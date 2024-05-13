The rise to hero status

The prince enlisted in the Austrian military and quickly rose through the ranks thanks to his strategic skills. He soon enjoyed a heroic reputation, going to war in what the emperors believed was a just cause, the salvation of Christianity in Europe.

"In the war against the Muslim Ottomans, he was stylized as the 'savior of the West' and liberated parts of Europe after a century and a half of Turkish occupation," says the curator of the 300th anniversary celebrations at the Austrian Belvedere Gallery.

The office of lay abbot, which he was given at the age of 15 - making him the patron of two abbeys in Savoy - brought him a fortune, but also celibacy. His annual income amounted to around thirteen kilograms of gold.

Prince Eugene never married, remained childless and his private life is still a mystery to many today. His contemporaries called him "a Mars without Venus" and rumors about his homosexuality persisted. Today, he is celebrated by the local gay community as one of their own and is the focus of queer tours in Vienna.

Prince Eugene of Savoy is considered one of Austria's most important patrons of the arts. For his residences - Prince Eugene was considered eccentric and power-hungry - he built novel palaces, amassed enormous art collections and introduced extravagant official representations, balls and receptions that had never been seen before in war-torn Vienna.