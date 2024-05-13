Ecology meets art: The Viennese artist and architect broke new ground with organic forms and visionary ideas for environmental protection.

Friedensreich Hundertwasser was an artist, architect and environmental activist. His extraordinary sense for colour and form became evident early on. Despite the horrors of the Second World War, the young boy painted dreamlike landscapes in rich colours – lush forests and imagined paradises. After a brief time studying at the Academy of Fine Arts in Vienna, he developed his unmistakable style in the 1950s: Organic shapes, vibrant colours, and the spiral as a central motif. From the 1970s onwards, he increasingly turned to architecture, creating more than 40 buildings worldwide and advocating for green roofs, “tree tenants” and nature-inspired design.

For Hundertwasser, art was a philosophy of life

Sustainability was not a trend for him, but a way of life. He lived simply, used renewable energy and developed alternative recycling concepts long before sustainability became mainstream. He planted around 100,000 trees during his travels, used solar and hydropower in his homes, installed composting toilets and created natural habitats. He also designed numerous posters in support of organisations such as Greenpeace and the Cousteau Society. Many of his paints were mixed using his own recipes, and he consistently reflected on humanity’s place in the natural cycle – until his death in 2000, when he was laid to rest beneath a tree in New Zealand, just as he had wished.