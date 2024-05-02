Zillertal
Hiking and family holidays in the Alps
Introduction
The Zillertal is one of the most active regions in the Tirolean Alps, thanks to its unique landscape. Surrounded by numerous peaks over 3,000 metres – with the Hochfeiler as the highest summit – the valley is considered the birthplace of Alpine mountaineering. Breathtaking natural wonders, such as the Zillertal Alps High Mountain Nature Park with its over 80 glaciers, remain largely untouched to this day.
The distinctive mountain scenery of the Zillertal can be explored in countless ways. In summer, enjoy hikes across idyllic Alpine meadows, climbing rugged cliffs, or biking alongside rushing streams. In winter, four ski resorts and horse-drawn sleigh rides through the sparkling snow await. This unique blend of untamed nature and thrilling activities makes every day in the Zillertal an adventure.
Meet the Zillertal
Top highlights
Top events
Tips for gourmets
Excellent inns and rustic huts in the Zillertal serve regional specialities, including Zillertaler Krapfen. These are either savoury or sweet, filled with jam.
Another local delicacy is Melchermuas, a sweet dish made from wheat flour, butter, milk, and berries, which was traditionally served to herders on the Alpine pastures.
Recipes
Unique places to stay
Accessible Zillertal
In the Zillertal, sustainability and accessibility go hand in hand. Wheelchair-accessible hotels and holiday apartments ensure freedom of movement, while barrier-free hiking trails and guided tours offer new perspectives on the landscape.
Skiing, cycling and even tandem paragliding with Wheels4Flying are also possible – thanks to specialised equipment and trained pilots. This makes the Zillertal a place full of natural experiences for everyone.