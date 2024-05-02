Hotel Arlberg Lech *****s

Introduction
Central location in the heart of Lech
Family-owned and operated luxury resort with a hospitality tradition dating back to 1956
1,000 m² (10,764 ft²) spa with a 14 m (45 ft) indoor pool and a 16 m (54 ft) heated outdoor pool
Four restaurants offering everything from traditional Austrian fare and fondue to fine dining (Latest culinary news: the gourmet restaurant La Fenice just got awarded a Michelin star, additionally to its 2 toques.)
50 luxurious rooms and suites ranging from single rooms to family suites
Spacious and beautiful hotel gardens with a pool and a charming pond
Family-friendly including serviced kids' club
About Hotel Arlberg Lech
Hotel Arlberg in Lech is a legendary five-star retreat that seamlessly blends Alpine tradition, contemporary design, and refined hospitality.
What originally started as a cosy coffee house, founded by Johann Schneider, a local farmer's son, and his wife Helga, soon expanded into a guest house, when they noticed a growing demand for guest rooms. When they opened their first bedrooms in 1956, no one could have imagined that Lech would become one of the world’s most iconic winter sports destinations.
Over the years, the hotel quickly grew into a luxurious haven and became a beloved destination for royalty, celebrities, and discerning travellers, with bespoke interiors, award-winning cuisine, and an innovative spa, to name just a few perks of the hotel.
Still run by the Schneider family, Hotel Arlberg prides itself on offering personal, genuine hospitality passed down through generations. Their focus on creating an atmosphere of comfort and luxury, combined with informal, home-like warmth, is palpable. This heartfelt approach has fostered long-lasting relationships with guests, who return year after year.
Lech is known for its winter season, yet the real highlight for me is the calmer summer season, and its many outdoor activities, cultural events and colourful landscapes.Julius Klein, Assistant Front Office & Concierge Hotel Arlberg Lech
We had an extraordinary hotel experience at Hotel Alberg Lech. The reason was that the Schneider Family has run this hotel with the love of a family for its child and the attention to detail like a fine watch or expensive motor car. [...]Cory , Trip Advisor
Around the hotel
Getting there
Zurich International Airport (ZRH):
2 h by car
Munich International Airport (MUC):
3 h by car
Innsbruck (IBK):
1 h by car
Langen train station: 20 min by car (pick-up service available)
St. Anton am Arlberg train station: 30 min by car (pick-up service available)
Nearby attractions
Lech-Zürs Ski/Hiking regions: cable car 2 min by foot
Lake Formarinsee (voted Austria's most beautiful spot 2015): 30 min by car
Skyspace Lech by James Turrell: 10 min by car / 1h by foot
Bregenz/Lake Constance: 1 h by car
Neuschwanstein Castle: 2 h by car
Getting there
Zurich International Airport (ZRH):
2 h by car
Munich International Airport (MUC):
3 h by car
Innsbruck (IBK):
1 h by car
Langen train station: 20 min by car (pick-up service available)
St. Anton am Arlberg train station: 30 min by car (pick-up service available)
Nearby attractions
Lech-Zürs Ski/Hiking regions: cable car 2 min by foot
Lake Formarinsee (voted Austria's most beautiful spot 2015): 30 min by car
Skyspace Lech by James Turrell: 10 min by car / 1h by foot
Bregenz/Lake Constance: 1 h by car
Neuschwanstein Castle: 2 h by car
Top 3 things to do nearby
Alpine hikes in Lech-Zürs
If you're seeking vastness, tranquility, and stunning views, climb one of the many summits in Lech Zürs and enjoy the exhilarating heights and breathtaking panoramas.
Hole in One at Austria's highest golf course
The 9-hole course, complete with a golf school, is set within the high Alpine mountain landscape and offers maximum golfing enjoyment.
Hotel Arlberg Lech
Tannberg 187
6764 Lech am Arlberg
Phone: +43 5583 2134-0