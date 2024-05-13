Winter festivals from Kramups to carnival Carnival and Shrovetide traditions

The time of advent brings in the beautifully decorated Christmas markets with mulled wine, craftsmanship and music to get you into that festive mood. After the Christmas holidays come the raucous nights with its mystical traditions and masks, followed by New Years' fireworks and more to bring you good luck for the year ahead.

Then the festive season begins: in Austria, Carnival traditionally starts on 11 November at 11:11 and ends on Shrove Tuesday. Parades and lively street celebrations are among the most colourful traditional events in the country. Elaborate costumes and finely crafted masks define the festivities, where good and evil meet in symbolic form. Carnival is also a time of celebration, music and joy. In many places, brass bands, dancing and regional customs shape the festivities. Each region has its own rituals, ranging from lively masked processions to quieter traditions. The result is a vibrant living culture that connects generations and draws visitors right into the action.

One of the highlights is Vienna’s ball season, known for its distinctive atmosphere and elegant setting, making each event truly memorable. And no Carnival would be complete without sweet doughnuts, a seasonal favourite found everywhere at this time of year. From parades to folk festivals and events, the celebrations continue in full swing until Ash Wednesday.