Eng Alm
The Alpine village in the Karwendel
Introduction
At 1,250 metres, Tirol’s largest Alpine pasture village is home to around 240 dairy cows grazing each summer on lush green meadows, surrounded by more than 2,000 ancient maple trees in the heart of the Karwendel mountains.
For generations, farmers have managed the Eng Alm as an agricultural cooperative, running a show dairy and producing a variety of award-winning cheeses – including the unique Enger Ahornkönig.
The Eng Alm and its 2,000+ maple trees
What makes the Alpine pastures and huts in the Karwendel so special is the wide open space and the striking contrast between lush green meadows and the rugged, pale limestone cliffs. The Spritzkarspitze – the peak above the Eng Alm – offers a breathtaking view across the Ahornboden.
This Alpine village in the heart of the Karwendel is a popular destination for families and a starting point for numerous hiking and mountaineering routes.
Alpine cheese from the Karwendel
You’ll find mountain cheese on many Alpine pastures, but the Enger Ahornkönig is a unique creation by the Eng Alm agricultural cooperative. It’s a light, creamy cheese that isn’t too strong. “It’s called Ahornkönig because the dairy cows graze here on the Großer Ahornboden.”
Using this milk and traditional, time-honoured recipes, cheesemaker Edi Radinger produces a variety of cheeses – from Enger Bergkäse to Emmentaler Engtaler and Enger Tilsiter.
At the show dairy, visitors can watch the cheesemakers at work. Around 1,600 cheese wheels are produced each year in a large copper vat and are available for purchase next door in the farm shop.
On the first Sunday in September, the Almkirchtag takes place in the Alpine village. After the church service in the chapel and a traditional morning gathering, the Alpine farmers’ wives serve Tirolean specialities such as Kiachl (fried dough pastries) and Zillertaler Krapfen (filled savoury pastries).
The 2,200 m² adventure playground playfully introduces Alpine life of the past.
Overnight stays on the Eng Alm
Eng Alm Rooms
Enjoy peace and quiet, experience Alpine life and stay overnight in Alpine rooms - in the middle of nature, comfortably and directly on the adventure.
Agrargemeinschaft Eng Alm
Eng 11
6215 Hinterriß
Phone: +43 67684118522