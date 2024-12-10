Aerial view of an alpine settlement with wooden houses on green meadow, forest-covered mountains and snow-capped rock faces in the background.
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Eng Alm
The Alpine village in the Karwendel

The Großer Ahornboden and the Eng Alm are among Tirol’s most beautiful spots. Discover rustic Alpine huts, a variety of hiking trails, and a show dairy.

At 1,250 metres, Tirol’s largest Alpine pasture village is home to around 240 dairy cows grazing each summer on lush green meadows, surrounded by more than 2,000 ancient maple trees in the heart of the Karwendel mountains.

For generations, farmers have managed the Eng Alm as an agricultural cooperative, running a show dairy and producing a variety of award-winning cheeses – including the unique Enger Ahornkönig.

Quick-Info about the Eng Alm
Location: In the Riß valley in the Silberregion Karwendel in Tirol
Metres above sea level: 1.250 m
Toll road: 15 km through the last part of the Riß valley
Opening hours:Beginning of May until end of October

Find here all information about getting there by car or public transport.

Hiking routes and huts

The Eng Alm and its 2,000+ maple trees

What makes the Alpine pastures and huts in the Karwendel so special is the wide open space and the striking contrast between lush green meadows and the rugged, pale limestone cliffs. The Spritzkarspitze – the peak above the Eng Alm – offers a breathtaking view across the Ahornboden.

This Alpine village in the heart of the Karwendel is a popular destination for families and a starting point for numerous hiking and mountaineering routes.

Hiking routes in the KarwendelRasthütte
Show dairy and farm shop

Alpine cheese from the Karwendel

You’ll find mountain cheese on many Alpine pastures, but the Enger Ahornkönig is a unique creation by the Eng Alm agricultural cooperative. It’s a light, creamy cheese that isn’t too strong. “It’s called Ahornkönig because the dairy cows graze here on the Großer Ahornboden.”

Using this milk and traditional, time-honoured recipes, cheesemaker Edi Radinger produces a variety of cheeses – from Enger Bergkäse to Emmentaler Engtaler and Enger Tilsiter.

At the show dairy, visitors can watch the cheesemakers at work. Around 1,600 cheese wheels are produced each year in a large copper vat and are available for purchase next door in the farm shop.

Show dairyFarm shop

On the first Sunday in September, the Almkirchtag takes place in the Alpine village. After the church service in the chapel and a traditional morning gathering, the Alpine farmers’ wives serve Tirolean specialities such as Kiachl (fried dough pastries) and Zillertaler Krapfen (filled savoury pastries).

The 2,200 m² adventure playground playfully introduces Alpine life of the past.

Playground Eng Alm

Overnight stays on the Eng Alm

Eng Alm Rooms

Enjoy peace and quiet, experience Alpine life and stay overnight in Alpine rooms - in the middle of nature, comfortably and directly on the adventure.

Eng Alm Rooms

Naturhotel Die Eng

In 43 rooms and suites you will find comfort for every budget - from maple rooms to alpine chalets with privacy and mountain views.

Naturhotel Die Eng
Contact information

Agrargemeinschaft Eng Alm

Eng 11

6215 Hinterriß

Phone: +43 67684118522

info@engalm.at
Engalm (Link in German)

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