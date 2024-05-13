Carinthia in Summer

Introduction
Carinthia, Austria's southernmost province, offers a refreshing summer mix of water, mountains, city flair and great food. Lake Wörthersee – the most elegant of the region’s bathing lakes – shimmers in turquoise as sailing boats glide across the water and stand-up paddlers move quietly along the shore.
Hiking and cycling routes wind between Carinthia's many lakes, passing bays, meadows and forests. Lakes such as Millstätter See, Ossiacher See and Klopeiner See are ideal for family holidays, while towns like Klagenfurt and Villach offer cultural and culinary highlights – from Carinthian Kasnudeln to regional Slow Food products.
In Hohe Tauern National Park and the Nockberge Biosphere Park, trails and cycling routes lead through forests and alpine landscapes. Discover quiet mountain lakes, climb via ferratas or stop at traditional alpine huts – Carinthia combines activity, nature and enjoyment into a summer full of Alpine lifestyle.
Meet Carinthia
Top hoogtepunten
Tours
Excursion destinations in Carinthia
Regio's
Steden en plaatsen
Top evenementen
Recepten
Unieke plekken om te verblijven
How to behave responsibly at the lake:
Use eco-friendly sunscreen: Biodegradable sunscreen protects water quality and the wildlife that depends on it.
Reduce and properly dispose of waste: Take your rubbish with you and dispose of it correctly to keep the lakes and shores clean.
Respect nature: Stick to marked paths and designated swimming areas to avoid disturbing the shoreline vegetation and the habitats of local wildlife.
Make water sports eco-friendly: Choose paddling or sailing over motorboats to maintain water quality and keep noise levels low.
Consume local and seasonal products: Support local producers and enjoy regional specialities to reduce transport emissions and promote sustainable farming.
Slow food: The flavours of southern Austria
Carinthian slow food puts local producers, culinary experiences, and the diversity of the region at its heart—and you can taste it! Carinthian cuisine blends the richness of the Alpine-Adriatic region, from hearty home-cooked meals to gourmet dishes. Think fish from crystal-clear waters, asparagus from the Lavant Valley, or the UNESCO-listed Lesach Valley bread.
Typical of the province is the Reindling, a succulent ring cake with finely chopped nuts and a good shot of rum. Whether with or without raisins is a matter of taste. The Carinthian noodles with their "crinkled" edges and sweet or savoury fillings also characterise Carinthian cuisine.