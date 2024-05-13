Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart is one of the world's most famous composers. Thousands of people adore his music and visit Vienna and Salzburg, where he lived and worked.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart was a musical genius who composed his first pieces at the age of five. By six, he was touring Europe, astounding queens, kings, and nobility with his talent. Despite his short life—he passed away at just 35—he left behind 626 works, including symphonies, operas, chamber music, concertos, and masses. The Magic Flute and Eine kleine Nachtmusik are among his most iconic pieces.

Mozart was a workaholic, said to have used 8 km (26 ft) of manuscript paper for his compositions. Known as “Wolferl” by his family, he was impulsive, chaotic, incredibly humorous, and full of zest for life, as revealed in the many letters he wrote to friends and family. His music continues to captivate and move audiences around the globe to this day.