Christmas Markets in Vienna
The Christmas markets in Vienna truly are an age-old tradition. The forerunners of the present-day events date back to the Middle Ages, when in 1296 Albrecht I granted Vienna's citizens the privilege of holding a December Market or "Krippenmarkt". Since then, the character and prevalence of these markets have changed considerably. Nowadays, over 20 official Advent markets sell a vast array of seasonal gifts and mouth-watering treats.
Viennese Dream Christmas Market
The Viennese Dream Christmas Market in front of the City Hall is an unforgettable highlight for those eager to get into the spirit of the season. The unique backdrop gives this market a charm of its own, and the delicious aromas are sure to lull all visitors into the seasonal joy. Inside the City Hall on the ground floor, there is an area dedicated to children, where they can learn how to make Christmas cookies or candles. You can also listen to international choirs singing carols with free entrance on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.
Where: On the square in front of the City Hall
When: 16 November - 26 December 2024
Christmas Village Belvedere Palace
Explore baroque lifestyle and traditional handicrafts. The popular Christmas Village Belvedere Palace is set against the glorious baroque backdrop of the world-famous residence, one of Vienna‘s most beautiful and significant sights. More than 40 festively decorated market stalls offer traditional handcrafted goods, elaborate Christmas decorations and special culinary delights.
Where: Belvedere Palace, Prinz Eugen-Straße
When: 15 November - 23 December 2024
Opening hours: Monday – Friday 11 am – 9 pm; Saturday – Sunday 10 am – 9 pm; 24 December 11 am – 4 pm; 26 - 30 December 11 am – 7 pm
Plus: New Year's Market (31 December 2024 11 am - 6 pm)
Christmas Village Campus University of Vienna
The Christmas Village Campus University of Vienna (Vienna's Former General Hospital) will enchant the visitor with its traditional Viennese atmosphere. The lovingly designed and decorated market stalls located along the many narrow alleyways offer beautiful Christmas gifts as well as delicious Glühwein.
Where: Universitätscampus, Alserstrasse
When: 15 November - 23 December 2024
Opening times: Monday - Wednesday 2 pm – 10 pm; Thursday, Friday 2 pm – 11 pm; Saturday 11 am – 11 pm; Sunday 11 am – 8 pm
Christmas Market at Schönbrunn Palace
Exhibitors present handicrafts and original gifts such as hand-made Christmas decorations and nativity sets for visitors to admire and purchase right in front of the famous Schönbrunn Palace. The fragrance of freshly baked Vanillekipferl and hot punch and mulled wine fills the air and creates a wonderful atmosphere.
Where: Parade Court, in front of Schönbrunn Palace
When: 8 November 2024 - 6 January 2025
As the Christmas Market has a new event organiser for 2024, opening hours are not known yet. The website address is going to be advised soon.
Christmas Market at Spittelberg
The Spittelberg is a revitalized heritage district from the Biedermeier period with narrow side streets. Throughout the festive season, you will find objets d'art, ceramics, warm jumpers, rugs, and jewellery made of silver, enamel, and brass at the Christmas Market at Spittelberg.
Where: Spittelberg district
When: 16 November - 23 December 2024
Opening times: Mondays – Fridays 2 pm – 9.30 pm; Saturdays and Sundays 11 am – 9.30 pm
Additional Christmas Events & Markets in Vienna
Art Advent - Art & Crafts on Karlsplatz
Winter Market on Riesenradplatz
Am Hof Advent Market (German-language only)
Christmas Market on Stephansplatz
Advent Delights Market next to Vienna State Opera House (German-language only)
This might also be interesting
Christmas Markets in Austria
In the period leading up to Christmas, the Christmas markets in the cities and rural areas are full of light and fragrance.