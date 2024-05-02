Hotel Gotthard and Hotel Elisabeth by a stream, mountain peak in the background, Lech am Arlberg.
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Hotel Gotthard ****s

A cosy home away from home, combining luxury with authenticity, located in the picturesque village of Lech.

  • Family-run hotel with a history of hospitality spanning more than 90 years

  • Pure relaxation awaits you in their wellness world, surrounded by the breathtaking Alpine landscape

  • Creatively crafted delights await you at their on-site brewery, offering a unique and immersive taste of local flavours

  • Indulge in sweet treats and artisanal pastries at their charming café, a haven for confectionery enthusiasts

  • Perfect homebase for active travellers offering a variety of outdoor activities

About Hotel Gotthard ****S

Steeped in history and family traditions, this Alpine retreat in the picturesque village of Lech, Vorarlberg, combines luxury with authenticity. As you explore the Austrian Alps, this hotel becomes your cosy home away from home, offering a warm ambience with amenities of the highest standards. Make sure to check out the hotel's OMES world of delights featuring home-brewed beer, homemade gin, local Alpine bacon, their own bakery and confectionery, and many other culinary delights. 

The expansive wellness area provides pure relaxation with a host of amenities to fulfil your every desire: indoor and outdoor pools, saunas, tranquil spaces featuring waterbeds and loungers, and rejuvenating massage treatments.

Hotel Gotthard stands as a testament to the enduring hospitality legacy of the Walch family, now spanning three generations. The journey began in 1931 when Filomena Walch opened a small bakery and a charming guesthouse featuring eight beds. Today, the hotel continues this tradition with a commitment to cultivating a warm and inviting atmosphere where every guest becomes a cherished member of the family.

Amenities
Café Gotthardcharming café, a haven for confectionery enthusiasts
Breweryon-site brewery, crafting creative & unique local tastes
Wellnessindoor & outdoor pools, saunas, relaxation spaces, massage & treatments
Gymstate-of-the-art fitness facilities
Bike rentale-bikes & mountain bikes available
Parkingfree garage spaces
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Maximize your summer holiday experience with the Lech Card – a leisure-time ticket that grants you free access or discounted rates for mountain railways, cable cars, golf courses, Sky Space Lech, and more.

Concierge Recommendation

This is a beautiful hotel run by excellent staff. The rooms are comfortable and the breakfast has a huge variety of items. It is centrally-located in Lech with hiking nearby. [...] This family-owned hotel is an excellent example of Alpine hospitality! [...]

Jeffrey C.

Suites & Rooms

A cosy retreat furnished with modern amenities, featuring a double bed, fully equipped bathroom and separate WC, a TV, and a balcony.

Comfy room with a touch of nature featuring a double bed, fully equipped bathroom with a shower and separate WC, a TV, and balcony overlooking the beautiful garden.

Spacious room with elegant decor, featuring a double bed, fully equipped bathroom with bathtub and separate WC, a TV and balcony or French balcony.

Expansive suite with separate living- and bedroom, fully equipped bathroom with bathtub and separate WC, walk-in closet, and a spacious balcony with panoramic views.

Spacious suite with separate living- and bedroom, fully equipped bathroom with bathtub and separate WC, walk-in closet, and a large terrace with beautiful mountain views.

More room categories

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Around the hotel

Getting there

  • Innsbruck Airport (INN): 1.5 hours by car

  • Zurich Airport (ZRH): 2 hours by car

  • Munich Airport (MUC): 3 hours by car

Nearby attractions

Restaurant recommendations

  • Lecher Stube: Charming à la carte hotel restaurant serving regional delicacies

  • Hus Nr. 8 (only in German): One of the oldest and finest restaurants in Lech, serving traditional dishes

  • Schneggarei: Modern mountainside restaurant with contemporary Austrian classics

Top 3 things to do nearby

Boat trip on Lake Constance

Embark on a boat trip across Lake Constance and explore the captivating "flower island," Mainau, featuring a stunning array of over 12,000 rose plants.

Lake Constance

Hike the "Flühenweg" path

Explore the family-friendly circular trail from the village center along captivating meadows and breathtaking landscapes at the foot of Rüfikopf.

Flühenweg Path

Golfing at its peak

Experience Austria's highest golf course in Lech am Arlberg, nestled in the scenic Zugertal.

Lech Golf
Hotel Gotthard ****S A cosy home away from home, combining luxury with authenticity, located in the picturesque village of Lech.
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Hotel Gotthard

Omesberg 119

6774 Lech am Arlberg

Phone: +43 5583 3560

hotel@gotthard.at
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