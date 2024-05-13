Prince Eugene
Vienna's cultural visionary
Prince Eugene was born in Paris in 1663, the son of a noble but penniless branch of the Italian Savoy family. He dreamed of a military career. Due to his short height of 1.54 meters and the influence of his powerful mother, France refused to accept him into military service.
At the age of 20, he decided to flee - disguised as a woman, it was rumored. "Emperor Leopold I of Austria urgently needed military recruits and welcomed the prince with open arms," explains Georg Lechner, curator of the 300th anniversary celebrations at the Austrian Belvedere Gallery.
Soon afterwards, Prince Eugene put his skills at the service of the Austrian military - a decision that would shape his life and the history of Central Europe.
Prince Eugene's cultural heritage at a glance
The early years of Prince Eugene
The prince enlisted in the Austrian military and quickly rose through the ranks thanks to his strategic skills. He soon enjoyed a heroic reputation, going to war in what the emperors believed was a just cause, the salvation of Christianity in Europe.
"In the war against the Muslim Ottomans, he was stylized as the 'savior of the West' and liberated parts of Europe after a century and a half of Turkish occupation," says the curator of the 300th anniversary celebrations at the Austrian Belvedere Gallery.
The office of lay abbot, which he was given at the age of 15 - making him the patron of two abbeys in Savoy - brought him a fortune, but also celibacy. His annual income amounted to around thirteen kilograms of gold.
Prince Eugene never married, remained childless and his private life is still a mystery to many today. His contemporaries called him "a Mars without Venus" and rumors about his homosexuality persisted. Today, he is celebrated by the local gay community as one of their own and is the focus of queer tours in Vienna.
Prince Eugene of Savoy is considered one of Austria's most important patrons of the arts. For his residences - Prince Eugene was considered eccentric and power-hungry - he built novel palaces, amassed enormous art collections and introduced extravagant official representations, balls and receptions that had never been seen before in war-torn Vienna.
How Prince Eugene shaped Vienna's culture
In contrast to his private life, which he kept simple, his desire for official recognition and fame grew alongside his professional success and growing wealth. He increasingly flaunted his power through grand displays.
Over the course of his life, he built four majestic Baroque palaces: his summer residence, the two Belvedere Palaces; his main residence, the Winter Palace – both of which are located in Vienna's city centre; and his country estate, Schloss Hof, 50 km (31 miles) east of Vienna.
The sums spent on the interiors of these prestigious palaces – including tapestries, fabrics, chandeliers, mirrors, and frescoes – far exceeded those invested in the buildings themselves. His gardens, featuring unusual plants and water features, as well as menageries with exotic animals, further enhanced the appeal of his estates.
His beloved tame lion
In the 72 years of his life, it may have been his beloved tame lion that was closest to the private Prince. The lion represents power and strength, symbols Prince Eugene admired and freely used to adorn his entrances and coat of arms, and his relationship with this lion is said to have been special.
Legend has it that on the hour of Prince Eugene's death, the wild animal began roaring terribly, like it knew his friend was dying, feeling this transcending bond with the Prince.
Right up to the present day
Despite his eccentricities – or maybe because of them – his impact on Vienna's cultural heritage is undisputed. After Prince Eugene's death, Empress Maria Theresia gave the Belvedere palace a new purpose. It became a gallery where the imperial art collections were displayed, making it one of the first public museums in the world.
Today, three centuries later, the Belvedere in Vienna is still a central stage for art and stands as a testament to his vision, housing one of the most significant art collections in the world,
Guests can explore the permanent exhibition "Picture this! The Belvedere Collection from Cranach to Lassnig," featuring 400 works spanning 800 years of art history, and immerse themselves in the world’s largest Gustav Klimt collection, including the iconic painting "The Kiss."
Travel back to the era of Prince Eugene and experience the Lower Belvedere Palace, Prince Eugene's main point of residence during summers, and the Upper Belvedere, where glamorous balls and receptions were held outside the city walls.
In addition to the exhibitions of the Belvedere Museums it’s also worth exploring the architectural highlights of the period, including the grand staircase, Marble Hall, and Gold Cabinet.
Those who long for relaxation in the fresh air will feel at home on a walk through the French Gardens particularly well. Sculptures by contemporary artists can also be seen here on a regular basis.
Tip: Enjoy the panoramic view, known as the Canaletto view, over Vienna's historic city center, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Winter Palace
Take a walk along Prinz-Eugen-Straße towards the city centre, past the Belvedere Palaces towards Schwarzenbergplatz, and cross the extravagant Ring Boulevard into the first district. Within a short walk, you will find Prince Eugene's Winter Palace, located at Himmelpfortgasse 8.
Today, the High Baroque palace houses the Federal Ministry of Finance and is not open to the public. However, the baroque facade, the opulent portal, as well as the narrow winding streets of Vienna's old town offer a pleasant historical retrospect.
Prince Eugene Chapel in Vienna's St. Stephen's Cathedral
Once in the first district, finding your way to St. Stephens Cathedral is easy – just walk toward the church spires visible from almost every street. Vienna's landmark is also the final resting place of numerous Habsburgs, Viennese cardinals, and Prince Eugene.
His tomb, a marble obelisk with bronze sculptures and a relief of one of his most notable battles, can be observed in the intimate chapel "Prince Eugene Chapel."
Prince Eugene Monument
A giant bronze equestrian statue of Prince Eugene overlooks the historic Heldenplatz square in front of the Imperial Palace, just 10 minutes walking distance from St. Stephens Cathedral.
Unveiled in 1865 by Emperor Franz Joseph on Prince Eugene's 203rd birthday, the statue commemorates Eugene's outstanding military achievements. Various inscriptions on the statute's plinth demonstrate the most notable battles and his influence as a military leader.
Prince Eugene and botany
