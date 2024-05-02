Aerial view of an alpine village with church, green meadows, river and mountains in backlighting.
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Montafon in Vorarlberg
Mountain holidays: Rustic villages, hiking and skiing in the Silvretta mountain range

Amidst high peaks, you'll find a valley full of meadows, forests, and crystal-clear rivers. Here, tradition and Alpine holidays come together.

Pause for a moment and absorb your surroundings. The Montafon offers a glimpse into real life in the Vorarlberg mountains: between rugged peaks you'll discover lively village life, local culture and regional cuisine.

Wild, romantic landscapes, perfectly groomed pistes and stunning ski tours make winter in the Montafon a paradise for mountain lovers. The Silvretta, Verwall and Rätikon ranges in southern Vorarlberg impress with altitudes above 3,000 metres, snow-covered forests and slopes of all difficulty levels.

Almost unique in the Alpine region are the Maisäße – farming areas situated between 1,200 and 1,600 metres above sea level. In the past, families moved up to the Maisäß in summer, then further to the Alpine pastures, and later back down through the Maisäß to the valley. This special form of Alpine farming, and the way of life associated with it, continue to shape the landscape and its people today.

Quick info about the Montafon
Location:In the south of Vorarlberg
Mountain villages:8
Inhabitants:about 16.000 (as of 2025)
Cycling and mountain bike trails:260 km
Ski areas:6
Winter hiking trails:290
Highest mountain:Piz Buin (Silvretta mountain range): 3,312 m
Arrival
Events

The Montafon Brandnertal WildPass includes various winter and summer activities in the mountains.

Meet the Montafon

Top highlights

Hiking: Verwall, Silvretta, Rätikon and Tal

Mountain breakfast: restaurants, inns and huts

Guided tours: Mountains Plus adventure programme

Montafon's most famous sheep

Muntafuner Gagla trail: Hiking trail for kids

Gargellen: The highest-located mountain village on 1.423m

Alpine pastures and dairies: Montafon Sura Kees

Skiing and snowboarding: 297 km of slopes

Tobogganing on the Golm: 3 km run

Activities in the Montafon

Top events

A must-try in the region

Sura Kees: Montafon's signature cheese

The Montafon Sura Kees can be fresh, spicy or tangy. The cheese specialty made from sour milk has been produced locally since the 12th century. This means that the Montafon region has one of the longest cheese-making traditions in the Alps.

Sura Kees is used to prepare Bŏlma-Nodla, a dessert that can be enjoyed savoury or sweet, or the Montafon Keesknöpfli, traditionally served in a wooden bowl with apple sauce on the side.

Montafon recipes

Unique places to stay

Hotel Fernblick: 4* wellness with mountain views

Hotel Vitalquelle Montafon: 4*sup, gourmet cuisine

Sporthotel Silvretta Montafon: 4* spa and fitness

Falkensteiner Hotel Montafon: 5* family hotel

JUFA Hotel Montafon: 3* family holiday

Explorer Hotel Montafon: Sport hotel in Gaschurn

Genusshotel Vermala: 4* hotel in St. Gallenkirch

Maisäß - A beloved remain of the past

Traditional Alpine pastures in the Montafon region

The so-called Maisäß - agricultural land around 1,200 to 1,600 meters above sea level - are a rare sight in the Alps. In the past, entire families moved to the Maisäß in summer, then further up the mountains and back to the valley via the Maisäß. This form of alpine farming shaped the local life and landscape.

Holidays in the Montafon

FAQs

The Montafon shows families just how close adventure and relaxation can be.

Family-friendly hikes: easy themed trails such as the Gauertaler AlpkulTour or Golmi’s Adventure World.

Cycling & e-biking: plenty of flat valley cycle paths, plus e-bikes with child seats and trailers.

Mountain lifts: quick access to the high mountains in both summer and winter – with playgrounds, panoramic trails and mountain huts waiting at the top.

Experience the Alps up close: cows, goats and horses on the Alpine pastures. Many huts and Alpine farms let children watch feeding and milking.

Animal discovery trails: playful stations where children can learn about forest and mountain animals.

Skiing with children: the Silvretta Montafon ski area, the Golm ski area and skiing on the Kristberg in Silbertal are known for being especially family-friendly, with wide, easy-to-navigate slopes and ski schools.

Family-friendly accommodation: from holiday apartments and certified family hotels to sustainable places to stay with the Austrian Ecolabel.

In addition to the best-known ski area of Silvretta Montafon, there are also Gargellen, Golm, Kristberg and Silvretta-Bielerhöhe.

  • Schruns: The Montafon's main town with a lively atmosphere and good infrastructure.

  • Tschagguns: Traditional architecture and a postcard-perfect setting.

  • Gaschurn-Partenen: Starting point for the Silvretta High Alpine Road, perfect for hikes and mountain tours.

  • Silbertal: A great place for nature lovers.

  • St. Gallenkirch-Gortipohl: Popular with winter sports fans due to its many skiing options.

  • Bartholomäberg: Historic village where guests can experience authentic Montafon culture.

  • Vandans: Typical mountain village with alpine charm and hiking trails.

  • Gargellen: Highest village in the Montafon, perfect for ski tours and alpine hikes.

The Montafon is known for its mountain peaks, rural villages and biodiversity:

  • Mountain landscape: The imposing mountains of the Silvretta, Rätikon and Verwall groups are what makes the valley so special - they offer breathtaking views.

  • Maisäß landscape: Historic alpine huts and mountain pastures that create a unique, original atmosphere.

  • Biodiversity: The mountain valley with its alpine meadows, forests and rivers is a natural habitat for rare bird species such as the golden eagle and protected moors.

  • Winter sports: Montafon is a popular destination for skiers and winter sports enthusiasts in general with a wide range of pistes and ski touring and winter hiking trails.

  • Hiking, climbing and biking: Numerous hiking trails, via ferratas and mountain bike trails make the Montafon a hotspot for mountain sports enthusiasts.

  • Tradition and culture: Montafon's distinct architecture and traditions are well worth experiencing.

  • Culinary delights: Regional specialties such as Montafon Sura Kees are a must-try for foodies.

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