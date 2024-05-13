Friedensreich Hundertwasser
Colourful utopian

Ecology meets art: The Viennese artist and architect broke new ground with organic forms and visionary ideas for environmental protection.

Friedensreich Hundertwasser was an artist, architect and environmental activist. His extraordinary sense for colour and form became evident early on. Despite the horrors of the Second World War, the young boy painted dreamlike landscapes in rich colours – lush forests and imagined paradises. After a brief time studying at the Academy of Fine Arts in Vienna, he developed his unmistakable style in the 1950s: Organic shapes, vibrant colours, and the spiral as a central motif. From the 1970s onwards, he increasingly turned to architecture, creating more than 40 buildings worldwide and advocating for green roofs, “tree tenants” and nature-inspired design.

For Hundertwasser, art was a philosophy of life

Sustainability was not a trend for him, but a way of life. He lived simply, used renewable energy and developed alternative recycling concepts long before sustainability became mainstream. He planted around 100,000 trees during his travels, used solar and hydropower in his homes, installed composting toilets and created natural habitats. He also designed numerous posters in support of organisations such as Greenpeace and the Cousteau Society. Many of his paints were mixed using his own recipes, and he consistently reflected on humanity’s place in the natural cycle – until his death in 2000, when he was laid to rest beneath a tree in New Zealand, just as he had wished.

Friedensreich Hundertwasser
Born:15 December 1928 in Vienna
Died:19 February 2000 on board the Queen Elizabeth 2
Birth name:Friedrich Stowasser
Profession:Painter, architect, eco-visionary, environmental activist
Sanctuaries:Vienna, Waldviertel, Normandie, Venice, New Zealand

The "KUNST HAUS WIEN" museum in Vienna was the first "green" museum in Austria.

Meet Hundertwasser's works

In the footsteps of Friedensreich Hundertwasser

Hundertwasser house

The artist saw the housing project as “a kind of sculpture” and, in 1985, created one of the most unusual social housing buildings in the world.

Hundertwasser house

Rogner Bad Blumau

The thermal village Rogner Bad Blumau is considered one of the eco-artist’s most successful projects.

Rogner Bad Blumau

Ship „Regentag“ – Tulln

His ship Regentag has been moored in the harbour of Tulln since 2004. It was granted listed status in 2015 and underwent extensive restoration from 2018 onwards.

Ship „Regentag“

KUNST HAUS WIEN

With its distinctive architecture, lush greenery and inspiring exhibitions, this museum brings together art, environmental awareness and fresh perspectives.

KUNST HAUS WIEN

Spittelau waste incineration plant

Hundertwasser saw himself as an “architectural doctor” and wasn’t afraid to improve unattractive buildings: “Even the ugliest and most run-down house can be healed.”

Spittelau waste incineration plant

St. Barbara Church in Bärnbach

The 1950s church was imaginatively redesigned by the artist. The surrounding area also includes symbols from six non-Christian world religions.

St. Barbara Church

Hundertwasser trail – Zwettl

Hiking and cycling trail with “Hundertwasser” stops – from the fountain on Zwettl’s main square to the village museum in Roiten and the artist’s studio at Hahnsäge.

Hundertwasser trail (long version)

Hundertwasser fountain in Zell am See

Water from the lake flows through a harmonious play of colour and movement. Columns in symbolic colours represent Austria’s nine provinces and their diversity.

Hundertwasser fountain Zell am See

Motorway restaurant Bad Fischau

Farben, Formen und natürliche Elemente verwandelten ein bestehendes Gebäude in ein Gesamtkunstwerk voller Charakter und Geschichte – Ein einzigartiger Ort auf der Reise.

Motorway restaurant

Hundertwasser fountain in Linz

Water flows in a continuous cycle, received and passed on by an open hand. Flowing forms and spirals speak of harmony and creative transformation.

Hundertwasser fountain Linz
The artist and his vision of "human architecture"

The sober, linear architecture of the post-war period was repellent to the sensually minded artist. Hundertwasser drew inspiration from the flowing, colourful forms of Catalan architect Antoni Gaudí, as well as from the work of French autodidact Facteur Cheval.

He firmly believed that straight lines, right angles, level floors and the sterile uniformity of windows were alien to human nature – and even made people ill.

According to Hundertwasser, buildings are the third skin of a human being, after the epidermis and clothing. He believed people should have the freedom to shape their living spaces individually.

Austria's first "green" museum

Trees growing from windows? A cheerfully irregular façade? A real forest and beehives on a rooftop? An interior area without sharp corners and a beautifully green courtyard? The Hundertwasser Museum – KUNST HAUS WIEN, opened in 1991 and invites visitors to experience art in a unique setting.

Hundertwasser's vision of an urban oasis has become a reality. In line with his philosophy, the museum was created by repurposing an existing building - a former Thonet furniture factory.

In recognition of its efforts to operate sustainably, both in its exhibitions and day-to-day practices, the museum was awarded the Austrian Ecolabel in 2018. So, KUNST HAUS WIEN is Austria’s first “green museum”, continuing Hundertwasser’s forward-looking dialogue on humanity’s role in the cycle of nature.

140.000 bees buzzing for Hundertwasser

High above the rooftops of Vienna, there is a gentle hum: Two bee colonies with around 140.000 honeybees live on the rooftop garden of KUNST HAUS WIEN. This initiative is directly inspired by Friedensreich Hundertwasser’s ecological vision, in which nature and architecture form a unified whole. The green façade, rooftop garden and more than 260 plant species create an ideal habitat for the bees. Fruit trees such as apple, pear and walnut, along with lime trees, provide food, while the museum’s greenery helps to support urban biodiversity.

Beekeeper Thomas Zelenka looks after the bees, which produce around 80 kilograms of organic honey each year. In addition to honey, bee products such as candles and lip balm are available in the museum shop. As Vienna’s first “green museum”, KUNST HAUS WIEN continues to bring Hundertwasser’s ideas to life – a vibrant example of sustainable urban nature and active environmental protection.

Honey products from a museum rooftop

FAQs

Friedensreich Hundertwasser was born Friedrich Stowasser.

He chose his artist name in 1949 by translating “Sto” from his surname – a word that means “hundred” in several Slavic languages – creating the name “Hundertwasser”. He later derived his first name “Friedensreich” from “Friedrich”, combining the words “peace” and “rich”, reflecting his dedication to peace.

Some of his best-known buildings in Austria include:

– Hundertwasserhaus (Vienna)
– KUNST HAUS WIEN (Vienna)
– Rogner Bad Blumau (Styria)

Friedensreich Hundertwasser was born on 15 December 1928 in Vienna, the only child of engineer Ernst Stowasser and his wife Elsa.

Hundertwasser died on 19 February 2000 while travelling from New Zealand to Europe, aboard the cruise ship Queen Elizabeth 2.

He was buried on private land near the town of Kawakawa in New Zealand.

