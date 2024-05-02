Schladming-Dachstein in Styria
Alpine holidays: Hiking, winter sport, and that feeling of freedom
Introduction
Between the steep southern walls of the Dachstein, the untamed Schladminger Tauern and the mighty Grimming Massif, the Schladming-Dachstein region unfolds all its alpine diversity. More than 300 mountain lakes sparkle here, 1,000 springs bubble up, and ten waterfalls plunge into the valley – a landscape that moves and inspires.
Whether hiking in Ramsau, exploring the Dachstein Glacier or enjoying winter sports on the region's legendary slopes, your holiday combines freedom, nature and pure enjoyment in a unique way. Families discover gentle trails and adventures in the clear mountain air, while active travellers find challenges among rock and firn. In summer, mountain bikers are drawn to alpine trails and crystal-clear lakes; in winter, skiing, cross-country skiing and winter hiking take centre stage. Schladming-Dachstein is a region where Austria's natural world takes the spotlight – and where you're right in the middle when movement, alpine cuisine and joie de vivre become one.
You'll get the summer and autumn card at one of the marked accommodation providers on the day of your arrival from your first overnight.
Meet the Schladming-Dachstein region
Top highlights
Activities in the Schladming-Dachstein region
Dachstein Glacier World
Take the panoramic cable car up to the Dachstein Glacier, where ice, sky and silence meet. At the top, a world of exciting experiences awaits – from the Stairway to Heaven and the suspension bridge to the Stairway to Nothingness and the Skywalk, where the valley stretches far below and the mountains feel close enough to touch.
Inside the mountain, the Ice Palace leads through glittering tunnels of ice that have formed over thousands of years – a fascinating journey into the heart of the glacier.
In between, there are moments to pause and enjoy: a sunrise breakfast with panoramic views or a sunset dinner in the glacier restaurant. The Dachstein is a place where nature, adventure and awareness come together.
Top events
Alpine cuisine and top-notch-restaurants
Whether in summer or winter, the mountain huts of the Schladming-Dachstein region serve dishes deeply rooted in tradition yet full of surprising twists. A perfect example is the local speciality Ennstaler Steirerkas, creatively reinterpreted here in new ways. Leading the way is award-winning chef Richard Rauch, who, together with local chefs, shows how modern alpine cuisine can taste today – authentic, bold and full of character.
Beyond the mountain pastures, the region's culinary diversity continues: numerous restaurants, inns and traditional taverns invite you to explore a creative world of flavours – from hearty classics to refined gourmet creations. This is how the region tastes: genuine, surprising and with a touch of alpine freedom.
Unique places to stay
Holidays for special requirements
Holidays, mountain adventures, time in nature – in Schladming-Dachstein, all of this is possible for everyone. The sun bathes the mountains in golden light, and everyday life fades somewhere between summit and valley. One deep breath – and life feels lighter. Ready for adventure?
How about a day on a mono- or bi-ski, guided by experienced instructors? Or an accessible rafting trip on the River Enns? You could even experience the feeling of freedom up close while climbing or flying through the air on the Flying Fox. In Schladming-Dachstein, inclusion is a way of life – genuine, warm and effortless. Together with the association Freizeit PSO, unforgettable holiday moments are created here that make barriers disappear. For everyone who wants to feel alive – without compromise.