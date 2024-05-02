Wooden alpine hut with flower boxes on green mountain meadow, rocky mountain range in background, Austrian flag on left.
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Hochkönig in SalzburgerLand
Family holidays with Alpine hikes, skiing and relaxed enjoyment in the mountains

Family time on the Hochkönig – hiking in summer, skiing in winter. And wherever you go, nature experiences are always paired with great regional cuisine.

The Hochkönig region stands for true Alpine culture, regional cuisine and warm, family-friendly hospitality. The villages of Maria Alm, Dienten and Mühlbach are surrounded by impressive mountain scenery, where outdoor activities and culinary enjoyment go hand in hand – a holiday that leaves a lasting impression. Sustainability, tranquillity and authentic encounters make experiences on the Hochkönig genuinely special.

In summer, life moves outdoors: onto hiking trails and mountain peaks, across Alpine pastures by MTB or e-bike, or on herb walks through fragrant meadows. Many end the day in a mountain hut, enjoying regional dishes. The HochkönigCard adds plenty of options – from mountain lifts to outdoor pools. When winter arrives, the region becomes part of Ski amadé: 120 kilometres of pistes, 34 lifts and plenty of space for families, skiers and those who simply enjoy the mountains. Whether on the legendary Königstour or stopping off at a cosy hut – nature, family and good food come together here in every season.

Quick-Info about Hochkönig
Location:District of St. Johann im Pongau in the SalzburgerLand
Altitude:800 to 2,941 m
Population:approx. 4,300 (as of 2025)
Places: Maria Alm, Dienten and Mühlbach
Slopes:120 km
Hiking Trails:340 km
Highest mountain:Hochkönig (2,941 m)
Arrival
Events

The HochkönigCard offers many included services and discounts for mountain lifts, outdoor pools and other activities in Maria Alm, Dienten and Mühlbach.

Meet Hochkönig

Top highlights

Dienten: Nature and local cuisine for families

Swing Park Hochkönig: Family fun at 1,600 metres

Mountain Cinema: 8 cinema seats with a view of the peaks

Triefen Waterfall Hinterthal: Natural monument Hochkönig

Prinzenberg Natrun in Maria Alm: Forest ropes course & views

Museum Mühlbach am Hochkönig: 4,000 years of mining history

Hochkeil ski area: 100% natural snow for pure piste fun

Königstour ski circuit: 6 peaks, 35 km for advanced skiers

Tom Almhütte: Cuisine and architecture at 1,400 metres

Activities in Hochkönig

Top events

Culinary highlights year-round

Hochkönig Gourmet Mile

In Hochkönig, every season has its own flavour. Between sky and Alpine meadows, forests and peaks, the region’s cuisine is both deeply rooted in tradition and open to fresh ideas. Nature becomes the pantry here. Whether in the valley with a modern Alpine vibe or high on the ridge with wide-open views – enjoyment in Hochkönig always comes with a sense of freedom.

  • Culinary Winter

    Restaurants in the valley with views of the Hochkönig panorama, Alpine huts in the mountains and gourmet recommendations.

  • Culinary Königstour

    Ski amadé pistes and Alpine gourmet stops combine winter adventures with regional cuisine.

  • Culinary Summer

    Regional Alpine specialities with panoramic views, and local delicacies in the valley’s restaurants.

  • Culinary Biking

    Explore mountains and valleys by bike, enjoy regional products in mountain huts, take in the panorama and feel close to nature.

  • Vegetarian and Vegan

    Fresh, regional cuisine for families and foodies – local, seasonal and sustainable

Unique places to stay

AlpenParks Hotel & Apartment in Mühlbach: Comfort and nature

Hotel Hochkönigin in Maria Alm: 4*sup Hotel

Hotel Eder in Maria Alm: Lifestyle Hotel 4*

Hotel EdeR FriDa in Maria Alm: Family and Kid's Hotel

Hotel Morgenzeit Maria Alm: Wellness, garden, natural pool

Übergossene Alm Resort in Dienten: 4*sup

HotelSEPP Maria Alm: Adults only, wellness & panoramic views

Herbs, culture and gentle mobility

Sustainable experiences in Hochkönig

The Hochkönig region shows what sustainable holidays can look like: on herbal hikes across 13 Alpine pastures, you collect fresh plants, learn how they’re used in cooking or as medicinal herbs, and enjoy hearty soups right on the mountain. In winter, snowshoe hikes, guided ski tours and toboggan runs away from the pistes offer quiet moments in nature. Culture and tradition can be experienced at festivals and craft demonstrations in Maria Alm, Dienten and Mühlbach. Places of strength – from peaceful mountain lakes to scenic viewpoints – invite you to pause in unspoilt nature. And hiking and ski buses provide climate-friendly mobility.

Each of these sustainable experiences helps protect nature, maintain trails and keep the region vibrant for future generations.

Sustainable travel HochkönigSustainable travel Austria

FAQs

The Hochkönig region is located in the district of St. Johann im Pongau in SalzburgerLand.
It includes the villages of Maria Alm, Dienten and Mühlbach am Hochkönig and is part of the Ski amadé ski area.

The Hochkönig stands for authentic Alpine culture, delicious regional cuisine and warm, family-friendly hospitality. The region combines impressive mountain scenery, sustainability and genuine friendliness.

There’s plenty to do in Hochkönig all year round:

Yes. The Hochkönig region is considered especially family-friendly. Adventure mountains, child-friendly hiking trails, Alpine pastures with playgrounds and family-run accommodation ensure a relaxed family holiday in both summer and winter.

The HochkönigCard is a guest card that offers many benefits: free mountain lift rides, free admissions, discounts on leisure activities and regional bonus services.

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