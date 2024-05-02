Right amidst the mountains, on the slopes, or on the hiking trails: Nature lovers will instantly fall in love with Obertauern in SalzburgerLand.

If you're looking for a place with snow guarantee from November to May, look no further than Obertauern. Thanks to its high altitude, the village in SalzbugerLand is transformed into a real-life version of a snow globe year after year. The resort features over 100 km of slopes, modern lifts and a separate area for the little ones, the Bibo Bear family ski park. Here, beginners will become pros in no time. And if you're already a well-skilled skier looking for a challenge, head to the legendary Gamsleiten 2 - one of the steepest slopes in Europe!

But Obertauern has more to offer than just winter magic. It's equally enjoyable in the summer, especially if you like biking and hiking . The region has a well-developed network of trails and paths that will take you through lush landscapes and past sparkling mountain lakes. And when it's time for a break, a cosy mountain hut is never far away.

In Obertauern, every season comes with new adventures, making it an attractive all-year-round destination.