From classic inns to outstanding gourmet restaurants: Here is a tour of the best culinary addresses in Burgenland.

Fine Dining in Burgenland: Elevated simplicity, reflecting the land, roots, and passion of the highly acclaimed chefs. It also hints at the future.

The natural landscapes of Burgenland slow your pace and open your heart. Reeds rustle, and the sun reflects off the surface of Lake Neusiedl. Look, a stork! Whether by the water or surrounded by nature, you're close to the heart of Burgenland. Tasting local and seasonal dishes in these special places is a unique experience.

You can reliably find the “authentic” Burgenland in the many inns, some of which have been serving excellent home-cooked meals for generations. These dishes are traditional and modern, keeping up with the times without overdoing it. They must feel genuine and honest, just like the hosts who make the inns the social hubs they've always been.