Exceptional Nature Trails in Austria
Introduction
Austria's nature trails are more than just paths – they quite literally open doors to hidden worlds with the help of information boards, QR codes, and other resources. Whether hiking through forests and Alpine pastures or taking a gentle stroll, they reveal the secrets of nature.
Along the stream, through the high moor, or deep in the forest – every step blends knowledge with the experience of nature. Every detail tells a story. Interactive stations bring geology, flowers, trees, and wildlife to life in a hands-on way. Whether it’s flora, fauna, or the silence of winter, many hidden gems invite visitors to understand, respect, and protect Austria’s precious natural world.
Nature trails in Burgenland
Embedded in idyllic landscapes, Burgenland's nature trails offer insights into flora, fauna and regional highlights, making learning a playful experience.
In Northern Burgenland, the Illmitz nature trail provides a glimpse into scientific research at Neusiedler See-Seewinkel National Park. The route passes viewing platforms and explains the region’s wildlife and plant life. In Central Burgenland, the province’s first red wine trail awaits in Horitschon. Following the Blaufränkischweg, visitors can explore the history, geography, and seasonal cycle of winemaking. Further south, the wine trail in Rechnitz offers insights into viticulture, wine marketing, and the region’s signature grape varieties.
Nature trails in Carinthia
Carinthia is known for its stunning lakes, mountains, and sunny way of life. Its many nature trails offer a fresh perspective on both nature and culture.
The Alpine herb trail in Oberdrautal winds through mountain meadows, highlighting the healing properties of plants like arnica and bilberries. The Gösseringgraben nature trail in the Gitschtal valley leads through a former mining area, telling the story of ore extraction dating back to the 13th century. At Lake Klopein, the forest trail in the Walderlebniswelt offers an interactive and playful nature adventure. Meanwhile, the Pygmy Owl nature trail on Plöschenberg is dedicated to Europe’s smallest owl species, which has its largest Austrian population here.
Nature trails in Lower Austria
The trails in Lower Austria combine learning with unique nature experiences, allowing you to explore the landscape with all your senses.
In the Danube-Auen National Park, ten interactive stations provide insights into the floodplain ecosystem. With a bit of luck, you might spot a bee-eater, a striking bird species, during the summer months. The Kaiserbrunn nature trail follows a flat circular route along the Schwarza river, offering information about forests and water at ten stations. The Annaberg nature trail in the Ötscher-Dürnstein conservation area playfully explores the forest ecosystem. The Owl trail in the Dürrenstein Wilderness Area introduces visitors to the fascinating world of native owls. Meanwhile, the moor trail in Heidenreichstein Nature Park leads through an ancient moorland shaped over thousands of years.
Nature trails in Upper Austria
Upper Austria’s nature trails blend outdoor experiences with interactive learning, offering insights into geology, soil ecology, and the region’s wildlife and plant life.
The Pienkenhof nature trail reveals fascinating facts about medicinal plants, ancient forests, and songbirds. At the Wurzeralm Nature Experience World in Spital am Pyhrn, visitors embark on a journey through two million years of Earth’s history. This family-friendly trail leads across the highest moorland in the Northern Limestone Alps. The Donauschlinge nature trail follows the impressive Schlögener Schlinge, showcasing unspoiled nature while providing information on geology, flora, fauna, and history. Meanwhile, the Au nature trail in Naarn is ideal for families, featuring an observation tower and interactive stations.
Nature trails in SalzburgerLand
From Alpine meadows to interactive experiences, SalzburgerLand’s nature trails offer a year-round mix of nature, culture, and adventure.
The Obersulzbach glacier trail in Hohe Tauern National Park leads from the Obersulzbachhütte to the glacier’s present-day terminus, answering questions about glacial retreat, moraines, and high-alpine vegetation. In the Rauris primeval forest, an ancient mountain landscape unfolds, featuring an age-old rockslide forest with 80 moor pools and lakes, 300-year-old spruce trees, and a high moor. The Power of Trees trail in Wagrain-Kleinarl engages the senses with sound stations, wooden telescopes, and resting spots. For those curious about regional farming, the In the Footsteps of Milk & Cheese trail in Kleinarl offers fascinating insights.
Nature trails in Styria
Styria offers a variety of nature trails exploring geology, forest ecology, and local history.
A highlight is the Roßfeld nature trail in the Schladming-Dachstein region, featuring a 1,000-year-old Swiss pine and the scenic Bankerlweg (bench trail). The Ramsau am Dachstein Environmental Experience Trail winds through diverse landscapes, sharing insights into wildlife, wood ants, and forest soils. In Pöllau, the interactive stations along the NaturKRAFTpark trail sharpen the senses with a wooden xylophone and a tactile path. Mining history takes centre stage on the Oberzeiring theme trail. The Granitzenbach nature trail in Obdach leads through Styria’s Zirbenland (Swiss Pine Country) to the Sabathyalm. Meanwhile, the Frauenhainweg animal discovery trail is a circular route near Murau, where children can learn about fascinating forest creatures through educational boards.
Nature trails in Tirol
Tirol’s nature trails encourage a deeper awareness of the Alpine environment, expanding knowledge and offering a sustainable way to experience nature.
The Schleier waterfall bird trail in the Zillertal winds through forests to the region’s highest waterfall, an impressive 91 metres tall. In the Pitztal, the Wildlife experience trail provides insights into the lives of native wild animals. A true highlight is the Gepatschferner glacier trail, which leads to the glacier tongue in the Ötztal Alps, a Natura 2000 site. Information boards explain the evolution of Austria’s second-largest glacier, with glacial striations and historic ice levels impressively marked. Near the top station of the Rofan cable car, the Rofan nature trail shares knowledge about alpine plant conservation, responsible behaviour in wildlife resting zones, and safe tour planning.
Nature trails in Vorarlberg
Vorarlberg’s nature trails offer fresh perspectives on the region’s mining history and sustainable agriculture—ideal for families and anyone eager to learn more about nature.
The Silver trail in Montafon takes visitors through the region’s mining history, with interactive stations providing insights into medieval silver mining. The Götzis organic trail focuses on sustainability topics such as biodiversity, soil fertility, and circular economy. The Natursprünge trail playfully explores geology, weather, and alpine wildlife. Above the tree line, the Vier Barga theme trail in Silvretta Montafon shares knowledge about alpine landscapes and cultural heritage. Meanwhile, the Alpenwelt Nova adventure world, featuring marble runs and a mud play area, makes for an unforgettable outing for all ages.
Nature trails in Vienna
Vienna blends urban landscapes with remarkable natural experiences. The city’s nature trails lead through floodplain forests, parklands, and woodland areas, raising awareness of local flora and fauna.
The Obere Lobau nature trail in the Danube-Auen National Park winds through a protected floodplain, with illustrated wooden posts highlighting the diverse habitats of the Lobau. The Nikolaitor nature trail in Lainzer Tiergarten (Lainz game reserve) features interactive stations, including a treetop cinema, an animal jump field, and quiz sheets that make forest ecology fun for children. Meanwhile, the forest trail in Lainzer Tiergarten (Lainz game reserve) offers insights into tree species, their age, and the fruits and leaves of the woodland.
5 practical tips for nature observation
Magnifying glass
For young nature explorers, magnifier jars are ideal for observing insects like beetles up close. They are available in many nature and national parks.
Photography with a telephoto lens
The best nature shots are captured with a telephoto lens. These start at a focal length of around 60 millimetres and can extend to 1,000 millimetres or more.
Binoculars
Binoculars should have at least 8x magnification and an objective lens diameter of 40 millimetres.
Field guide
Exploring nature made easy: Well-illustrated field guides help even beginners quickly identify flora and fauna.
Outdoor clothing
When exploring nature, it's essential to wear a hat, a windproof or waterproof jacket, and comfortable hiking shoes.
How to inspire children to love nature
Outdoor experiences are a great way to spark children’s curiosity about the environment. By engaging with nature in a playful way, they quickly learn how valuable and worth protecting it is.
Nature as an adventure: Show children that nature is an exciting playground that needs our care. From plants and animals to water habitats, there's so much to discover.
The environment as a learning tool: Use outdoor activities to talk about conservation and responsibility—how to reduce waste, protect plants, and save water.
Understanding resources: Teach children the importance of preserving resources—saving water, recycling, and making conscious choices.
Taking responsibility: Pick up litter together, go on small ‘eco-missions’, and help them understand how their actions make a difference.
Fun and creativity: Get imaginative by making nature art or keeping an environmental journal. Playful engagement helps build lasting awareness.