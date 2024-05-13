Salzburg
Summer holidays in the city of Mozart
The Salzach river flows leisurely through the centre of Salzburg, dividing the city into the romantic, historic Old Town and the bustling New Town, as Hohensalzburg Fortress towers above the rooftops on Festungsberg hill. Close to the centre yet far from the hustle and bustle of the city, Mönchsberg mountain is a popular nature retreat with spectacular views and an extensive network of walking paths.
Mozart and musical heritage
Salzburg is inextricably linked with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, and his musical work continues to shape the city to this day. You'll encounter Salzburg's most famous son wherever you go: There is Salzburg Cathedral where Mozart was baptised, Mozart's birthplace in the picturesque Getreidegasse alley and Mozart's residence where the composer lived for eight years. Events such as the Mozart Week and classical concerts are a mainstay in Salzburg's calendar.
Meet Salzburg
주요 하이라이트
Activities in and around Salzburg
Traditional and smart
Dirndl dresses, lederhosen and "Joppe" jackets used to be the traditional dress of Salzburg's rural population. Today, the traditional costume ("Tracht") is worn both in the city and countryside to a wide variety of special occasions and traditional events, which is reflected in the numerous traditional costume tailors and shops in Salzburg.
Walk, hike, enjoy
Salzburg is nestled between several mountains, which are ideal for hikes and walks. Whether a leisurely afternoon walk or a challenging day tour, Salzburg's "city mountains" ("Stadtberge") offer a sensational panoramic view of the old town, the Salzach river and the surrounding area.
Gaisberg and Untersberg mountains (the latter of which is accessible by cable car) are popular for multi-day trips with an overnight stay at a mountain hut. Festungsberg hill, as well as the neighbouring Mönchsberg and Kapuzinerberg mountains, are ideal for an easier family walk.
Sights and events in SalzburgerLand: music, art and nature
특별 이벤트
유명 인물
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Thousands of guests come to Salzburg every year to see where one of the world's most famous composers lived.
Franz Xaver Gruber
Composer of the Christmas carol "Silent Night, Holy Night", a symbol of peace and solidarity.
Food and drink in SalzburgerLand: tradition meets contemporary creativity
Food and drink in Salzburg
레시피
Fillet of Trout with Forest Mushrooms
The secret ingredients are the forest mushrooms and fresh herbs.
Braised roast venison with dumplings and wild berries
When the weather gets colder and the leaves start turning, we like heartier cuisine. Autumn is the perfect season for all things venison!
특별한 숙소
Making cities sustainable
Salzburg and other Austrian cities emphasise the preservation of historic buildings and monuments. This is done not only for cultural reasons, but also contributes to climate protection. How so?
Preserving historic buildings can help save resources. When existing buildings are preserved, fewer new construction projects are necessary.
The preservation of historic buildings can strengthen regional identity and enrich the cultural offering, playing an important socio-cultural role.
Many historic buildings were originally built from natural materials, often sourced in the region. When restoring buildings, efforts are made to use these materials in order to preserve their character.
On an ecological level, fewer new buildings contribute to animals' and plants' habitat protection.
FAQs
