The people of Burgenland live on the sunny side: it’s thanks to the mild climate, which influences the local cuisine, wine, and visitors alike.

When talking about Burgenland’s cuisine, the term ‘Pannonian’ comes up again and again. Menus feature dishes such as Pannonian fish soup, made with paprika and zander or catfish from Lake Neusiedl. The name refers to the climate of the Pannonian Plain, which is known for being warm, dry, mild and low in rainfall. Steppe cattle, Mangalica pigs and free-range geese thrive here, as do vegetables such as peppers, tomatoes and chillies, grown under generous sunshine. It is fertile ground for creative chefs who combine traditional dishes with regional ingredients.

Full-bodied red wines such as Blaufränkisch are grown in central Burgenland and, thanks to the knowledge and craftsmanship of local winegrowers, capture the region’s sunshine in the glass. In country inns and traditional wine taverns, hosts serve regional specialities. In the north, centre or south alike, Burgenland stands for living well and enjoying life on the sunny side.