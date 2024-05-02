Wooden boardwalk with railing leads through moss-covered rocky landscape in coniferous forest.
  1. Homepage
  2. Destinations in Austria
  3. Regions
  4. Waldviertel

Waldviertel
Forests, raised bogs, rivers and ponds

The Waldviertel region scores with its almost mystical landscapes: Rolling hills, forests, fields, unusual rock formations and picturesque bodies of water.

Located in the north of Lower Austria, the Waldviertel region is known for its untouched nature, think forests, moors and over 1,400 ponds dotting the landscape. It is perfect for outdoor activities such as hiking, cycling, horse riding and golfing. But that's just half the story: Medieval castles, historic palaces and cultural events further add to Waldviertel's appeal. Whatever your choice, make sure to check out the impressive heart-shaped "Wobbly Stones".

Quick info about Waldviertel
Location:in the north of Lower Austria
Hidden gem:Wobbly Stones
Nature parks:7
National park:Thayatal
Ponds:1,400

High above the Thayatal valley (named after the river of the same name) you'll find one of the most beautiful viewing points in the Waldviertel region, the Hennerausblick. Head there for a bird's eye view of the town and the medieval Hardegg Castle.

Lower Austria CARD: free admission to around 350 excursion destinations.

Meet the Waldviertel

Top highlights

Thayatal National Park: Valley of diversity & adventures

Rosenburg Castle: Experience history

Hike to the Wackelstein: A landmark weighing 105 tons

Heidenreichsteiner Moor Park: A hike with a "hanging stone"

Zwettl Abbey: Travel back to the Middle Ages

Sole Felsen Bad Gmünd: Relax in Bad Ischl's spa

Cross-country skiing: A gentle winter activity

Summer in the reservoir region: Water, forests & culture

Historic town walls: 7 charming towns

Waldviertel's forests: Recreational spaces (German website)

Activities in the Waldviertel

A local speciality

Poppy seeds: From the field to the plate

The Waldviertel Gray Poppy blossoms in July and turns the fields into a tapestry of red and pink. The sweet and slightly bitter poppy seeds are ground or pressed into oil. They are beloved for their mild and nutty flavour. Poppy seeds are used for a variety of sweet treats, including dumplings, strudels, pastries or pasta.

These three restaurants are especially known for their poppy seed dishes:

Recipes

Grilled Porcini Mushrooms with Salsa Verde

A tasty ending to a successful day of mushroom hunting in the woods.

Show recipe

Potato Noodles with Poppy Seeds

As a main course or dessert, potato noodles with poppy seeds are a real treat.

Show recipe

Unique places to stay

Bärenhof Kolm: Culinary adventures (German website)

Schlosshotel Rosenau: Holidays in a romantic castle

Loisium: Wine & Spa Hotel Langenlois

Where variety flourishes

"Noah's Ark" and the biodiversity of seeds

The ARCHE NOAH association was founded by gardeners, farmers and journalists in 1989, aiming to preserve seeds. After all, the diversity of cultivated plants has been reduced by 75% since 1900. The ARCHE NOAH is committed to preserving thousands of endangered plant species and bringing them back into gardens and onto the market. It currently has over 17,000 members. Traditional seed cultivation and seed production are part of Austria's Intangible Cultural Heritage.

ARCHE NOAH's enchanting garden shows the variety of regional, historical and rare plant species. Visitors can book a guided tour.

Noah's Ark

FAQs

The Waldviertel region in Lower Austria is known for its diverse landscape and untouched nature. It makes a popular summer destination for nature lovers and families seeking a break from the busy and hot city.

With its dense forests, meadows and fields, streams, rivers and ponds, the region offers adventurous and romantic nature experiences, including hiking and cycling, horse riding and golfing. Heathland landscapes, raised bogs and the mysterious "Wobbly Stones" are among Waldviertel's highlights. Thanks to its location on a granite plateau, the region experiences warm days and pleasantly cool nights in summer.

The Waldviertel has numerous hiking trails. A must-experience is the Ysper Gorge, where the river of the same name winds its way along spectacular cliffs and waterfalls, lined with well-secured paths and bridges. The region also has attractive activity options for families and adventure seekers.

Cycling in Waldviertel offers the perfect mix of sport and nature, taking you through meadows and forests and along the water:

  • The Monastery Cycle Path connects the three monasteries and abbeys of Geras, Pernegg and Altenburg. It's a day tour with both cultural highlights and a varied landscape.

  • The Kamp-Thaya-March cycle route is one of Austria's most beautiful tours, leading 400 km along the rivers Kamp, Thaya and March. There are both easy and challenging sections.

  • The Iron Curtain Trail is 200 km long and you'll cycle along the former Iron Curtain, through the Waldviertel and Weinviertel region.

The Waldviertel region is located in the north-westernmost part of Lower Austria. The Danube forms the southern border and the state border with the Czech Republic the northern one.

Some of the most beautiful places known for their cultural, natural and culinary highlights include:

  • Zwettl: famous for its monasteries and the picturesque landscape along the Kamp river.

  • Gmünd: postcard-perfect historical centre and close to various nature reserves.

  • Raabs an der Thaya: known for its scenic beauty and outdoor activities along the river Thaya.

  • Hardegg: Austria's smallest town sits amidst forests and offers a lot of history.

  • Drosendorf: scores with a well-preserved medieval town wall and access to the picturesque Thaya valley.

  • Heidenreichstein: known for its castle and natural moorland.

  • Litschau: Austria's northernmost town and the starting point of many hiking trails.

  • Gars am Kamp: popular for its healing climate and historic ruins.

  • Grafenegg: most famous for Grafenegg Castle with its futuristic open-air park stage and the modern concert hall.

The wobbly stones in the Waldviertel region have fascinated visitors for centuries and are considered natural wonders. They often rest on small surfaces and can easily sway or wobble. Their formation goes back millions of years.

Waldviertel sits on a granite plateau that once formed the foundation of a high mountain range in Central Europe. When the mountains were eroded, the granite rock broke into rectangular blocks. Millions of years later, as erosion and seas shaped the land, the stone blocks came to the surface. Water, weathering and chemical processes created rounded-edged blocks that look like stacked pillows. Despite many scientific theories, the exact formation process remains a mystery. Stories and legends provide their own explanations and make the wobbly stones a mystical natural attraction of Waldviertel.

You might also like

Discover the Best of Austria

Sign up for our newsletter and enjoy exclusive access to:

  • Insider tips and itineraries for your next trip to Austria

  • Traditional recipes

  • Must-see events and cultural highlights

  • Interesting stories about Austria