Two hikers on a mountain ridge, green alpine meadows and snow-capped peaks in the background.
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Saalbach Hinterglemm in SalzburgerLand
Outdoor adventures and family holidays all year round: ski circus, MTB trails, and Alpine lifestyle

Mountain bike challenge and hiking in summer, laid-back ski circus in winter: Saalbach Hinterglemm is a mix of breathtaking nature and outdoor activities.

Whether you’re carving up the slopes in winter or hitting the hiking and MTB trails in summer – Saalbach Hinterglemm in the SalzburgerLand is laid-back, diverse, and a year-round place to be for anyone seeking variety, nature, and that true outdoor feeling.

In winter, it’s all about the Skicircus Saalbach Hinterglemm Leogang Fieberbrunn – with over 270 kilometres of slopes, it’s a true highlight for skiers and snowboarders alike. When the snow melts, summer takes over: endless MTB trails, the legendary Big-5 Bike Challenge, hiking routes for all skill levels, and adventure spots like the high ropes park at the Tree Top Trail guarantee plenty of action and movement.

But don’t worry – Saalbach Hinterglemm isn’t just about adrenaline. With the Joker Card, you’ll enjoy plenty of extras – from free cable car rides to discounted attractions. Families are just as well catered for as those who appreciate good food, alpine hut charm, and moments of relaxation. And because sustainability matters here too, the Green Road initiative shows how alpine adventure holidays and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand.

Quick info about Saalbach Hinterglemm
Location:In Pinzgau (SalzburgerLand) in the Kitzbühel Alps
Altitude:1,003 m
Population:approx. 2,900 (as of 2025)
Cable cars:6
Ski slopes:270 km
Bike routes:400 km
Hiking trails:400 km
Highest mountain:2,249 metres above sea level (Hochkogel)
Getting there
Events

The JOKER CARD offers free activities and attractive discounts.

Meet Saalbach Hinterglemm

Top highlights

Big-5-Bike Challenge: 5 mountains, 6 cable cars in one day

Baumzipfelweg: Discover the Alpine "Golden Gate" bridge

Learn-to-ride park: Highlight for all bike newbies

Saalbach hiking challenge: 64 km and 3,800 vertical metres

Trail running: 100 km for all levels of difficulty

Skicircus: Saalbach Hinterglemm Leogang Fieberbrunn

Alpine pastures and huts: Relax after conquering the summit

Toboggan run on the Reiterkogel: Speed by day and night

Activities in Saalbach Hinterglemm

Austria's largest bike region

Mountain biking in Saalbach Hinterglemm

Ride up the mountain and soak in the stunning Alpine panorama: The Saalbach Hinterglemm Leogang Fieberbrunn region is a mountain biking paradise that leaves nothing to be desired. With over 70 kilometres of lines and trails and nine lifts across seven mountains, it is Austria’s largest bike region. Touring enthusiasts can also explore a vast network of 400 kilometres of trails.

A highlight is the neighbouring Bikepark Leogang, offering everything from natural mountain paths to spectacular freeride routes. The Riders Playground, spanning 10,000 square metres, is one of Europe’s largest beginner bike parks, providing a safe space for children and adults to practise and tackle new challenges.

Mountain biking
Step right up to the Skicircus!

Skiing in Saalbach Hinterglemm Leogang Fieberbrunn

Sunshine, powder snow, and perfectly groomed slopes: With around 270 kilometres of pistes, the Skicircus Saalbach Hinterglemm Leogang Fieberbrunn is one of Austria’s largest ski areas. Boasting 70 lifts, numerous snow parks, and thrilling night runs and freestyle tracks, it offers endless variety for skiers and snowboarders alike. Families will also find plenty to enjoy, with exciting activities for little piste explorers, budding racers, and future carving champions!

Skicircus Saalbach Hinterglemm

Top events

Recipes

Salzburger Nockerl

Learn how to make the most famous dessert from Salzburg.

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Clear Soup with Semolina Dumplings

Make this classic Austrian first course at home.

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Fillet of Trout with Forest Mushrooms

The secret ingredients are the forest mushrooms and fresh herbs.

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Root Meat from Bluntau Char

Try out this recipe originating from Styria.

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Gugelhupf Cake

Gugelhupf cake, or Marmorgugelhupf, is an absolute classic.

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Pinzgauer Schotten

Enjoy this Austrian cheesecake with raspberries, larch tops, and sorrel ice cream.

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Unique places to stay

Adler Resort: Ski apartments with spa and pool, 4*

Wiesergut: Boutique hotel with spa & direct slope access, 4*

Ellmauhof: Family paradise with wellness, 4*sup

VAYA Post Saalbach: Wellness hotel, 4*sup

Hotel Hasenauer: Family hotel with spa, 4*sup

Gartenhotel Theresia: Mountain spa, 4*sup

JUFA Alpenhotel Saalbach: Family hotel with spa, 4*

"The Green Road"

Sustainability in Saalbach Hinterglemm

Saalbach Hinterglemm is committed to sustainability, addressing challenges and initiatives with transparency. The focus lies on ecological, social, and economic aspects, guided by the “Green Road” – a step-by-step approach to a responsible future for both people and nature.

The region continually works to make its infrastructure, energy supply, mobility, and waste management more sustainable, with the goal of consciously and sustainably shaping its living environment for generations to come.

Sustainability projects

FAQs

Saalbach Hinterglemm is situated in SalzburgerLand, nestled in the Glemmtal valley of the Kitzbühel Alps. The villages are located at an altitude of 1,002 metres above sea level.

The surrounding mountains of Saalbach Hinterglemm reach altitudes of up to 2,249 metres (Hochkogel), making it a popular destination for winter sports and hiking holidays. Its blend of sports, nature, entertainment, and hospitality makes it a versatile year-round holiday destination.

  • Winter Sports: The Skicircus Saalbach Hinterglemm Leogang Fieberbrunn is one of Austria’s largest ski areas, offering over 270 kilometres of pistes, modern lifts, and a wide range of runs for all skill levels.

  • Mountain Biking and Hiking: In summer, the region transforms into an outdoor paradise with 400 kilometres of hiking and mountain biking trails. The “Big-5-Bike Challenge” is a must for ambitious bikers.

  • Family-Friendliness: Families can enjoy a variety of attractions, including children’s programmes, themed trails, and adventure parks.

In Winter

  • Skiing and Snowboarding: The Skicircus offers 270 kilometres of pistes and nine mountain cableways.

  • Cross-Country Skiing: Several trails wind through the scenic winter landscape.

  • Snowshoeing: Explore the alpine surroundings on guided or self-guided tours.

  • Tobogganing: Illuminated runs provide fun for all ages.

In Summer

  • Hiking: Over 400 kilometres of trails range from easy strolls to summit hikes.

  • Mountain Biking: As a leading bike destination in Europe, the area boasts numerous trails, bike parks, and the iconic “Big-5-Bike Challenge.”

  • Family Activities: Discover themed hiking paths, the high ropes course, or the treetop walkway at the valley head.

  • Paragliding: Soar over the Alps with breathtaking views on a tandem flight.

In addition to the main activities, the region offers wellness, regional cuisine, a high ropes park, snow parks, relaxation in panoramic mountain huts, the Tree Top Trail, family trails, and spectacular night skiing.

The JOKER CARD offers free activities and attractive discounts in Saalbach Hinterglemm. It is available upon arrival and provides complimentary access to many included partners.

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