The Best Restaurants in Tirol
From purist concepts to French-inspired cuisine, from innovative to traditional: Tirol’s toque-awarded and Michelin-starred kitchens prefer to work with the very best regional produce, yet still feel distinctly international. A contradiction? Not at all. Rather, it is culinary excellence created by chefs with ideas, vision and a genuine love of good food.
Tirol is the heart of the Alps. And where there are mountains, there are restaurants with mountain views. The natural setting is strikingly beautiful and home to a number of top restaurants, where you can enjoy fresh alpine air along with ingredients grown nearby, grazing on alpine pastures or harvested from local trees.
The Tyrolean inn: alongside classics such as Speckknödel, Kässpätzle and Schlutzkrapfen, you will also find new, international or even exotic dishes on the tables of these often cosy, sometimes modern dining rooms. What connects them all? The famous Tyrolean hospitality. Griaß di!
Michelin-starred restaurants in Tirol
Four addresses in Tirol hold two Michelin stars – and each tells its own story of the region.
At Restaurant Stüva in Hotel Yscla in Ischgl, Benjamin Parth serves purist, French-inspired menus that are elegant, refined and outward-looking.
At the Tannenhof gourmet restaurant in St. Anton am Arlberg, Dennis Ilies presents Taste the Alps – Discover the World, combining surprising flavours with wine or alcohol-free pairings.
At Restaurant 141 by Joachim Jaud at Alpenresort Schwarz in Mieming, Austrian cuisine meets Japanese and French accents.
And at Schwarzer Adler in Hall in Tirol, Johannes Nuding brings products, textures and flavours together in striking contrasts across a six-course menu.
The Bib Gourmand is an award from the Michelin Guide recognising restaurants that offer particularly good food at a fair price.
Michelin-starred restaurants in Tirol
At Gründler’s Gourmet Stüberl at Hotel Alpin in Achenkirch, Armin and Alexander Gründler serve contemporary takes on classic dishes, shaped by what grows, swims or grazes around Lake Achensee.
At Berggericht in Kitzbühel, Marco Gatterer focuses on locally sourced fish and game, while also working confidently with top international ingredients in this historic setting.
In the Zillertal valley, in Stumm, Peter Fankhauser runs Guat’z Essen, one of Tirol’s most exciting vegetarian and vegan addresses. His 'from farm to table' philosophy is lived practice, with many ingredients coming directly from nearby farms and gardens.
At the Hubertusstube in Hotel Jagdhof in Neustift in the Stubai Valley, alpine cuisine unfolds at a high level. Roman Lugninger and junior head chef Alban Pfurtscheller stand for careful product selection and clear, precise flavours.
Since 1997, the Paznaunerstube at Trofana Royal in Ischgl has been Martin Sieberer’s domain: fine dining that naturally combines local treasures with international ingredients.
At Les Deux Kitzbühel – Brasserie & Bar, Mark Fröhlich creates a relaxed bistro atmosphere with classics and contemporary dishes.
At the Beef Club at Schlosshotel Fiss, Mathias Seidel reinterprets meat-focused cuisine in a modern way, offered as a menu or à la carte.
A very personal dining format awaits at the Interalpen Chef’s Table in Telfs-Buchen, where Mario Döring and his team cook each course right before your eyes.
At the Genießerstube at Alpenhof, Maximilian Stock serves a three- to six-course menu that is aromatic and intense yet light.
Rooted in nature and regional produce, yet with a broad outlook, Verena Stattmann cooks at Austria Stuben in the Gourmet & Wine Hotel Austria in Obergurgl.
At Bruderherz Fine Dine in Hotel Das Marent in Fiss, Alexander and Christian Marent combine a strong regional signature with international accents.
The atmosphere is equally warm and familiar at the Alpin Gourmet Stube in Hotel Gletscherblick in St Anton, where Paul Markovics focuses on ingredients from the surrounding area.
The Ötztaler Stube at Hotel Central in Sölden bridges tradition and the present, working with local products and modern influences.
With just five tables, the Schlossherrnstube at Schlosshotel Ischgl offers an intimate setting, where Patrick Raaß and his team surprise with innovative cuisine and a refined French touch.
In East Tirol, at Gannerhof in Innervillgraten, Josef Mühlmann and his wife Carola cook a seven-course menu together, where you can taste the closeness to nature and to the farms of the Villgraten Valley.
Selected restaurants from the Michelin Guide – places for truly good cuisine: creative, rooted in the region and served with a modern touch. For moments of enjoyment that linger long after the meal.
Restaurants with mountain views
Like a painting, the Zugspitze massif unfolds before you from the sun terrace at Hotel Post in Lermoos – before alpine dishes with international accents take centre stage.
Set in the heart of Hohe Tauern National Park in Matrei in East Tirol, the Rauter Stube serves seasonal regional cuisine alongside Tyrolean classics.
A similar culinary approach awaits at the Postamt in Hotel Post in Steeg, where Florian Obwegeser presents his Alpine Cuisine in the cosy Swiss pine parlour.
Stubn 1972 at Hotel Sportalm in Kirchberg is dedicated to French culinary craft, which Bernhard Hochkogler skilfully translates using regional produce – including excellent desserts.
Verwallstube in St Anton am Arlberg is one of Europe’s highest award-winning restaurants. At over 2,000 metres, it surprises with creative, ambitious dishes made from premium ingredients.
Even higher still, at more than 3,000 metres, Ice Q in Sölden offers spectacular views of the Ötztal Alps and a regionally focused menu with an international touch.
At Esskultur in Hotel Unterlechner in St Jakob, ingredients are organic and 99 per cent regional – slow food in an equally unhurried atmosphere, with views of the mountains.
True to its name, Kaiserhof in Ellmau almost lets the Wilder Kaiser mountains steal the show from its finely prepared regional ingredients.
Inns in Tirol
The organic Hotel Stanglwirt at the foot of the Wilder Kaiser mountains in Ellmau is known for its reliably down-to-earth inn cuisine; cheese, butter, milk and more come from the hotel’s own organic farm.
Inspired by the nature of the Tannheimer Valley, the kitchen at the Grunstube in Hotel Bergblick sees Peter Reithmayr cook with verve and passion.
Hotel and Restaurant Der Unterwirt in Ebbs, in the Kufsteinerland region, is a lively family-run establishment. This listed historic inn is a place where you can dine and stay to a high standard.
Securing one of the 12 seats at the Wilderer Gourmetstube in Hotel Das Karwendel in Pertisau on Lake Achensee is a stroke of luck. Here, Stefanie Rieser surprises with imaginative creations and is happy to think beyond the plate.
Die Blaue Quelle in Erl is a traditional inn with three cosy dining rooms, offering not only regional, down-to-earth cuisine but also more exotic dishes.
At Heleni in Zell am Ziller, regional cuisine is given a modern interpretation in a beautiful, historic Swiss pine parlour. The dishes are honest and straightforward.
Rustic and welcoming, s’Pfandl in Reith near Kitzbühel has been serving authentic Austrian cuisine for almost 40 years.
At R35 in Ladis, Patrick Landerer prepares regional dishes with innovation and an eye for aesthetics – while remaining firmly grounded in his roots here in Ladis.
The Tirolean inns serve the taste of the mountains on plates. Look forward to traditional and more modern interpretations of Alpine cuisine.