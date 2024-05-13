St. Stephen's Cathedral
Landmark of Vienna
As you approach Stephansplatz (St. Stephen's Place) from Kärntner Straße, an awe-inspiring view gradually unfolds - step by step. Amidst the lively bustle of passers-by, café-goers, and travellers, this immense cathedral stands where history meets the present. On one side of the place, you'll see the Gothic cathedral; on the other, the minimalist glass façades of the Haas House.
A testament to generations
Originally consecrated as a Romanesque church in 1147, the cathedral was built under the influence of Babenberg Margrave Leopold IV and Bishop Reginmar of Passau. Over the centuries, it transformed into a Gothic masterpiece, with its distinctive South Tower, begun in 1359 under Duke Rudolf IV, still towering over Vienna today.
After being severely damaged in WWII, the cathedral was rebuilt by 1952 and has been a symbol of Austria's reconstruction ever since. Facing the bustling Stephansplatz, the Giant’s Doorway (Riesentor) marks the oldest part of the cathedral. Its central sections date back to the 13th century and have later been integrated into the Gothic nave. St. Stephen's Cathedral has four towers, including the 136.4-metre-high South Tower, and is flanked on its west façade by the Pagan towers. The roof is particularly striking: A mosaic of colourful tiles depicting Vienna's coat of arms and the double-headed eagle.
St. Stephen’s Cathedral is not only a religious centre but also a cultural landmark and a proud symbol of Vienna. No wonder the “Steffl” has a cherished place in the hearts of the Viennese, standing as the city’s emblem.
The Gothic vaults provide an impressive setting for classical masterpieces from Mozart to organ and Advent concerts. Concerts in St. Stephen's Cathedral are a unique sound experience.
Meet St. Stephen's Cathedral
The cathedral and its treasures
Pummerin
The Pummerin, in the North Tower, is one of the largest free-swinging bells in Europe. It only rings on special occasions.
Catacombs
Experience the history of the plague years up close: Find a completely different world below the cathedral.
Tiled roof
The colourful pattern visually breaks up the massive structure. Each of the Bohemian bricks weighs 2.5 kilograms.
Giant gate
The richly decorated entrance probably got its name from a mammoth bone that once hung above the portal.
Cathedral treasure
The cathedral treasure consists of ornate relics, monstrances, gemstone-decorated pieces, liturgical books, and magnificent vestments.
Final resting place
Emperor Frederick III rests here in a coffin with an 8-ton lid, as do Prince Eugene, Duke Rudolf IV, as well as other Habsburgs and Viennese cardinals.
A hidden attraction
Curious visitors will find a lot to discover on a tour around St. Stephen’s Cathedral. Those who look closely will spot stone-carved demons, a sundial, and even the embedded cloth merchants' standard units of measurement. Yet, no other sight here is surrounded by as many legends as the “Toothache Christ.”
Behind the cathedral, hidden in the apse, is a half-figure of the suffering Christ wearing a crown of thorns. According to legend, one day a fresh garland slipped down the statue’s cheek, prompting three students to mock the “divine toothache.” Suddenly, they were struck with severe toothache themselves—so the story goes—and relief only came after they sought forgiveness from the “Man of Sorrows.”
Tour: Discover St. Stephen's Square
Vienna Cathedral Museum
Find out more about the history of the cathedral: In addition to other highlights, you'll find the oldest portrait painting in the West here - one of Rudolph IV.
Stock-im-Eisen (Staff in Iron)
Many legends surround the spruce trunk, which dates back to the Middle Ages. It is true that travelling journeymen would leave their mark by driving a nail into the wood.
Haas House
Opinions are divided on the architecture of this building, opened in 1990. Masterpiece or modern blunder? A striking effect: The glass façade reflects St. Stephen's.
Virgil Chapel
The 13th-century crypt lies 12 metres below St. Stephen's Square, and has only been discovered during construction works for the Vienna underground in 1973.
The city from above
For many visitors to Vienna, seeing the city from a bird's eye view is at the top of their list. The South Tower's lookout offers just that: Climb 343 steps to reach a height of 72 metres, where watchmen of earlier days kept an eye out for fires in the city. Today, the panoramic view over the rooftops remains spectacular. At over 136 metres, the cathedral’s South Tower is the third-tallest Gothic church tower in the world.
For a less strenuous but equally impressive experience, take a lift up the North Tower, which stands 68 metres high. Here you’ll also find the famous bell, the Pummerin.
St. Stephen's Cathedral as a souvenir
For those with a sweet tooth
Take it with you: Since 1889, the Viennese landmark has adorned Manner packaging - a link steeped in tradition and a piece of Vienna to take back home with you.
Climate Protection Info
Preserving historic buildings is a key climate protection initiative in Austria. Why?
Heritage conservation can help save resources. By maintaining existing buildings, new construction on green spaces is avoided.
It plays an important socio-cultural role by contributing to the preservation of historic structures. This can strengthen regional identity and enrich cultural offerings.
Many historic buildings were originally constructed with natural, often locally sourced materials. Restoration efforts aim to use these same materials to maintain the buildings' authenticity.
The preservation of animal and plant species and their habitats can also be supported.
