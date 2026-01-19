After choosing Vienna as his adopted home, Beethoven spent most of his time in the city of art and culture. His genius can be traced in many places.

Born in Bonn, Germany, in 1770, Ludwig van Beethoven was considered the perfectionist of Viennese Classicism and a pioneer of Romanticism. In 1972, he moved to Vienna, where he lived until his death in 1827. His music transcended the dramatic upheavals of his time: the French Revolution, Napoleon, and the Restoration. Beethoven's Symphony No. 9 with “Ode to Joy” and No. 5 with its striking opening motif are now all part of the global cultural heritage.

That being said, Beethoven’s life was everything but easy. It was marked by contradictions – he was brilliant, stubborn, and often lonely. Deafened at an early age, he still kept composing. Beethoven wanted his music to "serve suffering humanity" – and created work that continues to deeply touch his audience.

Several houses and flats in which the artist spent part of his life are open to visitors today, providing insights into his life and work. Many other places—mainly in Vienna, but also in the Vienna Woods, Baden, and Krems—also commemorate Ludwig van Beethoven, Vienna’s world-famous resident.