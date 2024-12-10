Christmas Time in Austria
Austria Loves Advent, Christmas Markets, and Biscuits

Advent is celebrated in a cosy, reflective way: Christmas markets, festive treats, and wreaths bring warm anticipation for the most wonderful and tradition-filled time.

What's special about the pre-Christmas season in Austria

The days are getting shorter, golden autumn is passing the baton to cold winter, and the first Christmas cookie recipes, like Linzer Eyes and Gingerbread, are exchanged. Many people in Austria love this time in particular and celebrate the four weeks leading up to Christmas in different ways:

Advent in Austria is when candles light up the evening, and the smell of Vanillekipferl fills the kitchen. It’s when hot Glühwein from the Christmas markets warms cold hands and roasted almonds are savoured straight from the bag. Children eagerly open a new window on their Advent calendars, and moments of contemplation and silence find their place in everyday life. Families gather to celebrate traditions, snow covers the roofs and meadows, and when the fourth candle is lit on the Advent wreath, everyone knows Christmas is near.

Austria and its people cherish traditions, rituals, and customs that have been preserved and passed down through centuries. One of the reasons Austrian customs stay in people’s minds and hearts is their authenticity: not kitschy, but genuine; no artificial staging, but a down-to-earth and sincere celebration takes centre stage. This is true throughout the year, and especially at Christmas time.

Christmas Markets in Austria

5 Romantic Christmas Markets

Christmas Market at Salzburg Cathedral

Christmas Market at Schönbrunn Palace

Advent Market in Gmunden

Christmas Market in Innsbruck's Old Town

Christmas Market at Schloss Hof

Christmas Cookies and Gingerbread

Typical Advent recipes

Vanillekipferl Biscuits

Enjoy the Austrian Christmas atmosphere at home with these wonderfully light biscuits.

Kletzenbrot - Austrian Christmas Fruit Loaf

Make this fruit loaf yourself during Christmas time.

Lebkuchen Biscuits

These gingerbread delights were known as "honey cakes'".

Linzer Augen

This is the recipe for one of the most famous and traditional biscuits in Austria.

Advent Traditions and Customs in Austria

Creating Straw Stars

"Nativity Scenes"

Marvel at Christmas Markets

Combining Advent with Cultural Immersion

Krampus and Perchten

Making Advent Wreaths

9 Perfect Spots to Watch the Christmas Hustle and Bustle

When Austria's provincial capitals are adorned with Christmas decorations, it's the perfect time to explore. Magical spots with sweeping views stir the anticipation of Silent Night.

Gloriette

When hundreds of lights come on at the Advent market in front of Schönbrunn Palace, the best place to watch this spectacle during the Advent season is from the Gloriette.

Gloriette

Esterházy Castle

The palace is aglow with Christmas lights. The steep path from the palace to the Gloriette is well worth the effort: on a clear day, you can see as far as Lake Neusiedl.

Eisenstadt

Pyramidenkogel

When the lights come on at dusk, it warms the heart up there in the tower. Places like Maria Wörth, Pörtschach and Velden lie at the tower's feet.

Klagenfurt

Krems

When it gets dark early, castles and abbeys offer light, warmth and the most beautiful views at Christmas time. Tip: The view of Krems from Göttweig Abbey.

Krems

Pfenningberg

The modern city of Linz on the Danube surprises with nine city hiking trails. Hiking trail no. 8 starts at the Nibelungen Bridge and leads to the Pfenningberg.

Linz

Around Mountains

The Kapuzinerberg, Mönchsberg, Gaisberg and Festungsberg mountains surround Salzburg.

Salzburg

Schlossberg

The Schlossberg with its clock tower is a magical place in winter. The modern Kunsthaus, or the "Friendly Alien," shines towards the clock tower.

Graz

Above the Rooftops

The city tower, the Café-Bar 360 Grad and a ride on the Nordkettenbahn are popular meeting places to enjoy the winter hustle and bustle of Innsbruck from above.

Innsbruck

Pfänder

A feeling of freedom spreads when you soar high above wintry Bregenz and Lake Constance on the Pfänderbahn panoramic gondola.

Bregenz

The Most Famous Christmas Carol

"Silent Night! Holy Night!"

On Christmas Eve 1818 in Oberndorf near Salzburg, connect Joseph Mohr and Franz Xaver Gruber combined melody and lyrics for the first time to create a song that would make the whole world sing: Silent Night! Holy Night! went through many stages before it was able to carry its message of peace, hope and togetherness to the remotest corners of the world.

FAQS

The Advent season of the Latin Church lasts 22 to 28 days and always includes four Sundays.

Advent means "arrival," referring to the birth of Christ. This special time has given rise to many customs in Austria, some from non-Christian traditions.

Typical Advent activities include baking Christmas cookies, enjoying the Advent calendar, spending time with family or making music, meeting friends at Christmas markets, crafting Christmas decorations, and tying Advent wreaths.

Christmas is a quintessential family celebration where multiple generations come together to spend Christmas Eve. It is seen as a time for love and reflection.

Families typically gather around a decorated Christmas tree, adorned with candles and surrounded by gifts. Over the years, each family has developed its own unique rituals for the evening. However, the traditional Christmas carol "Silent Night, Holy Night" is almost always present.

The Advent wreath first appeared in Germany in 1839 and gradually became a popular symbol of Christmas in Austria as well.

The wreath, featuring four candles, serves as a calendar. Each Sunday in Advent, a new candle is lit to indicate how long remains until Christmas Eve.

Since the 19th century, the Advent calendar has played an important role in Christian tradition. Like the Advent wreath, it acts as a countdown to Christmas. The first "door" is opened on December 1.

The first Advent calendar is believed to have been created in 1851, with the first printed version appearing in 1902. Today, homemade models are very popular, and there are virtually no limits to the creativity in their design.

For many people in Austria, a Christmas tree adorned with baubles, decorations, sweets, and candles is the focal point of Christmas Eve. Beneath the shining tree lie the presents, ceremoniously exchanged.

The Christmas tree originally has its roots in pagan customs, symbolizing fertility and vitality. The Catholic Church long rejected this non-religious tradition, and it wasn’t until the mid-20th century that Christmas trees were allowed in Catholic churches.

The first documented Christmas tree in Vienna was set up by socialite Fanny von Arnstein in 1814 and was quickly adopted by middle-class families in the city. In the 19th century, fir and spruce forests were reforested to meet the growing demand.

Today, as part of a sustainable lifestyle, more families are opting for "living Christmas trees," which are planted in pots and used year after year.

Tips for Sustainable Winter Holiday in Austria

Sustainable Winter Holidays

