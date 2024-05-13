Carinthia in Summer

Enjoy the "Lebensgefühl" in the sunny south of Austria: Crystal-clear bathing lakes, hiking in the Hohe Tauern National Park, cycling and strolling in cities and by lakes

Carinthia, Austria's southernmost province, offers a refreshing summer mix of water, mountains, city flair and great food. Lake Wörthersee – the most elegant of the region’s bathing lakes – shimmers in turquoise as sailing boats glide across the water and stand-up paddlers move quietly along the shore.

Hiking and cycling routes wind between Carinthia's many lakes, passing bays, meadows and forests. Lakes such as Millstätter See, Ossiacher See and Klopeiner See are ideal for family holidays, while towns like Klagenfurt and Villach offer cultural and culinary highlights – from Carinthian Kasnudeln to regional Slow Food products.

In Hohe Tauern National Park and the Nockberge Biosphere Park, trails and cycling routes lead through forests and alpine landscapes. Discover quiet mountain lakes, climb via ferratas or stop at traditional alpine huts – Carinthia combines activity, nature and enjoyment into a summer full of Alpine lifestyle.