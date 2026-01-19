Painting of Ludwig van Beethoven in a golden frame on a marble wall, with a nameplate below.
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Ludwig van Beethoven
A life between rebellion, silence and genius

After choosing Vienna as his adopted home, Beethoven spent most of his time in the city of art and culture. His genius can be traced in many places.

Born in Bonn, Germany, in 1770, Ludwig van Beethoven was considered the perfectionist of Viennese Classicism and a pioneer of Romanticism. In 1972, he moved to Vienna, where he lived until his death in 1827. His music transcended the dramatic upheavals of his time: the French Revolution, Napoleon, and the Restoration. Beethoven's Symphony No. 9 with “Ode to Joy” and No. 5 with its striking opening motif are now all part of the global cultural heritage.

That being said, Beethoven’s life was everything but easy. It was marked by contradictions – he was brilliant, stubborn, and often lonely. Deafened at an early age, he still kept composing. Beethoven wanted his music to "serve suffering humanity" – and created work that continues to deeply touch his audience.

Several houses and flats in which the artist spent part of his life are open to visitors today, providing insights into his life and work. Many other places—mainly in Vienna, but also in the Vienna Woods, Baden, and Krems—also commemorate Ludwig van Beethoven, Vienna’s world-famous resident.

Ludwig van Beethoven
Born:17 Dezember 1770 in Bonn, Germany
Died:26 März 1827 in Vienna
Profession:Composer, pianist
Epochs:Classicism, pioneer of Romanticism
Famous works:Symphony No. 9 (Ode to Joy), Symphony No. 5 (Fate Symphony), Fidelio, Missa solemnis

Beethoven: Sights and spirit

Beethoven's house in central Vienna

The Pasqualatihaus

Ludwig van Beethoven found his inspiration and home in Vienna. Two of his residences can be visited today, with treasures from his life on public display.

One of them is the Pasqualati House in Vienna's city centre, at the corner of Mölkerbastei and Schreyvogelgasse. Beethoven lived here for almost eight years. The house's namesake, Johann Baptist Freiherr von Pasqualati, was an important patron of Beethoven. In this house, he found inspiration for his only opera, “Fidelio”. He also wrote the delicate melody of “Für Elise” here.

Beethoven's former flat is now part of the Vienna Museum. In five different rooms, you can learn more about the composer and gain insight into his works.

The composer's second house

Beethoven's happy place in the suburb

Probusgasse 6 is another location of the Vienna Museum: the Beethoven Museum. In Beethoven's time, this area in Vienna's 19th district was still a suburb, while today it’s well within the city borders. A sanatorium was located here, where the composer hoped to find a cure or at least relief from his increasing deafness.

Spreading across 250 m2, the Beethoven Museum invites visitors to delve into his life in six chapters: Arrival, recovery, composition, earnings, performance, and legacy. Each chapter introduces them to an aspect of the artist and a part of his former residence. In 1802, Beethoven wrote his "Heiligenstadt Testament" here, driven by the fear of impending deafness. However, he never sent these "final" lines to his brothers. He also completed his Symphony No. 3, the “Eroica”, here. Later, he worked on his greatest work, the Symphony No. 9.

Beethoven's homes you can visit

4 amazing musical facts about Ludwig van Beethoven

Master of improvisation

Ludwig van Beethoven was a masterful improviser. Those lucky enough to have witnessed him live said he truly amazed his audience.

Revolutionary symphonies

Each of his nine symphonies is unique. No. 3, the “Eroica”, and No.5, with its famous ba-ba-ba-baaa melody, are considered particulare milestones in music history.

Expansion of the orchestra

Beethoven expanded the classical orchestra by introducing new instruments and using existing ones in innovative ways to achieve an even more powerful sound.

Deafness as a desperate drive

Despite his progressing deafness, Beethoven continued to compose masterful works. His later compositions stand testimony of his highly emotional state.  

Beethoven's Vienna

Klimt's homage to Beethoven in the Secession

The golden dome of the Secession is visible from afar: The closer you get to the building, the more captivating this architectural icon of Art Nouveau becomes. "To each age its art. To art its freedom" is inscribed on the facade. Since its founding by Viennese Modern artists such as Gustav Klimt and Josef Hoffmann, the Secession has been known as a brilliant venue for art exhibitions.

The Beethoven Frieze is one of the highlights in this unique building. The 34 x 2 metre work of art was created by Gustav Klimt in 1902 as a tribute to Beethoven to mark his 75th death anniversary. It is inspired by Richard Wagner's interpretation of Beethoven's Symphony No. 9: humanity's search for happiness. The three-part frieze was originally intended just as a decorative painting for the anniversary exhibition. After several detours, it was moved to Belvedere palace and in 1986 permanently to the Secession.

Beethoven in Vienna's museums

Walks turned into musical pieces

Inspired by nature

Beethoven loved nature. He came up with many of his ideas during long walks through the forests surrounding Vienna. His Symphony No. 6, the "Pastoral," reflects this passion. In five parts, it depicts scenes such as the joy of being in the countryside, a babbling stream, or a thunderstorm. Beethoven saw this symphony not as a mere imitation, but as an expression of feelings evoked by nature.

His deep connection with nature was an important source of inspiration. Various hiking trails and walking paths still commemorate the artist today.

Walk in Beethoven's footsteps

Beethoven circular walk in Helenental in the Vienna Woods

Beethoven trail in the Vienna Woods

Beethoven temple in the historical Kurpark Baden

Beethoven square and monument in Vienna

FAQs

Ludwig van Beethoven was baptised in Bonn on 17 December 1770. His exact date of birth is not documented, but it is assumed that he was born on 16 December 1770. After all, it was customary at the time to schedule baptism right after birth. Beethoven died on 26 March 26 1827 in Vienna at the age of 56.

Ludwig van Beethoven was buried in 1827 at the Währinger Ortsfriedhof in Vienna, but his remains were later transferred to an honourary grave at the Vienna Central Cemetery.

Ludwig van Beethoven's only opera is called Fidelio. Originally known as Leonore, it was revised several times and premiered in its final version in 1814. The work tells the story of Leonore, who disguises herself as a man named Fidelio to save her unjustly imprisoned husband, Florestan. Fidelio addresses freedom, justice, and marital fidelity and is considered a musical call to humanity and courage.

Ludwig van Beethoven left behind an impressive musical legacy. His most famous works include:

  • Symphony No. 9 in D minor, op.125: Famous for its final part with Schiller’s “Ode to Joy”, now considered the European anthem.

  • Symphony No. 5 c minor, op. 67: The “Fate Symphony” with its striking opening motif.

  • Symphony No. 3 E flat major, op. 55 "Eroica“: Originally dedicated to Napoleon, then reinterpreted as an expression of heroic ideals.

  • Piano sonata No 14 cis minor, op. 27 No. 2 "Moonlight Sonata": A work of great emotional depth.

  • Piano sonata No 8 c minor op. 13 "Pathétique": Another masterpiece of piano literature.

  • Piano concerto No 5 e flat major, op. 73 "Emperor": A highlight of his work for piano and orchestra.

  • Violin concerto D major op. 61:An important work of his violin repertoire.

  • Opera "Fidelio" op. 72: Beethoven's only opera that's about freedom and justice.

  • String Quartet op. 131 and op. 130: Late works appreciated for their complexity and depth.

  • "Für Elise“ WoO 59: A popular piano piece known around the world.

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