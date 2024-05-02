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Nature Experience Moor - The Best Tips for Hikes & Wellness

Dragonfly on a grass blade next to red sundew plants at a moorland pond, macro photograph.
Moor landscapes are valuable natural habitats and popular trip destinations for both people and wildlife. They are also used in traditional wellness treatments.

Moorland landscapes are unique natural habitats. These wetlands form in regions where vast amounts of water are stored, slowing down the decomposition of plant material. Over centuries, organic matter such as dead plants accumulates, creating peat – known as “black gold.” Moors also play a vital role in climate protection by absorbing carbon dioxide (CO₂) from the air and contributing to biodiversity.

Austria is home to many moorland landscapes, which are popular as fascinating places of natural energy for moorland hikes and excursions. At the same time, peat has long been used in traditional wellness treatments, including the famous peat baths.

Moorland hikes - good for your soul and your fitness

Nature parks, protected areas, moor landscapes and lakes

Moors are natural landscapes that provide valuable habitats for rare animals and plants. They store CO₂, regulate water balance, and contribute to climate protection. Hiking through Austria’s moorland landscapes offers a rewarding nature experience. Many protected areas have trails and boardwalks, allowing visitors to explore moors up close – from moor frogs to blood-red dragonflies, from marsh grasshoppers to curlews. Moorland hikes combine nature exploration, relaxation, and environmental awareness, making them especially enriching for children.

The most beautiful regions for moorland hikes

High moor Löckernmoos in Gosau

High moor Wasenmoos in the Hohe Tauern National Park

Langen-Witmoos European nature reserve

Mäander high moor in Salzburg's Saalachtal valley

Piller moor in Kaunergrat nature park

Nature reserve Sablatnigmoor

Dürnberg moor in Mellau

Nature park high moor Schrems

Nature Park Heidenreichstein Moor

Austria's most beautiful moorland lakes

Schwarzsee: Tirol's warmest moor lake

Prebersee: Idyllic moor lake in the Lungau region

Egelsee: The moor lake next to Lake Millstatt

Ritzensee: Natural bathing lake in Saalfelden

The most beautiful moor nature trails & hiking routes

Moor circular path Lake Wörthersee

Wiegensee theme path in the Montafon region

Nature adventure path Bavarian Au in the Mühlviertel

Moor & more Törfchen circular path in St Johann in Tirol

Moor adventure world on the Wilder Kaiser

FILZ & MOOR nature trail in Filzmoos

Moor nature trail on the Teichalm

Circular path „Forest and Moor” at Lake Weissensee

Why moor hikes are so good for us

Enjoy peace and relaxation

The quiet, often mystical atmosphere of a moor is perfect for unwinding and taking a deep breath.

Discover unique nature

Moors are habitats with unique flora and fauna, including carnivorous plants, amphibians, and rare birds.

Experience physical well-being

The moist air can benefit the respiratory system, while the soft moorland ground cushions each step, protecting the joints.

Raising awareness

Moors are valuable carbon sinks. A hike through these landscapes highlights the importance of their protection for climate.

Experience moor – for relaxation and well-being

Wellness, peat baths & health resorts

Peat baths have been valued for centuries for their soothing warmth and relaxing properties. In Austria, health resorts offer peat treatments that help both body and mind unwind. The gentle heat of the peat promotes deep relaxation and is often combined with modern wellness therapies. Whether in a traditional healing peat bath or an exclusive spa, peat offers a natural path to relaxation and well-being.

Healing peat baths and therapies

Moor bath Bad Großpertholz in the Waldviertel

Reduce Vital Health Resort in Bad Tatzmannsdorf

Healing peat bath Bad Schwanberg in Schilcherland

Leopoldskron mud in the Kurhaus Paracelsus in Salzburg

Peat treatment in the Health Hotel Bad Reuthe

5 reasons why peat treatments are so good for us

Soothing warmth for muscles and joints

Peat retains heat exceptionally well and releases it slowly. This gentle warmth can help relax muscles and enhance overall well-being.

Gentle support for the body

The dense, soft texture of peat ensures even pressure distribution, which can feel especially comforting during treatments for the back and joints.

Natural ingredients for skin care

Peat contains humic acids and minerals, valued in cosmetics and traditional treatments. These natural components can nourish the skin and leave it feeling refreshed.

A tradition of well-being

Peat has been used in natural medicine for centuries. Combined with physical therapies, it can have a deeply relaxing effect.

Relaxation for body and mind

A warm peat bath is the perfect way to unwind after a long day. The pleasant sensation on the skin and the comforting warmth promote deep relaxation.

Climate Protection Tips

How to protect the delicate moorland ecosystem

  • Stay on marked trails: Use wooden boardwalks or designated paths to prevent damage to the fragile ground.

  • No mountain bikes or gravel bikes on (unmarked) moorland trails: Tyres can destroy the sensitive soil layer.

  • Do not disturb plants and animals: Avoid picking or digging up plants – many are rare or strictly protected. Do not feed wildlife.

  • Leave no waste behind: Take all rubbish with you, including organic waste like banana peels or apple cores.

  • Avoid entering waterways and ponds: Moorland waters are delicate habitats, and stirred-up sediment can disrupt their natural balance.

  • Keep dogs on a lead.

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