View of Kitzbühel with white parish church, green meadows and mountain range in background.
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Kitzbühel in Tirol
Hiking and skiing in the „Monte Carlo of the Alps"

Historic old town meets Alpine lifestyle – in summer and winter alike. Legendary Kitzbühel is something you simply have to experience for yourself.   

What makes a place truly unforgettable? It's that rare magic that happens when tradition meets innovation. Kitzbühel brings this to life in a unique way by combining the best of both worlds: A charming mountain village and a cosmopolitan hotspot. In winter, the legendary Streif challenges even the world-best athletes, while 233 km of pristine pistes await skiers of all skill levels. In summer, the panorama changes into a network of hiking trails and four top-class golf courses against the backdrop of majestic mountains.

The medieval old town, with its characteristic colourful façades, tells stories of long-forgotten times, while luxurious hotels and exquisite boutiques offer modern comfort. The nickname "Monte Carlo of the Alps" is well-earned. The cultural program of the town includes everything from concerts to exhibitions, while the culinary side offers something for everyone - from Michelin-starred restaurants to cosy, rustic mountain huts.

Kitzbühel is more than just a holiday destination. It's an experience that shows how seamlessly contrasts can coexist to create something truly exceptional.

Quick info about Kitzbühel
Location:in the Kitzbüheler Alps
Inhabitants:8.439 (as of 2024)
Elevation: 800 to 2.000 m
Kilometres of ski pistes: 233
Founded:in 1271
Highest mountain: Kitzbüheler Horn (1,996 metres)
Getting there
Events

With the Red Card, the guest card of Kitzbühel, you can save with exclusive reductions. You'll get it at your accommodation.

Meet Kitzbühel

Top highlights

Aurach Wildlife Park: With 350 animal inhabitants

Museum Kitzbühel: The Alfons Walde collection

Old town: Charming with a medieval centre

Sintersbach waterfalls: Excursion destination in Jochberg

Lake Schwarzsee: One of the warmest Alpine bathing lakes

Hahnenkamm Race: The legendary ski race on the Streif

Activities in Kitzbühel

Top events

Recipes

Tirolean Dumplings

With this recipe, the dumplings taste and smell like the original from Tirol.

Show recipe

Kaspressknödel - Cheese Dumplings

Treat yourself with this hearty recipe of traditional Austrian "Kaspressknödel".

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Zillertaler Krapfen

Bring a little piece of the Zillertal Valley into your home.

Show recipe

Unique places to stay

Alpenhotel Kitzbühel am Schwarzsee: Lifestyle and design

Relais & Chateau Hotel Tennerhof: award-winning cuisine & 5*

GRAND TIROLIA Kitzbühel: Wellness & fine dining

HENRI Hotel Kitzbühel: Boutique Hotel 4*

Schlosshotel Kitzbühel: Castle hotel with own golf course

Schlosshotel Lebenberg: 4* sup

Climate protection info

Sustainable activities in and around Kitzbühel

Amidst blossoming herb gardens and buzzing bee meadows, Kitzbühel shows just how effortlessly sustainability can be lived. At the Schwarzsee-Reith golf course, no chemicals are used, and honey from the site’s own hives is sampled. Traditional craftsmanship ensures natural-looking paths and bridges, while the “Kitz Kulinarik” market places regional delicacies centre stage. And with tap water of drinking quality, you can refill your own bottle at any time – entirely free of plastic waste.

More sustainability in Kitzbühel

FAQs

  • For the legendary Hahnenkamm Race with the famous Streif downhill – one of the most spectacular and demanding ski races in the world.

  • For exclusive winter tourism and first-class ski resorts boasting excellent slopes and modern infrastructure.

  • For its reputation as a stylish meeting place for international celebrities and high society.

  • For the picturesque old town with colourful façades, narrow streets, and historic buildings.

  • For luxurious hotels, elegant boutiques, and fine dining – the reason Kitzbühel is often called the “Monte Carlo of the Alps.”

  • For excellent golf courses and a wide range of summer activities – from hiking and mountain biking to tennis and polo.

  • For the unique blend of Tirolean tradition, international lifestyle, and alpine luxury.

  • For its packed calendar of events throughout the year – featuring sporting events, cultural festivals, and social highlights.

Kitzbühel enchants with the perfect mix of Alpine tradition and sophisticated flair. In winter, the legendary Streif downhill run and 233 km of ski pistes attract winter sports enthusiasts, while food connoisseurs are treated to award-winning cuisine in top-class restaurants. In summer, the region transforms into a paradise for hikers and golfers, with four exclusive golf courses to choose from. The medieval town centre, with its colourful facades, invites visitors for a stroll and browse. Experience genuine Tirolean hospitality in one of the rustic mountain huts and savour homemade local delicacies. Whether you're seeking an action-packed sporting adventure or well-earned relaxation with wellness – Kitzbühel offers unforgettable experiences in a breathtaking Alpine setting to suit every taste.

Kitzbühel: The world-famous winter sports hotspot with the legendary Streif downhill run at the Hahnenkamm race impresses with an elegant Alpine ambience. The picturesque medieval town centre enchants visitors with exclusive boutiques and first-class restaurants.

Aurach: The village of Aurach presents itself as an idyllic place with authentic Tirolean charm. It's particularly well known for its wildlife park, home to native animal species. Beautiful hiking trails lead through untouched mountain landscapes, offering unforgettable encounters with nature.

Jochberg: The traditional mountain village at the foot of the Kitzbüheler Horn stands out with excellent ski areas away from the hustle and bustle. The historic mining heritage, dating back to the days of copper and silver extraction, gives the village a unique cultural significance.

Reith: The peaceful neighbouring village of Kitzbühel is home to the well-known lake Schwarzsee, a natural moor lake with excellent water quality. In summer, the lake invites visitors to swim, while in winter, it becomes a romantic spot for ice skating.

Kitzbühel earned this prestigious nickname thanks to its unique blend of alpine authenticity and cosmopolitan luxury. The region combines the charm of a traditional mountain village with world-class hotels, exquisite boutiques, and an international crowd, creating an atmosphere of elegance and exclusivity.

Kitzbühel is easily accessible by train, with direct connections from Vienna, Salzburg, Munich, and Innsbruck, among others. Three railway stations and an extensive bus service ensure that all villages in the region are easy and convenient to reach. The nearest airports are Salzburg, Innsbruck, and Munich, each offering train and shuttle connections to Kitzbühel.

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