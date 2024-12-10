The Großer Ahornboden and the Eng Alm are among Tirol’s most beautiful spots. Discover rustic Alpine huts, a variety of hiking trails, and a show dairy.

At 1,250 metres, Tirol’s largest Alpine pasture village is home to around 240 dairy cows grazing each summer on lush green meadows, surrounded by more than 2,000 ancient maple trees in the heart of the Karwendel mountains.

For generations, farmers have managed the Eng Alm as an agricultural cooperative, running a show dairy and producing a variety of award-winning cheeses – including the unique Enger Ahornkönig.