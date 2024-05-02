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Gastein in SalzburgerLand
Thermal spas, mountain adventures and skiing - full of energy between relaxation and experience

Gastein's spa towns lie in the mountains of the Hohe Tauern. Wellness and Alpine culture bring history and nature together for families and anyone who loves to relax.

In the three main towns of the Gastein Valley, Alpine life can be experienced in many ways throughout the year: Bad Gastein impresses with its Belle Époque architecture and roaring waterfalls. Bad Hofgastein offers family-friendly trails, bike parks and small mountain lakes. Around Dorfgastein, you’ll find quiet Alpine paths, historic mills and regional cuisine.

Active holidaymakers can explore more than 600 km of hiking trails – from themed routes and the Gastein Trail to leisurely bike tours and refreshing mountain lakes. Families enjoy varied programmes including gold panning, climbing and play areas. Dining ranges from gourmet cuisine to traditional mountain dishes, often with spectacular views. Gastein's thermal water, known for its soothing properties, is used in many treatments. And in winter, Gastein becomes a sports and nature paradise with skiing, cross-country skiing, winter hiking and tobogganing offering plenty of variety.

Quick info about Gastein
Location:in the Salzburg Alps, on the edge of the Hohe Tauern National Park
Metres above sea level:830 to 1.600 m
Inhabitants: about 12.000 (as of 2025)
Towns:Bad Gastein, Bad Hofgastein, Dorfgastein
Hiking trails: more than 600 km
Ski slopes:more than 200 km
Thermal springs:17
Highest mountain:Gamskarkogel (2.467 m)
Arrival
Events

The Gastein Card comes with free-of-charge tours, reduced entrance fees for thermal spas, and up to 50% reduction for cable cars and various experiences. The SalzburgerLand Card offers free entrance to more than 190 attractions.

Meet Gastein

Top highlights

Bad Gastein waterfall: 341m force of nature over 3 levels

Gamskarkogel: Europe's highest grass mountain on 2.467m

Bad Gastein: Belle-Époque meets modern lifestyle

Gadaunerer gorge: Wild-romantic high-trail

Gastein healing gallery: 2,5 km of unique healing climate

Mining museum Böckstein: Show-mine and gold washing

Stubnerkogel: Europe’s highest-located (suspension) bridge

Gastein thermal water: up to 46 °C, rich in radon

Ski area Gastein: Combine winter sports with wellness

Ice climbing in Gastein: Hotspot in high Alpine location

Activities in Gastein

Relax between water and mountains

Thermal spas and wellness in Gastein

The hot thermal water emerges from the springs after a centuries-long natural cycle, enriched with valuable minerals and an ideal radon content. At the Felsentherme Bad Gastein, you immerse yourself in this revitalising thermal water, surrounded by natural rock walls and four different spa areas. With views of the surrounding mountains and the warmth of the water, the experience becomes a moment of pure calm.

The Alpentherme Bad Hofgastein offers water experiences, sauna sessions and quiet retreat areas – relaxing for both body and mind. Whether you’re an active traveller unwinding after a day in the mountains or simply seeking peace and quiet, Gastein’s thermal spas are the place for regeneration and a sensory wellness experience in the heart of the Hohe Tauern.

Felsentherme Bad GasteinAlpentherme Bad Hofgastein
Forest bathing and yoga in nature

Recharge your energy and vitality in Gastein

In the Gastein Valley, nature, movement and revitalisation come together to create a special experience. During forest bathing, you feel the invigorating effect of the woods on body and mind, helping you recharge with fresh energy: walk mindfully through nature, breathe deeply and leave everyday life behind.

Yoga in the Gastein mountains combines gentle activation with the power of the Alps, strengthening balance and inner calm. Whether you’re seeking a mindful retreat or recovery after outdoor activities, Gastein offers space for relaxation and new energy right in the heart of nature.

Forest bathing in GasteinAlpine yoga in Gastein

Top events

Unique places to stay

Hotel Post Post, Bad Hofgastein: Cosy, alpine charme, 4*

Berghotel Hauserbauer, Dorfgastein: 4* on 1.080 m

Hotel Miramonte, Bad Gastein: Design meets alpine elegance

Europäischer Hof, Bad Gastein: Stylish, 4*sup

Straubinger Grand Hotel, Bad Gastein: Waterfall, 5*

Hotel Blü, Bad Hofgastein: Culinary delights

Urban Nature Hotel, Bad Gastein: Alpine lifestyle, 4*

Salzburger Hof, Bad Gastein: Elegant, 4*sup

Hotel Mondi, Bad Gastein: Alpine elegance, 4*

Hotel Sendlhofer’s, Bad Hofgastein: Alpine retreat

Climate protection info

Sustainability in Gastein

In the Gastein Valley, holidays with a clear conscience are easy: the region promotes environmentally friendly mobility, such as arrival via the historic Tauernbahn car shuttle, a well-developed public transport network and local e-mobility options.

The use of thermal water for heat recovery also reflects Gastein’s commitment to sustainable thinking and action. The hot spring water is not only used for bathing and wellness but also for heating hotels and public buildings. This saves valuable energy and allows guests to enjoy the thermal spas while resources are conserved at the same time – sustainability and wellbeing go hand in hand here.

Sustainability in GasteinSustainable travel

FAQs

The Gastein Valley is in the SalzburgerLand region, right on the edge of the Hohe Tauern National Park, and includes the towns of Dorfgastein, Bad Hofgastein and Bad Gastein. The valley lies between 830 and 1,600 metres above sea level, framed by impressive mountains. The highest peak in the area is the Ankogel (3,252 m), while within the valley the Gamskarkogel (2,467 m) dominates the landscape. This makes the Gastein Valley an ideal destination for hiking, skiing, wellness and family holidays – whether in the thermal spas, out in the mountains or as a traditional spa resort.

The Gastein Valley is famous for its unique thermal water: 17 hot springs rise from depths of up to 2,000 metres, rich in minerals and naturally low in radon. The water is soothing for muscles, joints and general wellbeing. Its benefits can be experienced directly at the Felsentherme Bad Gastein, the Alpentherme Bad Hofgastein or in the Gastein Healing Gallery (Heilstollen). Whether for wellness, after skiing or hiking in the mountains – thermal water is a central part of the Gastein experience.

In winter, the Gastein Valley offers around 200 kilometres of pistes within the Ski amadé network. There are numerous winter hiking trails, and the thermal spas in Bad Gastein and Bad Hofgastein are perfect for relaxing in warm thermal water. Tobogganing, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing are also available. The Gastein Valley combines active holidays and wellness right in the mountains.

In summer, the Gastein Valley features more than 600 kilometres of hiking trails, along with mountain pastures, lakes and activities such as yoga in the mountains. Those interested in culture will find open-air concerts, art festivals and Alpine cultural events. The valley offers hiking, nature experiences, wellness and relaxed time in an Alpine setting.

The Gastein Valley is easy to reach: by car, you can access it via the Tauernschleuse Böckstein–Mallnitz car shuttle. By train, there are connections to the stations in Dorfgastein, Bad Hofgastein and Bad Gastein, making the valley convenient to reach even without a car.

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