If you are visiting Salzburg, you should definitely plan a walk on the Mönchsberg. Because at the top, above the rooftops of the old town, you'll find your inner peace.

The people of Salzburg hold their local mountains dear, especially the Mönchsberg. For children, a walk here feels like a little adventure: In winter, small hills provide perfect spots for sledging, while in summer, secret paths, mysterious caves, and thrilling lookouts transform the Mönchsberg into a giant playground. In spring, the delicate leaves of beech, sycamore, linden, and oak trees drape the entire mountain in a fresh green shimmer. Come autumn, the trails lead through a fiery sea of colourful leaves.

There are several ways to reach the Mönchsberg. One recommended route starts on the right bank of the Salzach at Imbergstraße. An avenue of ancient, gnarled plane trees lines the riverside promenade, with the gentle flow of the Salzach on one side and the world-famous silhouette of Salzburg on the other: colourful townhouses, the Salzburg Cathedral, and the Hohensalzburg Fortress. What a view!