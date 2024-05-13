In Carnuntum, history comes alive: Here you will encounter Roman city life, impressive buildings, fascinating original finds and surprising cultural moments.

In Lower Austria, between Petronell-Carnuntum and Bad Deutsch-Altenburg, a window opens into another era: Carnuntum – once a flourishing metropolis of the Roman Empire, today a place where history comes alive. What began in 6 AD as a winter camp for Roman troops quickly developed into a centre of political power and cultural diversity – with around 50,000 inhabitants, its own amphitheater, and public thermal baths. Where emperors once ruled, legions marched, and philosophers debated, visitors can now take a stroll through reconstructed town houses.

Carnuntum owed its importance not only to its location on the Danube Limes and the Amber Road, but also to its role as a hub for military, trade, and power. Marcus Aurelius wrote parts of his Meditations here, Septimius Severus was proclaimed emperor, and the Tetrarchs met here for the famous Imperial Conference of 308 AD. The ancient city life was vibrant – with villas, temples, and regular events.

Carnuntum is part of the UNESCO World Heritage Danube Limes – a cross-border cultural heritage site that symbolises cultural exchange and the powerful presence of Rome. As a key settlement along the ancient Danube border, Carnuntum is one of the most important testimonies to Roman history in Europe.

Today, you can immerse yourself in this ancient world at the Carnuntum Archaeological Park. Residential buildings with underfloor heating, workshops, and streets have been reconstructed right at the original site – not as a backdrop, but as a living history book. At the Carnuntinum Museum, artifacts tell of the greatness and change, the splendour and decline of an empire from the Roman heyday.

Added to this is what distinguishes Austria as a cultural land: a combination of depth, accessibility, and charm. In Carnuntum, history is neither preached nor romanticised – it's presented in a surprising and inspiring way. Carnuntum isn't a look into the past; it is a shift in perspective – from the ancient world to the present.