Stubai Valley
Waterfalls, mighty mountains and eternal ice
Introduction
Visitors to the Stubai Valley enter a world of water, rock, and glaciers. Surrounded by over 100 peaks exceeding 3,000 metres and rushing mountain streams, the valley is famed for its natural beauty. Outdoor highlights await year-round, with alpine wonders easily accessible via mountain lifts like the Elferbahnen, which go directly into the high mountains.
At the valley’s end stands the Stubai Glacier, Austria’s largest glacier ski area, at an altitude of over 3,200 metres. Its slopes are snow-covered from October through June, and offer endless ski fun, cross-country skiing and family holiday moments.
With the Stubai Super Card, you'll get free travel on the Stubai cable cars and public transport, as well as free admission to indoor and outdoor pools.
Meet the Stubai Valley
Top highlights
Top events
Stubai Kiachl
Stubaier Kiachl were traditionally served by farmers' wives on festive days like harvest celebrations or church anniversaries. This classic yeast pastry, trendy in winter and on special occasions, has been enjoyed for generations. Passed down through the years, the recipe has become a symbol of regional food culture. Originally, Kiachl were a rarity, as frying in hot fat was once seldom possible.
Today, Kiachl are freshly prepared at markets and festivals, offered sweet with icing sugar and lingonberries or savoury with game ragout and red cabbage, keeping the taste and tradition of Tirolean cuisine alive.
Recipes
Unique places to stay
Stubai Glacier: environmental awareness and inclusion
Sustainability on the Stubai Glacier
The Stubai Glacier combines winter sports with environmental awareness: ski pass holders can use public transport free of charge, the region promotes e-mobility, and all cable cars operate on 100% green electricity. More than two-thirds of the Stubai Alps are protected areas – allowing skiing in harmony with nature.
Accessible skiing experience
Visitors with mobility impairments can look forward to a comfortable skiing experience: the 3S Eisgratbahn offers level access, disabled parking spaces are located directly at the valley station, and both lifts and restaurants are fully accessible. Inclusion in the Alps – glacier adventures for everyone!