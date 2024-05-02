A family-run gem, blending Alpine tradition with modern luxury. Experience exceptional cuisine, stunning mountain views, relaxation and outdoor adventures.

Exceptional culinary experiences at Rote Wand Chef's Table (two Michelin stars), Rote Wand Stuben (green Michelin star), Friends and Fools, and the hotel restaurant with daily multi-course menu

Regional and sustainable philosophy: in all aspects, from sourcing ingredients to architecture

Diverse activity programs: pilates, yoga, free guided hikes, mountain biking, ski-in/ski-out with direct access to the ski area, and more

Wellness and relaxation: spacious spa featuring saunas, steam baths, and pools, to rejuvenate body and mind

Personalised service and atmosphere: a warm, family-like ambience with attentive service, and a blend of Alpine charm and modern design

Prime location: situated in Lech am Arlberg, one of the most exclusive ski and hiking destinations in the Alps

About Rote Wand Gourmet Hotel

The Rote Wand Gourmet Hotel is located in Zug am Arlberg, a charming district of Lech, just a few minutes from the village centre. This family-run hotel is managed by Natascha and Joschi Walch, along with their children Magdalena, Josef-Martin, and Valentin, and their loyal dog, Alma.

The hotel’s founder, Burgi Walch, Joschi Walch’s mother, laid the foundation for the Rote Wand’s legacy. The hotel is named after the striking Rote Wand mountain, which stands at 2,704 m (8,869 ft) and is located in the picturesque Zugertal Valley near Lake Formarin.

Since 2020, the Rote Wand Gourmet Hotel has proudly been a member of Design Hotels. Guests can choose from 62 rooms and suites in seven different categories. The hotel also features three restaurants: the Rote Wand Chef’s Table, Rote Wand Stuben, and the Friends and Fools Lounge.

Additional highlights include the Rote Wand Bar & Lounge, along with a spacious terrace – the perfect spot to unwind while enjoying the breathtaking Alpine scenery.