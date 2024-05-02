A charming luxury hotel of the early 20th century for individualists in the heart of Vienna.

Stylish rooms by unique interior designers

Breakfast buffet with regional and organic products, offering a choice of Nordic, Styrian, American, or Japanese breakfast; with ample vegan options

Personalised service for every guest - it's your home away from home

Located in the historic Serviten neighbourhood - off the beaten path, yet just a few minutes’ walk from Ringstrasse

Thoughtfully run - regional organic breakfast, certified allergy-free rooms, close to public transport

About The Harmonie

The Harmonie Vienna owes its name to the former Harmonie Theatre, just a stone's throw from the hotel. It’s no surprise, therefore, that owner Sonja Wimmer chose an artistic concept for her city hotel.

The art of Luis Casanova Sorolla, who takes his inspiration from dance and the performing arts, is as incomparable as the art concept throughout the hotel. Soloists from the Vienna State Opera’s ballet created many of the Harmonie’s design elements by moving across a canvas with colour pigment.

This energy is tangible and transforms each of the 66 comfortable rooms into a unique art experience. Personal service makes the hotel a favourite of returning guests, who consider it as their home base in Vienna. The hotel is located in Vienna's trendy Servite neighbourhood, which is dotted with cafes and some of the city's buzziest restaurants.