Culinary Delights in Unique Locations

In Austria, excellent food and drinks are served not only with outstanding quality but also in settings that make dining a truly special experience.

In mountaintop restaurants with spectacular Alpine views,

in an igloo bar,

in a gourmet gondola,

in an art museum,

on a wooden boat floating on a deep-green

lake in the Salzkammergut,

at a Heuriger among gentle vineyards,

or during a picnic in a baroque palace garden.

Each place has its own atmosphere. Dining becomes an experience that engages all the senses and lingers long in the memory.