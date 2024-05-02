Waterfall in forested mountain landscape, wildflower meadow in foreground, snow-capped peak in background.
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Stubai Valley
Waterfalls, mighty mountains and eternal ice

Sports enthusiasts, families, and nature lovers find happiness in Tirol's Stubai Valley, with its easily accessible Alpine landscapes of water, rock, and ice.

Visitors to the Stubai Valley enter a world of water, rock, and glaciers. Surrounded by over 100 peaks exceeding 3,000 metres and rushing mountain streams, the valley is famed for its natural beauty. Outdoor highlights await year-round, with alpine wonders easily accessible via mountain lifts like the Elferbahnen, which go directly into the high mountains.

At the valley’s end stands the Stubai Glacier, Austria’s largest glacier ski area, at an altitude of over 3,200 metres. Its slopes are snow-covered from October through June, and offer endless ski fun, cross-country skiing and family holiday moments.

With the Stubai Super Card, you'll get free travel on the Stubai cable cars and public transport, as well as free admission to indoor and outdoor pools.

Quick info about the Stubai Valley
Location:Main valley of the Stubai Alps in Tirol
Three thousand meter peaks:107
Stubai cable cars:4
Holiday villages:5
Highest point:3.212m above sea level (Wildspitz lift mountain station)
Best time to visit
All year round
Ideal for
Families, Solo Traveler, Couples and Friends

Meet the Stubai Valley

Top highlights

Stubai High Trail: 6,000 metres of altitude in 8 days

Grawa waterfall: Barrier-free to take a deep breath

Culture in the Stubai Valley: Tradition and craftsmanship

Stubai Sunnenseit'n Trail: The 16km running challenge

Stubai Glacier: Guaranteed snow and family-friendly

Schlick 2000: Ski and hiking centre in the Tirolean Alps

Cross-country skiing: Perfect trail network

Tobogganing in Tirol's largest toboggan arena

Top of Tyrol: Viewing platform at 3,210 metres

Activities in the Stubai Valley

Top events

Regional food culture speciality

Stubai Kiachl

Stubaier Kiachl were traditionally served by farmers' wives on festive days like harvest celebrations or church anniversaries. This classic yeast pastry, trendy in winter and on special occasions, has been enjoyed for generations. Passed down through the years, the recipe has become a symbol of regional food culture. Originally, Kiachl were a rarity, as frying in hot fat was once seldom possible.

Today, Kiachl are freshly prepared at markets and festivals, offered sweet with icing sugar and lingonberries or savoury with game ragout and red cabbage, keeping the taste and tradition of Tirolean cuisine alive.

Kiachl recipe

Recipes

Tirolean Dumplings

With this recipe, the dumplings taste and smell like the original from Tirol.

Show recipe

Zillertaler Krapfen

Bring a little piece of the Zillertal Valley into your home.

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Kaspressknödel - Cheese Dumplings

Treat yourself with this hearty recipe of traditional Austrian "Kaspressknödel".

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Unique places to stay

Relais & Châteaux Spa Hotel Jagdhof 5*: Wellness

Alpine and wellness resort Stubaierhof 4*: In Fulpmes

Wellness and Relax Hotel Milderer Hof 4*sup: In Neustift

Alpeiner Nature Resort 4*: Nature experience

Sustainable and accessible

Stubai Glacier: environmental awareness and inclusion

Sustainability on the Stubai Glacier
The Stubai Glacier combines winter sports with environmental awareness: ski pass holders can use public transport free of charge, the region promotes e-mobility, and all cable cars operate on 100% green electricity. More than two-thirds of the Stubai Alps are protected areas – allowing skiing in harmony with nature.

Accessible skiing experience
Visitors with mobility impairments can look forward to a comfortable skiing experience: the 3S Eisgratbahn offers level access, disabled parking spaces are located directly at the valley station, and both lifts and restaurants are fully accessible. Inclusion in the Alps – glacier adventures for everyone!

SustainabilityAccessibility

FAQs

Neustift am Stubaier Gletscher
A popular spot for skiing and mountaineering, with peaks and trails like the Stubai High Trail. Winter highlights include the Elfer ski area, home to Tirol’s longest natural toboggan run.

Fulpmes
The Schlick 2000 gondola takes visitors to the Kreuzjoch summit with panoramic views, perfect for summer hiking, climbing, and paragliding. In winter, it offers top slopes, snowshoe trails, toboggan runs, and cross-country skiing.

Telfes
Schlick 2000 provides activities for both summer and winter. Winter hiking trails and the nearby ski area remain popular until Easter. The Stubai Valley Railway links Telfes to Innsbruck.

Mieders
Centrally located on Serles Mountain, with hiking, mountain biking, and a summer toboggan run. As winter arrives, skiing, tobogganing, and winter hiking become top activities.

Schönberg
This charming village at 1,026 metres is ideal for hiking and mountain biking. In winter, illuminated toboggan runs and ski areas like Hochserles and Schlick 2000 are close by.

The five villages of Schönberg, Mieders, Telfes, Fulpmes and Neustift in the Stubaital are located at around 1,000 metres above sea level. The Zuckerhütl at 3,507 metres is the highest mountain in the region.

The Stubai Valley offers numerous activities:

In summer

  • Hiking and mountaineering

  • Cycling and mountain biking

  • Climbing

  • Summer tobogganing

  • Paragliding

  • Hiking on nature trails

In winter

  • Skiing and snowboarding

  • Cross-country skiing

  • Winter hiking

  • Snowshoeing

  • Tobogganing on natural toboggan runs

  • Ice skating

  • Ski touring

The Stubai Valley is surrounded by more than 100 peaks over 3,000 metres and is home to Austria’s largest glacier ski area at an altitude of over 3,200 metres. The region offers spectacular waterfalls, mountain streams and year-round outdoor activities.

The Stubai Super Card is a free all-in-one card for summer holidays in the Stubai Valley. It includes daily rides on all cable cars, free use of buses and the Stubai Valley Railway, free admission to swimming pools, one complimentary ride on the summer toboggan run per week, and numerous discounts on attractions, sports and cultural activities.

Stubaier Kiachl are a traditional Tyrolean yeast pastry once served on special occasions such as harvest festivals or church fairs. They are enjoyed sweet with icing sugar and lingonberries, or savoury with game ragout.

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