated.

For families & active travelers: spacious rooms, kids’ activity areas, and experiences for all ages.

Dips&Drops

More than a name, Dips & Drops reflects a lifestyle shaped by movement, balance, and recovery. It stands for sporty ups and downs, activity and regeneration — a rhythm you can feel.

Located in the center of Flachau, 60 km (37 mi) south of Salzburg, the hotel combines urban ease with an Alpine mindset. It’s a place for those who love being active, spending time outdoors, and taking care of their well-being.

The atmosphere is modern yet relaxed, bringing together people who share a passion for skiing and mountain biking. A casual hub where you can arrive, head out, unwind, and enjoy good food — uncomplicated, flexible, and designed around individual rhythms.

Professional sports guides are part of the team year-round. The weekly program includes indoor sessions such as spinning, yoga, and back training, as well as guided outdoor adventures — from bike technique workshops to sunset hikes. High-quality equipment is available to rent directly at the hotel.

Family-owned by Hans and Magdalena Harml, Dips & Drops stands for a new generation of hospitality: modern, distinctive, and deeply rooted in Flachau. With a strong sense of place and a passion passed down through generations, the hosts welcome guests not just to a hotel, but to a feeling.