Christmas Markets in Salzburg & SalzburgerLand

"Silent Night" Town Oberndorf

Not only the unique ambience, but also the craftwork fascinates visitors at the Christmas Market in front of the world famous Silent Night Chapel where the eponymous Christmas carol was born. Admire the wood carvings and hand-made decorations while listening to Christmas music with mulled wine and roasted chestnuts.

Where: Silent Night Chapel, Oberndorf

When: Visit every day from 8.30 am – 6 pm

How to get there: The regional train S1 or S11 from Salzburg takes you to Oberndorf in 25 minutes.