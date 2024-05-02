Poppy seeds: From the field to the plate

The Waldviertel Gray Poppy blossoms in July and turns the fields into a tapestry of red and pink. The sweet and slightly bitter poppy seeds are ground or pressed into oil. They are beloved for their mild and nutty flavour. Poppy seeds are used for a variety of sweet treats, including dumplings, strudels, pastries or pasta.

These three restaurants are especially known for their poppy seed dishes: