St. Stephen's Cathedral is a Gothic masterpiece - imposing yet intimate. A place full of history and art. And the ideal starting point for exploring Vienna's old town.

As you approach Stephansplatz (St. Stephen's Place) from Kärntner Straße, an awe-inspiring view gradually unfolds - step by step. Amidst the lively bustle of passers-by, café-goers, and travellers, this immense cathedral stands where history meets the present. On one side of the place, you'll see the Gothic cathedral; on the other, the minimalist glass façades of the Haas House.

A testament to generations

Originally consecrated as a Romanesque church in 1147, the cathedral was built under the influence of Babenberg Margrave Leopold IV and Bishop Reginmar of Passau. Over the centuries, it transformed into a Gothic masterpiece, with its distinctive South Tower, begun in 1359 under Duke Rudolf IV, still towering over Vienna today.

After being severely damaged in WWII, the cathedral was rebuilt by 1952 and has been a symbol of Austria's reconstruction ever since. Facing the bustling Stephansplatz, the Giant’s Doorway (Riesentor) marks the oldest part of the cathedral. Its central sections date back to the 13th century and have later been integrated into the Gothic nave. St. Stephen's Cathedral has four towers, including the 136.4-metre-high South Tower, and is flanked on its west façade by the Pagan towers. The roof is particularly striking: A mosaic of colourful tiles depicting Vienna's coat of arms and the double-headed eagle.

St. Stephen’s Cathedral is not only a religious centre but also a cultural landmark and a proud symbol of Vienna. No wonder the “Steffl” has a cherished place in the hearts of the Viennese, standing as the city’s emblem.