Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
The man behind the music

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart is one of the world's most famous composers. Thousands of people adore his music and visit Vienna and Salzburg, where he lived and worked.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart was a musical genius who composed his first pieces at the age of five. By six, he was touring Europe, astounding queens, kings, and nobility with his talent. Despite his short life—he passed away at just 35—he left behind 626 works, including symphonies, operas, chamber music, concertos, and masses. The Magic Flute and Eine kleine Nachtmusik are among his most iconic pieces.

Mozart was a workaholic, said to have used 8 km (26 ft) of manuscript paper for his compositions. Known as “Wolferl” by his family, he was impulsive, chaotic, incredibly humorous, and full of zest for life, as revealed in the many letters he wrote to friends and family. His music continues to captivate and move audiences around the globe to this day.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
born:27 January 1756 in Salzburg
died: 5 December 1791 in Vienna
nickname:Wolferl
oeuvre: 626 works (listed in the Köchel catalogue)
most famous work:The Magic Flute
first work:Minuet in F major (1761 – at the age of 5)
last work:Requiem in D minor (1791)

Mozart Impressions

Did you know ...

Travel and education

  • ... that Mozart only lived to age 35 and spent ten of those years travelling?

    He spent a lot of time on concert tours around Europe, including in France and England.

  • ... that travel in Mozart's time was difficult and slow?

    A journey by horse-drawn carriage from Salzburg to Vienna could take up to a week.

  • ... that Mozart took a "travel piano" on his tours?

    This small stage piano was 90 cm / 35.4 in wide and 31 cm / 12.2 in deep – perfect for composing on the go.

  • ... that Mozart took literature, a travel guide, and grammar books with him?

    He used his travels as an opportunity to learn new languages and continue his education.

  • ... that father Leopold Mozart always carried letters of recommendation?

    These helped secure audiences with nobles and made the journey more pleasant.

Did you know ...

Love, friendship and success

  • ... that Mozart spent his most productive years at Domgasse 5 in Vienna?
    Here, at the present-day Mozarthaus Vienna, he composed many of his most famous works.

  • ... Mozart's annual income averaged 5,000 guilders (around €150,000)?
    Despite financial difficulties, he was able to live as a respected pianist and composer.

  • ... Mozart chose to marry for love, rather than seek a "lady of title"?
    Despite being knighted, he kept the title in the background and married Constanze Weber.

  • ... Mozart and Joseph Haydn developed a close friendship from 1781?
    The 24-year age gap was no obstacle, and the two shared a strong musical bond.

  • ... women played an important role in Mozart's life?
    It is said that, besides his wife, Mozart had many close relationships with other women.

Did you know ...

Life and death

  • ... that Mozart spent the last ten years of life in Vienna?
    It was in the imperial city of Vienna that he got married, had his children, and ultimately passed away.

  • ... that Mozart suspected he had been poisoned shortly before his death?
    He voiced this suspicion, but scientific investigations have disproven this theory.

  • ... that many rumours and legends circulate about Mozart's sudden death?
    The mysterious death and life of the composer have led to numerous speculations.

  • ... that Mozart was buried in Vienna?
    His grave is located at St. Marx Cemetery, although the exact location remains unknown.

Experience Mozart throughout the year

MYTHOS MOZART in Vienna

For one hour, immerse yourself in Mozart's world: A multimedia and interactive experience about the life and works of the composer.

Mythos Mozart

Mozart-walks in Vienna

On the trail of Mozart through Vienna: Here he spent his last ten years, married, composed, died, and was buried at St. Marx Cemetery.

Mozart-walk

Mozart's Birthplace in Salzburg

The birthplace, where the child prodigy was born in 1756, is one of the most visited museums in the world and is fully accessible.

Mozart's Birthplace

Mozart Week in Salzburg

The Mozart Week in Salzburg, as the world's leading Mozart festival, is a concert series held annually around Mozart's birthday.

Mozart Week

Salzburg Festival

Mozart is at the heart of the Salzburg Festival. Many of his works are regularly performed and shape the festival programme.

Salzburg Festival

Grafenegg Festival

Mozart's music is performed annually at the Grafenegg Festival by renowned top orchestras and soloists, complementing the classical programme.

Grafenegg Festival

styriarte

Founded in honour of conductor Nikolaus Harnoncourt, the festival in Graz presents Mozart's works annually – often performed in the original style of his time.

styriarte

Mozarthaus Vienna

Mozart's life and work can be experienced in his historic apartment, located near St. Stephen's Cathedral in the heart of Vienna. The focus is on his years in Vienna.

Mozarthaus Vienna

A musical era of harmonic clarity

The Viennese Classic

The Viennese Classical period (1770–1830), also called the First Viennese School, is a style of European art music, represented primarily by composers Joseph Haydn, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, and Ludwig van Beethoven.

The development of the Viennese Classical style was significantly influenced by the years following Mozart’s move to Vienna. Here, Joseph Haydn and Mozart exchanged artistic ideas and inspired each other to create innovative compositions, particularly string quartets and symphonies, which were the popular genres of the time.

By the way: In Vienna, 10,000 music fans enjoy live classical music every night – something unique in the world.

Classical music programme in Vienna

Experience Mozart with all your senses

Hear Mozart

One of the most magnificent locations to hear Mozart: At the Vienna State Opera, operas like "Don Giovanni" and "The Magic Flute" are part of the repertoire.

The Vienna State Opera

Smell Mozart

The fragrant rose "Constanze Mozart" – named after Mozart's wife – makes it possible. Experience it in a sea of blossoms in the Volksgarten. Of course, only in spring.

Volksgarten Vienna

See Mozart

With "Facing Mozart," visitors can bring Mozart's portrait to life: controlling his head movements and facial expressions through face-tracking technology is great fun!

House of Music

Taste Mozart

The Salzburg Mozartkugel comes in many varieties – but only the Fürst confectionery produces the original: a marzipan core wrapped in nougat and dark chocolate.

The Original Salzburger Mozartkugel

FAQs

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart lived from 27th January 1756 to 5th December 1791. He was born in Salzburg and died in Vienna at the age of just 35.

  • The Magic Flute (1791):
    An opera with fairy-tale motifs and symbolism, telling the story of Tamino and Pamina's journey to find wisdom and truth. Mozart's music enhances the magical atmosphere.

  • Eine kleine Nachtmusik (1787):
    A cheerful serenade, famous for its catchy melody. It consists of lively, festive movements and an elegant, calm Andante.

  • Symphony No. 41 "Jupiter" (1788):
    Mozart's monumental final symphony, renowned for its harmonic complexity and technical mastery. The brilliant, contrapuntal finale is particularly outstanding.

  • Requiem in D minor (1791):
    Mozart's dramatic and emotionally profound work, which remained unfinished. It features dark choral music and powerful solo passages, making it a captivating masterpiece.

  • Piano Concerto No. 21 (1785):
    Famous for the "Andante," which impresses with its gentle melody and serene grandeur. The concerto combines brilliant soloist passages with elegant orchestral music.

Mozart was buried at the St. Marx Cemetery in Vienna. Since he was laid to rest in a pauper's grave, the exact location of his burial is unknown. Today, a memorial marks his final resting place.

An honorary grave has been established at the Vienna Central Cemetery to commemorate the great composer.

  • Mozarthaus Vienna: Mozart's only preserved original apartment in Vienna, where he lived from 1784 to 1787 and composed world-famous pieces including The Marriage of Figaro.

  • Stephansdom: This is where Mozart married Constanze Weber and where his Requiem Mass was held.

  • Theater an der Wien: The venue for the premiere of The Magic Flute and other works.

  • Schönbrunn: Mozart performed as a child at Schönbrunn Palace for Empress Maria Theresa.

  • St. Marxer Friedhof: Mozart's burial site, marked by a monument in his honour.

  • Mozart's Birthplace: Mozart was born at Getreidegasse 9 in Salzburg. The house is now a museum featuring original instruments and personal items.

  • Mozart Residence: Mozart lived here from 1773 to 1780. It now houses a museum dedicated to his life and works.

  • Salzburg Cathedral: Mozart was baptised here and frequently played the organ as the cathedral's organist.

  • Mozarteum: A university and concert hall that preserves Mozart's legacy and organises concerts.

  • Mozart Square: This square is home to the famous Mozart monument.

관련 기사

Sights in Vienna

Vienna is imperial, Vienna is modern! If you visit the city, you will discover culture in many facets: History lives here, and traditions are appreciated.

Sights in Vienna

Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra

The Vienna Philharmonic – just the sound of the name is melodic. Wherever the world-renowned orchestra performs, it draws audiences under its spell.

Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra

Vienna in Summer

Vienna combines architecture, music, and charm - a city that inspires. Here are our top highlights.

Visit Vienna

Music in Austria

Music has always been highly valued in Austria. Great composers were born here, world-renowned works were created and people simply love the sound of music.

Music in Austria

Musikverein

The Vienna Musikverein combines tradition with the highest sound quality. In the "Golden Hall", masterpieces come to life – especially at the annual New Year’s Concert.

Musikverein

Salzburg in Summer

The enchanting baroque city of Salzburg with its fortress, cathedral and sights is a stage for top-class culture.

Salzburg in Summer