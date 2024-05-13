Famous Personalities from Austria
On the trail of people who have created great things.

Tracing the life and work of people who have created something significant is highly inspiring. There are many interesting places and locations in Austria.

Austria has produced countless notable figures throughout its history, leaving an indelible mark on art, music, literature, and politics. The life of Empress Elisabeth continues to captivate, with traces of her story found at Schönbrunn Palace and other historic sites. The Habsburgs shaped European affairs for centuries, their legacy vividly preserved in the Kunsthistorisches Museum and the Hofburg.

Musical geniuses such as Mozart, Schubert, Liszt, and Bruckner revolutionised the world of music, their works performed in cultural venues across the country. Artistic pioneers like Gustav Klimt, Egon Schiele, and Friedensreich Hundertwasser inspire visitors at the Belvedere and the Leopold Museum. Literary greats such as Thomas Bernhard and Peter Rosegger offered profound insights into the Austrian soul, each in their own unique way.

Famous personalities from history

Empress Elisabeth: The untamed empress

Freedom-loving and enigmatic: Empress Elisabeth of Austria, known as Sisi, fascinated with her beauty, poetry and rebellious nature.

Empress Elisabeth (1837-1898)

The Habsburgs: Dynasty of the world empire

Builder of Europe: Austria's formative ruling family shaped Europe for centuries through politics, culture and architecture.

The Habsburgs (1273-1918)

Prince Eugene: Visionary with sword and pen

Strategic patron: The general and patron left a lasting mark on Europe with his military skill and love of art.

Prince Eugene (1663-1736)

Famous personalities from the world of music

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Musical genius from Salzburg

Emotion and genius: The music and operas of this exceptional composer move the whole world timelessly.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791)

Johann Strauss (son): World-famous waltz king

The lively melodies of Johann Strauss once helped the Viennese forget their worries. In 2025, the Waltz King will celebrate his 200th birthday.

Johann Strauss son (1825-1899)

Franz Liszt: Celebrated virtuoso of the Romantic era

Drama and brilliance: The keyboard magician, virtuoso and composer revolutionised piano music and is considered the first superstar in music history.

Franz Liszt (1811-1886)

Anton Bruckner: Sound architect of the soul

Master of harmony: The composer of monumental symphonies and new worlds of sound inspired with spiritual depth and unique harmonies.

Anton Bruckner (1824-1896)

Ludwig van Beethoven: The free spirit of music

A revolutionary of sound: A titan of classical music who rewrote music history with his groundbreaking work and incomparable power.

Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)

Franz Schubert: Master of melancholy

The voice of Romanticism: a composer of songs whose works unite deep emotions and beauty and define Romanticism musically.

Franz Schubert (1797-1828)

Famous personalities from literature

Thomas Bernhard: The provocateur of literature

Chronicler of contradiction: The writer dissected Austria's soul with sharp criticism and unmistakable style.

Thomas Bernhard (1931-1989)

Peter Rosegger: Poet of the Styrian mountains

The chronicler of simple life: The writer from Styria drew an authentic picture of rural life in his local novels and poems.

Peter Rosegger (1843-1918)

Famous personalities from the world of painting

Gustav Klimt: The splendor of Viennese Modernism

The alchemist of gold: The Viennese artist created icons of art history with his sensual portraits and ornaments.

Gustav Klimt (1862-1918)

Egon Schiele: The expressive rebel

Radical and intense: He pushed art to its limits with his blunt depictions of body and soul.

Egon Schiele (1890-1918)

Friedensreich Hundertwasser: Colour-intensive utopian

Ecology meets art: The Viennese artist and architect broke new ground with organic forms and visions of environmental protection.

F. Hundertwasser (1928-2000)

Angelika Kauffmann: Icon of classicism

As a painter and pioneer, the Vorarlberg native set standards for women in art and achieved international fame.

Angelika Kauffmann (1741-1807)

Famous personalities from architecture, fashion and film

Josef Hoffmann: Architect of Art Nouveau

Pioneer of Art Nouveau: He combined design and function with a clear formal language and craftsmanship and set new standards for modern design.

Josef Hoffmann (1870-1956)

Emilie Flöge: The elegant muse of modernity

Fashion visionary: Klimt's partner and fashion icon shaped the Viennese fashion scene with her avant-garde style.

Emilie Flöge (1874-1952)

Hedy Lamarr: Hollywood star and inventor

Film diva and inventor: Outside of her career, the Hollywood film icon from Vienna shaped modern communication with her technological visions.

Hedy Lamarr (1914-2000)

