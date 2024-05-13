Chef in 'Das Karwendel' apron dusting green powder over angular dish on ceramic plate.
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Culinary Delights in Tirol
Experience mountain flavours: from rustic cooking in Alpine huts to bold ideas in Michelin-starred kitchens

Tirol knows how to do it: Skilfully and over many generations, the province combines classic specialties with new, innovative creations, creating a new taste experience.

Cheese, butter and speck from Tirol are not only staples of an Alpine Brettljause. The region’s cuisine is built on clear, honest flavours and ingredients sourced directly from the surrounding landscape – whether on Alpine pastures and in mountain huts, in traditional inns or in refined restaurants. Along the way, you’ll come across Gröstl with a fried egg, Kaspressknödel in a hearty broth or Zillertaler Krapfen. In small dairies, on fruit farms or in village bakeries, locals create with great care the moments you’ll remember as true Tirolean flavour.

You can sense the quality of these local products with all your senses: on mountain dairies, you experience warm Alpine hospitality and see how Tiroler Almkäse is made. And in the distillery village of Stanz, you can taste fine brandies right in the highest fruit-growing area in Europe.

Culinary tips in Tirol

Top gourmet restaurants

10 traditional inns

The best inns in Tirol

Tirolean dishes

Culinary experiences in Tirol

Hikes with hut stops

Hike, arrive, enjoy: discover routes where the places to stop are just as inspiring as the path itself – ideal for sporty hikers, families and those who love good food.

Routes with hut stops

Eng Alm: Alpine pasture in the Karwendel

Behind the scenes of the "Maple King of Eng": For generations, the Eng Alpine pasture has hosted a dairy farm and show cheese-making amidst 2,000-year-old maple trees.

Eng Alm

Scenic cycling tours with mountain views

Cycling and savouring – perfect for those who prefer to take it easy. Here you’ll find gentle, beautifully scenic routes through the valley.

Bike tours

Breakfast gondola

In Fiss, you can enjoy Tyrolean specialities in the Genussgondel – just a few metres above the ground with wide mountain views.

Gourmet Gondola

Picnic overlooking Innsbruck

In Innsbruck, pick up your picnic rucksack on the Nordkette, the city’s home mountain, at the Seegrube restaurant – complete with a Tyrolean Brettljause and a drink.

Summer Picnic
Fine brandy, not schnaps

Distillery Village Stanz

This village with its 50 distilleries specialises in fine brandy. Stanz in Tirol is home to around 650 residents and some 150 households, 90 of which produce fine brandies.

At 1,040 metres above sea level, it is Europe’s highest fruit-growing area. Its sunny setting and sophisticated irrigation system give the fruit its aroma and natural sweetness.

Unlike schnaps, fine brandy is made exclusively from fully ripe fruit with a 100% fruit content. This means connoisseurs can both smell and taste the Stanzer plum in the glass – gentle and lingering on the palate.

Distillery Village Stanz

As precious as gold: products from Tirol

Tiroler Prügeltorte

In Brandenberg in Tirol, this speciality has been baked over an open fire by farming families for generations – a festive treat for weddings and family celebrations.

Tiroler Prügeltorte

Fine brandies from Tirol

In autumn, preparations for distilling begin in Tirol, and the actual distilling takes place in winter – while the fine brandies are enjoyed all year round.

Fine brandies from Tirol

Osttiroler mountain lamb

In East Tirol, thousands of sheep spend the summer on Alpine pastures. At up to 3,000 metres, they graze on herb-rich meadows – the basis for flavourful mountain lamb.

Culinary region East Tirol

Beers from Tirol

Discover Tirol’s beer scene. New start-ups and established breweries are crafting everything from pale ales to bold Bockbier. Top drops from Tirol: Cheers!

Tirol's Beers

Bacon from Tirol

Tiroler Schinkenspeck, Karrespeck and Bauchspeck – this is the true taste of traditional butchery from the Kitzbühel Alps.

Tiroler Speck

Tiroler Chocolate

From the milk of Grauvieh cows and fine cocoa comes chocolate that melts on the tongue – crafted by hand and produced locally.

Tiroler Edle
#eatAUT

Experience true originals in Tirol!

A taste of deep time: Geologist Hannah Pomella and chef Christoph Krabichler explore how Tirol’s geological history – from fossil-rich soils to Alpine terroir – shapes flavours and ingredients.

Alpine essence: Tirol is renowned for its exquisite fine brandies, each a concentrated expression of pure flavour. Chefs Philipp Stohner, Stefanie Rieser and Viktoria Fahringer create three one-bite dishes inspired by three different varieties of Tirol’s fine brandies.

Boards that mean the world: Claudia Kogler, known as Die Wilderin, presents four creative takes on the Tiroler Marend, proving that a Brettljause is far more than just a simple ‘snack’ as it might be translated elsewhere.

Recipes from Tirol

A Tirolean classic from the Kössen kitchen tradition, promising real flavour and a satisfyingly full stomach.

Kaspressknödel

Small Tiroler dumplings are often served in a hearty hot beef broth, while larger ones are typically paired with warm sauerkraut or a fresh salad.

Tirolean Knödel

Tiroler Gröstl

A classic of Tirol’s cuisine and simple to prepare. If you like, you can refine the dish by adding a little beef.

Tiroler Gröstl

Tirolean Kiachl

Kiachl are a true Tirolean delicacy, enjoyed sweet with lingonberry jam or savoury with sauerkraut.

Tirolean Kiachl

Schlutzkrapfen

Tirol’s answer to ravioli: delicately filled, pleasantly hearty and easy to make at home.

Schlutzkrapfen

Culinary Events

FAQ

Tirol’s culinary scene is all about full flavour and regional ingredients – whether on Alpine pastures and in mountain huts, in traditional inns, refined gourmet restaurants or award-winning top dining spots.

In Tirol, the air is filled with the aroma of hearty dishes that have been part of local life for generations. Typical favourites include Tiroler Knödel, Kaspressknödel made with kräftiger mountain cheese, and Tiroler Gröstl – a crisp pan-fry of potatoes and beef. Schlutzkrapfen, delicate pasta pockets with curd cheese and brown butter, are just as popular, as are the crisp Zillertal Krapfen. And for those with a sweet tooth: freshly fried Kiachl, served with lingonberries or, savoury-style, with cabbage. Each dish reflects Alpine everyday life, resourceful cooking and a fine instinct for regional ingredients.

If you truly want to understand Tirol, the best place to start is the local inn. A place where wooden floors creak, voices murmur softly and the aromas from the kitchen already tell a story. Regional ingredients are turned into dishes that taste of Alpine meadows and traditional craftsmanship. Hosts welcome you with a warmth that feels almost familial. At the table, classic recipes meet fresh ideas without losing their roots.

In a Tiroler Wirtshaus, you can sense just how closely the landscape, its people and its cuisine are intertwined.

Tirol invites you to explore its culinary soul outdoors, where the mountains set the rhythm. Quiet paths lead you to serviced Alpine pastures, perfect for a relaxed stop. Gentle cycling routes guide you through valleys that suddenly open up into wide panoramas. In the heart of the Karwendel, the Eng Alm awaits – an Alpine hamlet framed by thousands of maple trees. Small workshops reveal craftsmanship you can truly taste, while in the distillery village of Stanz, experienced fruit distillers share their traditions. Along the way, you might float above the landscape in a Genussgondel or spread out a picnic overlooking Innsbruck.

Culinary events take place in Tirol throughout the year: the Knödelfest in St Johann, Austria’s highest wine tasting on the Pitztal Glacier and the Seefeld Strudel Festival. They are joined by highlights such as KITZ Kulinarik in Kitzbühel and the International Käsiade in Hopfgarten – celebrations that showcase Tirol’s food culture in an authentic and varied way.

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