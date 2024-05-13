Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
The man behind the music
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart was a musical genius who composed his first pieces at the age of five. By six, he was touring Europe, astounding queens, kings, and nobility with his talent. Despite his short life—he passed away at just 35—he left behind 626 works, including symphonies, operas, chamber music, concertos, and masses. The Magic Flute and Eine kleine Nachtmusik are among his most iconic pieces.
Mozart was a workaholic, said to have used 8 km (26 ft) of manuscript paper for his compositions. Known as “Wolferl” by his family, he was impulsive, chaotic, incredibly humorous, and full of zest for life, as revealed in the many letters he wrote to friends and family. His music continues to captivate and move audiences around the globe to this day.
Mozart Impressions
Did you know ...
... that Mozart only lived to age 35 and spent ten of those years travelling?
He spent a lot of time on concert tours around Europe, including in France and England.
... that travel in Mozart's time was difficult and slow?
A journey by horse-drawn carriage from Salzburg to Vienna could take up to a week.
... that Mozart took a "travel piano" on his tours?
This small stage piano was 90 cm / 35.4 in wide and 31 cm / 12.2 in deep – perfect for composing on the go.
... that Mozart took literature, a travel guide, and grammar books with him?
He used his travels as an opportunity to learn new languages and continue his education.
... that father Leopold Mozart always carried letters of recommendation?
These helped secure audiences with nobles and made the journey more pleasant.
Did you know ...
... that Mozart spent his most productive years at Domgasse 5 in Vienna?
Here, at the present-day Mozarthaus Vienna, he composed many of his most famous works.
... Mozart's annual income averaged 5,000 guilders (around €150,000)?
Despite financial difficulties, he was able to live as a respected pianist and composer.
... Mozart chose to marry for love, rather than seek a "lady of title"?
Despite being knighted, he kept the title in the background and married Constanze Weber.
... Mozart and Joseph Haydn developed a close friendship from 1781?
The 24-year age gap was no obstacle, and the two shared a strong musical bond.
... women played an important role in Mozart's life?
It is said that, besides his wife, Mozart had many close relationships with other women.
Did you know ...
... that Mozart spent the last ten years of life in Vienna?
It was in the imperial city of Vienna that he got married, had his children, and ultimately passed away.
... that Mozart suspected he had been poisoned shortly before his death?
He voiced this suspicion, but scientific investigations have disproven this theory.
... that many rumours and legends circulate about Mozart's sudden death?
The mysterious death and life of the composer have led to numerous speculations.
... that Mozart was buried in Vienna?
His grave is located at St. Marx Cemetery, although the exact location remains unknown.
Experience Mozart throughout the year
MYTHOS MOZART in Vienna
For one hour, immerse yourself in Mozart's world: A multimedia and interactive experience about the life and works of the composer.
Mozart-walks in Vienna
On the trail of Mozart through Vienna: Here he spent his last ten years, married, composed, died, and was buried at St. Marx Cemetery.
Mozart's Birthplace in Salzburg
The birthplace, where the child prodigy was born in 1756, is one of the most visited museums in the world and is fully accessible.
Mozart Week in Salzburg
The Mozart Week in Salzburg, as the world's leading Mozart festival, is a concert series held annually around Mozart's birthday.
Salzburg Festival
Mozart is at the heart of the Salzburg Festival. Many of his works are regularly performed and shape the festival programme.
Grafenegg Festival
Mozart's music is performed annually at the Grafenegg Festival by renowned top orchestras and soloists, complementing the classical programme.
styriarte
Founded in honour of conductor Nikolaus Harnoncourt, the festival in Graz presents Mozart's works annually – often performed in the original style of his time.
A musical era of harmonic clarity
The Viennese Classical period (1770–1830), also called the First Viennese School, is a style of European art music, represented primarily by composers Joseph Haydn, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, and Ludwig van Beethoven.
The development of the Viennese Classical style was significantly influenced by the years following Mozart’s move to Vienna. Here, Joseph Haydn and Mozart exchanged artistic ideas and inspired each other to create innovative compositions, particularly string quartets and symphonies, which were the popular genres of the time.
By the way: In Vienna, 10,000 music fans enjoy live classical music every night – something unique in the world.
Experience Mozart with all your senses
Hear Mozart
One of the most magnificent locations to hear Mozart: At the Vienna State Opera, operas like "Don Giovanni" and "The Magic Flute" are part of the repertoire.
Smell Mozart
The fragrant rose "Constanze Mozart" – named after Mozart's wife – makes it possible. Experience it in a sea of blossoms in the Volksgarten. Of course, only in spring.
See Mozart
With "Facing Mozart," visitors can bring Mozart's portrait to life: controlling his head movements and facial expressions through face-tracking technology is great fun!
FAQs
