Amidst high peaks, you'll find a valley full of meadows, forests, and crystal-clear rivers. Here, tradition and Alpine holidays come together.

Pause for a moment and absorb your surroundings. The Montafon offers a glimpse into real life in the Vorarlberg mountains: between rugged peaks you'll discover lively village life, local culture and regional cuisine.

Wild, romantic landscapes, perfectly groomed pistes and stunning ski tours make winter in the Montafon a paradise for mountain lovers. The Silvretta, Verwall and Rätikon ranges in southern Vorarlberg impress with altitudes above 3,000 metres, snow-covered forests and slopes of all difficulty levels.

Almost unique in the Alpine region are the Maisäße – farming areas situated between 1,200 and 1,600 metres above sea level. In the past, families moved up to the Maisäß in summer, then further to the Alpine pastures, and later back down through the Maisäß to the valley. This special form of Alpine farming, and the way of life associated with it, continue to shape the landscape and its people today.