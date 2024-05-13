Terrace with two wooden chairs, wine bottle and glasses, view of vineyards in evening light.
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Culinary Delights in Burgenland
Experience the Pannonian Lebensgefühl on vineyards, in cellar lanes, and Michelin-starred restaurants

The people of Burgenland live on the sunny side: it’s thanks to the mild climate, which influences the local cuisine, wine, and visitors alike.

When talking about Burgenland’s cuisine, the term ‘Pannonian’ comes up again and again. Menus feature dishes such as Pannonian fish soup, made with paprika and zander or catfish from Lake Neusiedl. The name refers to the climate of the Pannonian Plain, which is known for being warm, dry, mild and low in rainfall. Steppe cattle, Mangalica pigs and free-range geese thrive here, as do vegetables such as peppers, tomatoes and chillies, grown under generous sunshine. It is fertile ground for creative chefs who combine traditional dishes with regional ingredients.

Full-bodied red wines such as Blaufränkisch are grown in central Burgenland and, thanks to the knowledge and craftsmanship of local winegrowers, capture the region’s sunshine in the glass. In country inns and traditional wine taverns, hosts serve regional specialities. In the north, centre or south alike, Burgenland stands for living well and enjoying life on the sunny side.

Tips for gourmets in Burgenland

Live deliciously in Burgenland

Top restaurants in the Burgenland

Enjoy the Southern Burgenland

Discover winegrowers and vinotheques

Culinary experiences in Burgenland

Paradise route South Burgenland

Why "Paradise Route"? Over 260 km, it combines landscape, cuisine, people and culture into an enjoyable cycling experience.

Paradise route South Burgenland

Szigeti sparkling wine

At the Szigeti Winery in Gols, you will learn what shaking is all about, how to disgorge and why dosage is what makes sparkling wine perfect.

Szigeti Winery

Picnic in the vineyard

Take a break on the Gols Wine Trail: pick up a picnic backpack at the Wine Culture House, hike through vineyards, and enjoy Gols delicacies and lake views.

Picnic in the vineyard

Cherry blossoms cycle path

Thousands of cherry trees blossom along the 43 km cycle path on the western shore of Lake Neusiedl. Old varieties are refined into fine products here.

Cherry blossoms cycle path

Wine Museum Moschendorf

At the Moschendorf Open-Air Museum, you can discover reconstructed houses, furniture and tools from centuries past – and South Burgenland wine in the shop.

Wine Museum Moschendorf

Bullinarium

The heart of the family-run Hallers Bull Beef business in southern Burgenland is the Bullinarium. Tours and tastings included.

Bullinarium

Pannonian living

Lovingly renovated cellar houses, modernised country estates and elegant vineyards offer a cosy retreat away from the well-known hotels.

Pannonian living

Tours & tastings at Esterházy Winery

In a relaxed atmosphere, you will taste seven selected wines during a cellar tour – accompanied by fine ham and cheese specialities and organic Pannonier bread.

Esterházy Winery
Wine variety and gourmet tips

Wine-growing regions

Lake Neusiedl
Red wine blends and Zweigelt thrive on sandy, loamy and gravelly soils, producing region-typical quality wines under the Neusiedler See DAC designation. The mild microclimate of the Seewinkel gives rise to luscious sweet Prädikat wines, while the town of Rust is known for Ruster Ausbruch DAC. On the Leitha Mountains, mineral-driven white wines are produced under the Leithaberg DAC label.

Central Burgenland
Deep, water-retaining soils rich in Leitha limestone make Deutschkreutz, Horitschon and the surrounding villages a stronghold of Blaufränkisch. Mittelburgenland DAC stands for ruby-red, berry-driven and spicy Blaufränkisch wines; in the Rosalia region, fruity rosés are also produced.

Southern Burgenland
On the Eisenberg, terroir-shaped Blaufränkisch matures with a distinct mineral and spicy character – Eisenberg DAC. Along the Pinkatal Wine Road, Welschriesling and Burgundy varieties offer pleasant surprises. A local speciality is Uhudler, known for its aromas of wild strawberries or redcurrants. From the ‘Weinblick’ viewpoint on Eisenberg, panoramic views open out across the vineyards.

What does DAC mean?
DAC stands for Districtus Austriae Controllatus and refers to the regionally typical quality wines of a specific area.

Precious as gold: Products from Burgenland

Wasabi

Deliciously spicy, anti-inflammatory and antibacterial: wasabi is considered a "super plant". The company PhytonIQ cultivates the plant sustainably in its indoor farm.

PhytonIQ

Brewery Gols

The specialities of this brewery are refined with the finest ingredients such as chestnuts, spelt, herbs, fruit and spices.

Golser Beer

Leithaberger fine cherry

The climatic conditions in northern Burgenland are ideal for growing cherries: Lake Neusiedl is close by and the soils are rich in nutrients.

Leithaberger Fine Cherry

Fish and crayfish farming in the Seewinkel National Park

Robert Jungwirth breeds carp and endangered species such as crayfish and zackel sheep in the Seewinkel National Park. Fish on sale all year round.

Carp and crayfish farming

Pannonian saffron

In Burgenland, an old tradition is being revived in the Safranoleum: The cultivation of tangy, spicy, real saffron, the versatile "queen of plants".

Safranoleum

Mangalica pigs

The Josef Göltl organic farm in Frauenkirchen combines free-range farming with regional quality: Mangalica and Turopolje pigs live in species-appropriate conditions.

Biobetrieb Josef Göltl

1001 tomatoes

Organic farmer Erich Stekovics is the emperor of tomatoes: He has cultivated over 3,200 old varieties in more than 20 years. His tomatoes, pure or in a jar, are cult!

Stekovics
#eatAUT

Experience originals from Burgenland!

Lisztomania: Fine tableware meets great cuisine. Ceramic artist Mia Kostyan creates three plates for the favourite dish of Franz Liszt: calf’s head, brain and delicate salad. Interpreted for the plate by Michelin-starred chef Alain Weissgerber of Restaurant taubenkobel.

Wedding baking meets patisserie: Burgenland’s wedding baking is a craft tradition passed down through generations and still very much alive today. Experienced wedding baker Aloisia Bischof prepares traditional biscuits, which are then reinterpreted by patissière Lena Zachs.

A must-try: Christa Erdely, managing director of Lafnitztaler Bauernspezialitäten, and her team have developed five entirely new Sterz creations – combinations that are unfamiliar even in Burgenland and well worth trying.

Recipes from Burgenland

Culinary events

FAQ

Anyone talking about Burgenland's cuisine is sure to come across the term "Pannonian." You'll find dishes like "Pannonian Fish Soup" on the menus, featuring paprika and pike-perch or catfish from Lake Neusiedl. This refers to the climate of the Pannonian Plain, known for being warm, dry, mild, and low in rainfall.

Under the Burgenland sun, you'll find everything from steppe cattle, Mangalitza pigs, and free-range geese to veggies like paprika, tomatoes, and chilies. It's the perfect setting for creative chefs who love blending traditional dishes with local ingredients. Here's a selection of

In Burgenland, chefs whip up delicious dishes like:

  • Bohnensterz, cabbage strudel, and Grammelpogatscherl (round yeast pastry)

  • Buschenschenken and Heurige (wine taverns) offer specialities from the Mangalitza pig

  • On the menus at local inns, you'll find „Pannonische Fischsuppe“ (Pannonian fish soup), a dish featuring paprika and pike-perch or catfish from Lake Neusiedl, along with dishes made from Burgenland's free-range goose

  • Burgenland’s traditional wedding pastries are a very special treat

Popular options include leisurely cycling tours through the region’s striking landscapes – for example along the Cherry Blossom Cycle Route or the Paradise Route in southern Burgenland. Wine takes centre stage at the Moschendorf Open-Air Museum, in the cellar district of Heiligenbrunn, or during a picnic among the vineyards. A particularly special experience is ‘Pannonian living’ in one of the renovated Kellerstöckl wine houses.

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