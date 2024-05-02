A sweeping mountain panorama featuring green alpine meadows, yellow flowers, rock formations, and a lake in the background in the Lech-Zürs region
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The Arlberg
Alpine spirit amid snow-covered peaks and green high valleys

It speaks of Alpine heritage and a timeless spirit of new beginnings. Where snow crystals have shaped history and mountain meadows carry the scent of summer: The Arlberg.

On the Arlberg, you can feel the power of the elements: endless snowfields that merge into one of Europe’s most legendary ski areas in winter – and a summer landscape that comes alive in lush green, cool rock and crystal-clear water. The Arlberg is not a single peak, but a mountain pass connecting Tirol and Vorarlberg – and with it, two Alpine worlds.

Between St. Anton, Lech and Zürs, visitors experience this diversity in its purest form: perfectly groomed pistes, peaceful high-altitude trails, centuries-old mountain culture and a cuisine that brings together nature and indulgence. Whether on skis, on foot or simply taking in the views – this is the Alps at their most authentic and most beautiful. If you haven’t been here, you don’t truly know the Alps.

Quick-Info about the Arlberg
Location:on the border between Tirol and Vorarlberg
Altitude: 1,269 to 1,793 m
Population:approx. 2,300 (as of 2025)
Villages: 9
Slopes:300 km
Freeride routes:more than 200 km
Highest mountain:Valluga (2,811 m)
Arrival
Events

The St. Anton Summer Card offers numerous discounts and is available free of charge at your accommodation.

The Lech Card is free for guests up to 14 years of age.

Meet the Arlberg

Top highlights

Gipslöcher in Lech: Nature reserve with 1,000 dolines

Formarinsee: A beautiful mountain lake fed by meltwater

Körbersee: Hiking paradise and idyllic mountain lake

The Green Ring: Hiking experience around Lech Zürs

Skyspace Lech: Art installation in Oberlech

Ski Arlberg: Austria’s largest interconnected ski area

Traffic-free Oberlech: Car-free travel

Husky adventures: Dog-sledding experience in St. Anton

Activities on the Arlberg

St. Anton am Arlberg

The cradle of Alpine skiing

This is how it all began: In the 1880s, a Norwegian engineer slid over the snow on two wooden boards while working on the construction of the Arlberg tunnel – laying the foundation for a groundbreaking winter sports tradition.

For visitors, St. Anton opens the door to a living heritage: you're not just skiing pistes here, you're moving through accessible ski history. The combination of Alpine adventure and historical depth is what makes a ski holiday here truly special.

A particular highlight is the Ski and Local History Museum St. Anton in Villa Trier. Across several exhibition rooms, it showcases the beginnings of Alpine skiing, the development of the region, railway and tunnel construction, and local cultural history. A visit offers fascinating insights – especially after a day on the slopes.

More than winter sports

Lech Zürs – a world-class gourmet village

A holiday in Lech Zürs offers far more than pistes and panoramas – it also delivers culinary excellence found in few other places. Here, you’ll find the world’s highest density of award-winning restaurants per capita. Top-level cuisine is evident in every dish: exceptional craftsmanship meets Alpine authenticity, and international flavours blend with regional ingredients.

What makes it truly unique is the range: from rustic Alpine hut classics to multiple award-winning fine-dining restaurants – every course tells a story of heritage, innovation and flavour.

Top events

Unique places to stay

Rote Wand Lech: 2 Michelin stars and 4 Gault&Millau toques

Berghotel Körbersee: At 1,675 metres right on Lake Körbersee

Die Krone von Lech: Romantic hotel, 5*

Arlberg Hospiz St. Christoph: For wine lovers, 5*

Hotel Arlberg in Lech: Tradition with 5*sup quality

Burg Hotel in Oberlech: 5*

Hotel Post in St. Anton: 4* hotel with a lot of history

Sustainable holidays on the Arlberg

Part of a wider sustainable movement

Sustainability has long been a lived commitment in the Arlberg – and guests benefit directly from it. In St. Anton, the Egger Weiher ponds have been restored to preserve their ecological habitat. Chemical-free artificial snow and gentle slope maintenance help minimise environmental impact. In Lech Zürs, a small hydropower plant generates 10 to 15 percent of the area’s electricity, supported by biomass heating plants and a strong regional value chain. Local traffic is reduced: Oberlech is car-free, and e-mobility and public transport are actively encouraged.

For guests, this means clear air, unspoilt nature, local food with character – and the good feeling of making a positive choice on holiday.

Sustainability in St. Anton

FAQ

The Arlberg is located on the border between Tirol and Vorarlberg in Austria. The region includes nine villages:

Highlights include Körbersee, Formarinsee, the Gipslöcher nature reserve and the Skyspace.

Ski Arlberg is Austria’s largest interconnected ski area, offering 300 kilometres of pistes, more than 200 kilometres of freeride terrain, and 85 cable cars and lifts.

In summer, the region becomes a haven for hiking and biking, with panoramic trails, mountain lakes, trail-running routes, via ferratas and plenty more for an active holiday in the mountains.

The Arlberg region is easy to reach by train, bus or car. International airports such as Innsbruck, Zurich and Munich are all within convenient travelling distance.

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