The enchanting baroque city of Salzburg with its fortress, cathedral and sights is a stage for top-class culture.

The Salzach river flows leisurely through the centre of Salzburg, dividing the city into the romantic, historic Old Town and the bustling New Town, as Hohensalzburg Fortress towers above the rooftops on Festungsberg hill. Close to the centre yet far from the hustle and bustle of the city, Mönchsberg mountain is a popular nature retreat with spectacular views and an extensive network of walking paths.

Mozart and musical heritage

Salzburg is inextricably linked with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, and his musical work continues to shape the city to this day. You'll encounter Salzburg's most famous son wherever you go: There is Salzburg Cathedral where Mozart was baptised, Mozart's birthplace in the picturesque Getreidegasse alley and Mozart's residence where the composer lived for eight years. Events such as the Mozart Week and classical concerts are a mainstay in Salzburg's calendar.