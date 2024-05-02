Two people in an infinity pool with wooden deck, mountain panorama and sunset in the background.
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Mountain Resort Feuerberg *****

Mountain Resort Feuerberg provides a tranquil retreat surrounded by ancient forests, inviting you to explore its expansive wellness sanctuary.

  • Breathtaking panorama: beautifully situated on an Alpine plateau with views over all of Carinthia

  • NEWS: Winner of the Wellness Aphrodite award 2026 in the top category 'Overall Concept'

  • NEWS: The Lake Spa has two areas now: a family area with its own infinity pool within the natural bathing lake plus various other pools, saunas, water slide and more; and a "Silent Area" with the well-known infinity pool, various saunas, relaxation rooms, and more - a wellness haven for all generations

  • Surrounded by nature: hiking trails and ski slopes right at the resort's doorstep

  • Inspired: yoga, qigong, meditation, and many other enriching programs for body, mind, and soul

  • Experiences for all ages: adventure park, kids' club, and guided leisure and activity programs

  • Culinary delights: cuisine with finesse, mainly sourced from local farms

About Mountain Resort Feuerberg

Nestled at 1,769 m / 5,800 ft above the scenic valleys and lakes of Carinthia, Mountain Resort Feuerberg offers a serene escape amidst ancient forests. Experience crisp mountain air and boundless vistas in this haven of natural beauty and tranquillity.

Discover their expansive wellness sanctuary, boasting a natural bathing lake, an award-winning infinity pool (and a new one for families now!) and a multitude of relaxation amenities, including 13 pools, 11 saunas, and 18 relaxation oases. Families and peace seekers alike find harmony here, with ample relaxation spaces and a dedicated spa for children. Culinary excellence is paramount at the resort, with a diverse array of refined yet authentic dishes mainly sourced from local farms, ensuring a delightful gastronomic experience.

At Feuerberg, you will encounter hosts deeply committed to hospitality, representing a family legacy spanning over 100 years. The team is fuelled by passionate employees who infuse their work with heart and soul, ensuring every guest experience is exceptional.

Amenities
Restaurant:rich breakfast & dinner buffet
Spa:numerous pools, saunas & relaxation spaces & family spa
Fresh spring water:from their own spring
Sports:e-bikes, sports & climbing hall, archery, fitness, yoga, & more
Winter Sports:Ski-in/Ski-out, winter hiking, snowtubing, in-house ski rental & ski school
For kids:kids club, adventure playgrounds, low rope course, & more
Parking:free parking spaces, e-car charging stations
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We approach this wonderful place where we live and work with great respect and humility. The vastness here nourishes us and allows us to connect with nature and ourselves. At Feuerberg, we are committed to sharing what is important to us with our guests.

Berger Family

Breathe pure Alpine air, soak in endless panoramas, and reconnect with nature. Hike, cycle, or forest bathe in mountain woods. Unwind in pools, saunas, and spas. Find balance with yoga, meditation, and sound baths. Kids explore nature through play and adventure.

Concierge Recommendation

Suites & rooms

A 2-floor cosy chalet suite featuring a living room with fireplace and pop-out window couch, a reading room with a couch (can be used as a bedroom for one or two children). A bedroom with a double bed and a children's room with two separate beds. Access to the hotel, including all facilities such as reception, restaurant, bar, spa, etc., via a corridor.

A beautiful studio with balcony and panoramic view, providing a double bed and sleeping arrangements for one child on a couch.

A panoramic studio with living space for 2-4 persons featuring a small, light-filled living area with a balcony offering panoramic views. This area can be visually separated by a sliding door and provides sleeping arrangements for up to 2 children on a pull-out couch. 

This suite for 2-4 people comes with a wonderful view over the Alpine pasture to the Nockberge mountains. It has a separate room with a sofa which can be closed off and used as a children's room, as well as a front-facing and free-standing bed and a sofa area with a pop-out window in the main room.

A two-floor luxury suite with spacious living space, fireplace, a modern equipped kitchen, private sauna and a loggia with breathtaking panoramic views. 2 bedrooms with a double bed and a children's room with 2 separate beds and 2 bathrooms. Magnificent views of the peaks of the Karawanken Mountains and the Carinthian lakes. Access to the hotel, including all facilities such as reception, restaurant, bar, spa, etc., via a corridor.

This junior suite can be booked as a romantic suite for 2 with a separate daybed or for 4 persons with a separate bedroom. It provides a pop-out window with an integrated sofa area, protected outdoor loungers with infrared lamps, and a forward-facing bed. Sleep as if touched by heaven.

Breathtaking panoramic views with beautiful sunrises and 270-degree distant views await you here. The suite offers space for 2-4 people and is equipped with a bedroom, a bathroom and a separable area with a daybed and its own bathroom (which can also be used as a separable children's room with its own bathroom). Sleep in the front-facing bed as if touched by heaven and greet the rising sun in the morning - whether from the bed, from the sky swing on the terrace or from the daybed - countless possibilities and guaranteed no two sunrises are the same.

In addition to the sky swing on the terrace, other highlights include a private spa with Sky Onsen and a private sauna.

Infinite panorama, infinite space. Our largest suite — around 93 m² of living space plus a balcony of around 66 m² — accommodates 2 to 6 guests. Two bedrooms, each with its own bathroom, a Sky Onsen and Sky Sauna on the terrace, a spacious terrace with sofa and loungers, and a generous living room with couch, fireplace and dining area make this a suite designed for both space and comfort. A fifth and sixth guest can be accommodated with an extra bed in the second bedroom or living room.

The suite also includes TV, radio, telephone, hairdryer, minibar, kettle, espresso machine, room safe and a covered parking space.

Sleep as if touched by heaven in the forward-facing bed — one of the many highlights of this suite, located in the new "The Himmelsnest" wing.

More room categories

See all room categories

Our list of places to visit has only one recurring location and it's here on Feuerberg. Chapeau to all the staff for their professionalism, friendliness and creativity. The location is amazing but so, too, is the resort and what it offers. Simply the best!

Marie Cameron LeimerHotel review

Around the hotel

Getting there

  • Klagenfurt Airport (KLU): 1 hour by car

  • Salzburg Airport (SZG): 2.5 hours by car

  • Vienna Airport (VIE): 4 hours by car

  • Ljubljana Airport (LJU): 1,5 hours by car

  • Venice Airport (VCE): 3 hours by car

Nearby attractions

  • Skiing in the Gerlitzen Alpe ski area

  • Lake Ossiach: 25 min by car

  • Lake Wörthersee: 45 min by car

  • Pyramidenkogel viewpoint: about 1 h by car

  • Venice, Italy: 3 h 17m by car

Top 3 things to do nearby

Watch an infinite sunrise

Witness the morning splendor at sunrise from the serenity of the resort's infinity pool.

Feuerberg Pools

Hiking with a view

147 km / 91 miles of hiking trails await you, offering breathtaking panoramas high above the beautiful Lake Ossaich.

Hiking in Carinthia

Get a treatment

Indulge in their holistic treatments at the wellness center, offering a chance to (re-)connect with your inner self.

Feuerberg Wellness
Mountain Resort Feuerberg ***** Mountain Resort Feuerberg provides a tranquil retreat surrounded by ancient forests, inviting you to explore its expansive wellness sanctuary.
Learn more

Mountain Resort Feuerberg

Gerlitzenstrasse 87

9551 Bodensdorf

Phone: +43 4248 2880

kontakt@feuerberg.at
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