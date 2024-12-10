Lidos, lakeside promenades and turquoise-blue waters: Lake Wörthersee combines swimming, water sports and the relaxed lifestyle of Carinthia.

It is these classic Wörthersee moments that make a stay by the lake so special: an early morning swim near Kapuziner Island, freshly caught whitefish enjoyed by the water at lunchtime, and a leisurely cycle ride past historic villas and lakeside lidos in Pörtschach or Velden in the afternoon. Lake Wörthersee combines a summer holiday in Carinthia with swimming, water sports and destinations that have long been associated with summer relaxation.

Around the lake, promenades lead to cafés, lakeside terraces and bathing spots, while attractions such as the Pyramidenkogel observation tower, Minimundus and cruises on Lake Wörthersee can easily be combined with a day by the water.

Between Klagenfurt, Maria Wörth and Velden, the lakeside lifestyle comes into its own. Spend the day stand-up paddleboarding, wakeboarding or sailing, then enjoy an evening stroll along the promenade or a sundowner at a bar by the water. Events such as Starnacht am Wörthersee, Namaste am See and the See.Ess.Spiele culinary festival add to the atmosphere, bringing together food, activities and relaxed summer days by the lake.