Movie Locations in Austria

Austria might not be Hollywood. But its beautiful landscapes and cities have inspired a number of filmmakers over the years to come here and use it as their set.

The agents James Bond and Ethan Hunt have both been spotted in Austria. Bridget Jones came for the skiing, as did the Beatles. Felicity Jones hopped on a snowboard. "The Sound of Music" can still be heard echoing in the mountains around Salzburg. Just like the hurried steps on the concrete underneath the city of Vienna of "The Third Man".

Discover some of the iconic filming locations in Austria over the years.