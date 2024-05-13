Famous Personalities from Austria
On the trail of people who have created great things.
Austria has produced countless notable figures throughout its history, leaving an indelible mark on art, music, literature, and politics. The life of Empress Elisabeth continues to captivate, with traces of her story found at Schönbrunn Palace and other historic sites. The Habsburgs shaped European affairs for centuries, their legacy vividly preserved in the Kunsthistorisches Museum and the Hofburg.
Musical geniuses such as Mozart, Schubert, Liszt, and Bruckner revolutionised the world of music, their works performed in cultural venues across the country. Artistic pioneers like Gustav Klimt, Egon Schiele, and Friedensreich Hundertwasser inspire visitors at the Belvedere and the Leopold Museum. Literary greats such as Thomas Bernhard and Peter Rosegger offered profound insights into the Austrian soul, each in their own unique way.
Famous personalities from history
Empress Elisabeth: The untamed empress
Freedom-loving and enigmatic: Empress Elisabeth of Austria, known as Sisi, fascinated with her beauty, poetry and rebellious nature.
The Habsburgs: Dynasty of the world empire
Builder of Europe: Austria's formative ruling family shaped Europe for centuries through politics, culture and architecture.
Famous personalities from the world of music
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Musical genius from Salzburg
Emotion and genius: The music and operas of this exceptional composer move the whole world timelessly.
Johann Strauss (son): World-famous waltz king
The lively melodies of Johann Strauss once helped the Viennese forget their worries. In 2025, the Waltz King will celebrate his 200th birthday.
Franz Liszt: Celebrated virtuoso of the Romantic era
Drama and brilliance: The keyboard magician, virtuoso and composer revolutionised piano music and is considered the first superstar in music history.
Anton Bruckner: Sound architect of the soul
Master of harmony: The composer of monumental symphonies and new worlds of sound inspired with spiritual depth and unique harmonies.
Ludwig van Beethoven: The free spirit of music
A revolutionary of sound: A titan of classical music who rewrote music history with his groundbreaking work and incomparable power.
Famous personalities from literature
Thomas Bernhard: The provocateur of literature
Chronicler of contradiction: The writer dissected Austria's soul with sharp criticism and unmistakable style.
Famous personalities from the world of painting
Gustav Klimt: The splendor of Viennese Modernism
The alchemist of gold: The Viennese artist created icons of art history with his sensual portraits and ornaments.
Egon Schiele: The expressive rebel
Radical and intense: He pushed art to its limits with his blunt depictions of body and soul.
Friedensreich Hundertwasser: Colour-intensive utopian
Ecology meets art: The Viennese artist and architect broke new ground with organic forms and visions of environmental protection.
Famous personalities from architecture, fashion and film
Josef Hoffmann: Architect of Art Nouveau
Pioneer of Art Nouveau: He combined design and function with a clear formal language and craftsmanship and set new standards for modern design.
Emilie Flöge: The elegant muse of modernity
Fashion visionary: Klimt's partner and fashion icon shaped the Viennese fashion scene with her avant-garde style.
