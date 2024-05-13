If you'd like to take a little Easter joy home with you, be sure to visit the many Easter markets, where you'll find arts and crafts as well as seasonal specialities.

Many say Easter is the best time of year – it’s certainly the most colourful. Across Austria, traditions are marked by bright Easter eggs, spring flowers, and carefully tied Palmbuschen, which are blessed in churches on Palm Sunday. Decorating and crafting together create joyful moments that bring generations together.

On Easter Sunday, the Easter Bunny is quite busy hiding colourful eggs, chocolate, and small gifts in homes and gardens, sending children off on excited easter egg hunts. Adults also enjoy seasonal treats, from tender Easter lamb to sweet Reindling cake.

In the run-up to Easter, Austria’s market squares fill with life. Painted eggs, decorated pussy willow bouquets, and hand-carved figurines showcase local craftsmanship.

Easter in Austria is a chance to experience tradition and the arrival of spring in a festive way, with regional crafts, seasonal food, and time-honoured customs.