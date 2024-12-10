Ruins of Aggstein castle on forested rocks above the Danube in Wachau, hills in morning light.
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The Wachau Valley
Vineyards, apricot blossoms, and the Danube as a lifeline

Gentle vineyards, historic towns, and a vibrant wine tavern culture: The UNESCO-listed Wachau is celebrated as one of Europe’s most beautiful river valleys.

In the Wachau, the Danube flows between centuries-old, steep vineyards, merging spectacular nature with history—a quality that earned it UNESCO World Heritage status. The region is known for its Wachau apricots and wine terraces that produce Riesling and Grüner Veltliner. Time seems to move more slowly here.

A visit to a traditional wine tavern with homemade specialities, excellent local wines, and views of the Danube makes for an unforgettable day. Cultural highlights like castle ruins, Melk Abbey, and villages like Dürnstein and Weißenkirchen add to the area's calm, timeless appeal.

Quick info about the Wachau
Location:About 1 hour by train from Vienna
Vineyard area:Approx. 1,400 hectares
Winegrowers:Approx. 650
Villages:Melk, Spitz an der Donau, Dürnstein, Weißenkirchen in der Wachau, Krems an der Donau
Altitude 200 m

The Wachau was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2000. Its unique cultural landscape emerged from a harmonious blend of nature and centuries of human cultivation.

Lower Austria CARD: Free admission to around 350 excursion destinations.

Meet the Wachau Valley

Top highlights

Dürnstein: Ruins, abbey and a picturesque village

Melk Abbey: A magnificent Baroque masterpiece

Weissenkirchen: Largest wine-growing community in the Wachau

Krems an der Donau: Discover the historic small town

Wine taverns and their culture

Boat trip: The most comfortable way to discover the region

Visit the Benedictine Abbey of Göttweig

Danube cycle path: Along Europe's second longest river

Apricot blossom: A highlight in spring

Activities in the Wachau Valley

Sweet little fruit

Interesting facts about the Wachau apricot

The Wachau Apricot is so unique that it is protected as its own brand. With its plump shape, sweet, juicy taste, and distinctive aroma, it shines particularly in jams, liqueurs, and fluffy apricot dumplings. The region’s climate, soil, and centuries of cultivation contribute to its thriving here in the Wachau. The apricot blossom season is a natural spectacle: Buds open to reveal snow-white, fragrant flowers, transforming the Wachau into a sea of white.

Wachau apricot
The wine side of the Wachau valley

Ideal conditions for fine wines

With a mild climate from the nearby Danube, sunlit slopes, cool nights, and ancient rocky soils, the Wachau is perfectly suited to winemaking. White wines thrive here, particularly on hillsides like the 1000-Eimerberg and the vineyards of Domäne Wachau. The region’s Grüner Veltliners and Rieslings are highly regarded far beyond Austria. Local winemakers take particular pride in Steinfeder, Federspiel, and Smaragd—three distinguished, registered Wachau brands. For a tasting experience, visitors can sample wines at traditional wine taverns and local wineries. The Wachau Wine Autumn is especially beautiful when sunlight bathes the vineyards—and the wine in your glass—in a golden glow.

Domain Wachau

Top events

Apricot blossom in the Wachau valley

The Wachau is at its most beautiful in spring - an experience.

Apricot blossom

Solstice celebration Wachau-Nibelungengau-Kremstal

Fireworks and thousands of lights reflected in the Danube: The solstice is celebrated in a special way - also from a boat.

Solstice celebration

Glatt & Verkehrt Festival

The annual festival combines folk music with modern influences in unique locations such as wineries, castle ruins and churches.

Glatt & Verkehrt Festival

Wachau Wine Spring

The wine-growing regions celebrate wine with tastings and a cultural program.

Wachau Wine Spring

Wachau Marathon

A spectacle for all those who want to run through the Wachau or just watch.

Wachau Marathon

Recipes

Apricot Dumplings

These apricot dumplings are a sweet treat that you can serve as a main or a dessert.

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Apricot Cake with Marzipan

Try out this highlight during the apricot season.

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Palatschinken - Austrian Pancakes

Enjoy Austria's version of pancakes with apricot jam.

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Unique places to stay

Steigenberger Hotel & Spa Krems

Hotel Schloss Dürnstein

Holzapfel Winery

Climate Protection Info

What is the LIFE project in the Wachau Valley?

Over 100 years ago, longitudinal embankments with towpaths were built along the Wachau, removing gravel banks and shallow shores crucial for many Danube fish species and water birds.

Through renaturation as part of the LIFE project, the river’s natural character has been revived. Fish and birds now have more habitats again, and cyclists and hikers can enjoy a more authentic Danube landscape.

LIFE project Wachau

FAQs

Notable places in the Wachau include:

  • Melk: Known for the baroque Melk Abbey, one of Europe’s most impressive monastic buildings.

  • Spitz an der Donau: A charming wine village, famous for the Tausendeimerberg, a steeply terraced vineyard.

  • Dürnstein: Renowned for the ruins of Dürnstein Castle, where Richard the Lionheart was held captive in the Middle Ages. The town is a popular tourist destination with picturesque lanes.

  • Weißenkirchen in der Wachau: A wine-growing centre surrounded by terraced vineyards and historic churches.

  • Krems an der Donau: One of Austria’s oldest cities, with a vibrant cultural scene, including museums and festivals.

The towns and villages in the Wachau are known for their cultural treasures, from medieval castle ruins to baroque town centres, as well as a thriving contemporary arts scene. Highlights include the Danube Festival in Krems, the Glatt & Verkehrt Festival in Spitz, the Summer Plays in Melk, and the Kunsthalle Krems.

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