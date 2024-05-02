Ötztal in Tirol
Hiking, mountain biking and skiing surrounded by 250 three-thousand-metre peaks
Introduction
A region that enchants in both summer and winter – welcome to the Ötztal Valley. A place where the mountains push your limits while offering a profound sense of freedom. In summer, immerse yourself in the breathtaking natural beauty along over 1,600 km of hiking trails and 860 km of bike routes. Towering three-thousand-metre peaks provide a backdrop that amazes even seasoned adventurers. Highlights like the impressive Stuiben Falls and the thermal baths of Aqua Dome perfectly blend relaxation with action.
And in winter? The valley transforms into a paradise for winter sports enthusiasts. Across six ski resorts, the dream of pristine snowy slopes comes alive. Off the pistes, there’s just as much to enjoy: cross-country skiing trails, winter walking paths, or a magical lantern-lit hike to the Stuiben Falls.
Whether summer or winter, the Ötztal Valley surprises, challenges, and rewards. Ready for your next adventure?
Meet the Ötztal Valley
Top highlights
Top events
Recipes
Kaspressknödel - Cheese Dumplings
Treat yourself with this hearty recipe of traditional Austrian "Kaspressknödel".
Unique places to stay
Ötztal Nature Park
Nature takes centre stage in the Ötztal Nature Park: glacier worlds in the quiet zones of the Ötztal and Stubai Alps, rustic Swiss pine forests in the Windachtal, and the towering Engelswand near Umhausen, home to rare flora and fauna. At Lake Piburg, shimmering waters contrast with dramatic rockfall scenery, while the Naturpark House in Längenfeld offers a multimedia experience of the natural world. Villages such as Vent, Obergurgl, and Niederthai make ideal basecamps, crowned by the Wildspitze at 3,774 metres.