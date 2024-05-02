Historic old town meets Alpine lifestyle – in summer and winter alike. Legendary Kitzbühel is something you simply have to experience for yourself.

What makes a place truly unforgettable? It's that rare magic that happens when tradition meets innovation. Kitzbühel brings this to life in a unique way by combining the best of both worlds: A charming mountain village and a cosmopolitan hotspot. In winter, the legendary Streif challenges even the world-best athletes, while 233 km of pristine pistes await skiers of all skill levels. In summer, the panorama changes into a network of hiking trails and four top-class golf courses against the backdrop of majestic mountains.

The medieval old town, with its characteristic colourful façades, tells stories of long-forgotten times, while luxurious hotels and exquisite boutiques offer modern comfort. The nickname "Monte Carlo of the Alps" is well-earned. The cultural program of the town includes everything from concerts to exhibitions, while the culinary side offers something for everyone - from Michelin-starred restaurants to cosy, rustic mountain huts.

Kitzbühel is more than just a holiday destination. It's an experience that shows how seamlessly contrasts can coexist to create something truly exceptional.