During Advent, Christmas markets in towns and countryside come alight, filled with festive scents and sparkle. Strolling and enjoying together - the anticipation builds!

At Christmas time, Austria immerses you in a truly unique atmosphere, with Christmas markets bringing festive spirit to all 9 provinces. In the cities, lights twinkle while the scent of mulled wine and roasted almonds drifts through beautifully decorated lanes.

At a Christmas market in front of a magnificent palace such as Schönbrunn or Grafenegg, you'll find fine craftsmanship, regional delicacies and festive music. In rural areas, atmospheric Advent markets offer authentic specialities and a real sense of local warmth.

These Christmas markets are places for connection and special moments. Browsing handcrafted gifts and discovering traditional decorations, while music plays or the snow crunches softly underfoot. Away from the hustle and bustle, especially in small villages, you can feel the true magic of Advent, set against a beautiful winter landscape.