Nala Individuell Hotel ****

Suites & rooms

The 57 guestrooms at NALA are so very unique that it is hard to categorize them. Tell the attentive staff what you need, and they will find the right room to fit your stay.

They offer a variety of creative accommodations ranging from € 110 to € 315 per night. Explore the 20 different room types here.

Room "Bergisel" offers views of the famous Zaha Hadid ski jump. "Zen" is all about finding your inner centre while exploring Innsbruck! Room "Suite Pan Oh Rama Family" is ideal for families and groups with two bathrooms. There is a room type for everyone at NALA: even solo travellers can book their own "Mini Single Suite." For those who want direct access to the hotel's stunning garden, the 'Garden Apartment" is a must!

A perk you get with every room:

All yogis and relaxation seekers should pay a visit to Lucas and Kira at the Yoga Shala. You can take the courses without advance reservation. More detailed information and the current schedule can be found here. The studio is around the corner!