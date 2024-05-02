Kitzbühel in Tirol
Hiking and skiing in the „Monte Carlo of the Alps"
Introduction
What makes a place truly unforgettable? It's that rare magic that happens when tradition meets innovation. Kitzbühel brings this to life in a unique way by combining the best of both worlds: A charming mountain village and a cosmopolitan hotspot. In winter, the legendary Streif challenges even the world-best athletes, while 233 km of pristine pistes await skiers of all skill levels. In summer, the panorama changes into a network of hiking trails and four top-class golf courses against the backdrop of majestic mountains.
The medieval old town, with its characteristic colourful façades, tells stories of long-forgotten times, while luxurious hotels and exquisite boutiques offer modern comfort. The nickname "Monte Carlo of the Alps" is well-earned. The cultural program of the town includes everything from concerts to exhibitions, while the culinary side offers something for everyone - from Michelin-starred restaurants to cosy, rustic mountain huts.
Kitzbühel is more than just a holiday destination. It's an experience that shows how seamlessly contrasts can coexist to create something truly exceptional.
With the Red Card, the guest card of Kitzbühel, you can save with exclusive reductions. You'll get it at your accommodation.
Meet Kitzbühel
Top highlights
Top events
Recipes
Unique places to stay
Sustainable activities in and around Kitzbühel
Amidst blossoming herb gardens and buzzing bee meadows, Kitzbühel shows just how effortlessly sustainability can be lived. At the Schwarzsee-Reith golf course, no chemicals are used, and honey from the site’s own hives is sampled. Traditional craftsmanship ensures natural-looking paths and bridges, while the “Kitz Kulinarik” market places regional delicacies centre stage. And with tap water of drinking quality, you can refill your own bottle at any time – entirely free of plastic waste.