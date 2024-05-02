Gastein's spa towns lie in the mountains of the Hohe Tauern. Wellness and Alpine culture bring history and nature together for families and anyone who loves to relax.

In the three main towns of the Gastein Valley, Alpine life can be experienced in many ways throughout the year: Bad Gastein impresses with its Belle Époque architecture and roaring waterfalls. Bad Hofgastein offers family-friendly trails, bike parks and small mountain lakes. Around Dorfgastein, you’ll find quiet Alpine paths, historic mills and regional cuisine.

Active holidaymakers can explore more than 600 km of hiking trails – from themed routes and the Gastein Trail to leisurely bike tours and refreshing mountain lakes. Families enjoy varied programmes including gold panning, climbing and play areas. Dining ranges from gourmet cuisine to traditional mountain dishes, often with spectacular views. Gastein's thermal water, known for its soothing properties, is used in many treatments. And in winter, Gastein becomes a sports and nature paradise with skiing, cross-country skiing, winter hiking and tobogganing offering plenty of variety.