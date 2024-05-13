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The most beautiful travel destinations in Austria
Lifestyle between mountain peaks and alpine pastures, cities and culture

The most beautiful travel destinations in Austria are made up of regions with different landscapes and cities with sights, culture and architecture.

Austria is a land of pure diversity: From glacier-covered mountain peaks and alpine meadows to crystal-clear bathing lakes, dense forests, and picturesque vineyards along riverbanks—here, nature and culture come together in a unique way. Each of the nine provinces offers stunning landscapes and cities that blend history with modern architecture.

Whether you seek the alpine lifestyle in the mountains or want to experience the urban vibrancy of the state capitals, Austria caters to every taste. You can spend relaxed days by the lake, conquer mountain summits, or immerse yourself in a rich cultural scene filled with concerts, museums, and festivals. The unique topography allows you to tailor your journey to your preferences.

Whether you enjoy the tranquillity of nature or explore the diversity of cities, Austria inspires and captivates you with its beauty and way of life.

Holidays in Austria's provinces, cities and regions

Holidays in the mountains and by the water

Active holidays, events and secret tips

Climate Protection Tip

How to travel sustainably?

A green holiday means being inspired and experiencing beauty—while also being mindful of nature, climate protection, and fair coexistence.

Sustainable travel means:

Sustainable HolidaysAustrian Ecolabel

FAQs

Austria is a year-round destination. In summer, lakes and hiking trails are at their best, while winter brings superb skiing. Spring and autumn are ideal for city breaks, cultural events and culinary discoveries.

Activities
Ski & winter holidays

Austria has six national parks, including the Hohe Tauern National Park, the Donau-Auen National Park and the Neusiedler See–Seewinkel National Park. In addition, 47 nature parks invite you to explore varied landscapes on foot and enjoy gentle nature experiences.

National parks & nature parks

Vienna with its imperial heritage, Salzburg as Mozart’s city, Innsbruck as the capital of the Alps, Graz with its modern architecture and Linz as a centre of culture are all well worth a visit. Each city has its own character and charm.

Cities in Austria

Beyond the classics, places such as the Waldviertel in Lower Austria, the Bregenzerwald in Vorarlberg and the Gesäuse National Park in Styria are well worth discovering. Here you can enjoy nature, tranquillity and authentic local culture.

Away from the well-known paths, a different side of Austria unfolds – surprising, inspiring and full of new encounters, experiences and activities. Why not step away from the familiar and discover something new? If you want to explore Austria’s unexpected corners, you’re spoilt for choice. Hidden gems can be found in almost every region, often throughout the year.

Secret tips for your Austrian holiday

Austria’s most appealing destinations range from cultural highlights such as Vienna and Salzburg to alpine gems like the Alpbachtal in Tirol, the Gasteinertal in the SalzburgerLand and Innsbruck. You’ll also find nature havens in the Salzkammergut and Carinthia. Depending on your interests, regions vary – from imperial cities for culture lovers to mountain lakes and national parks for active travellers.

Austria's most beautiful places

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